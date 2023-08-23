Highlights Four Premier League sides - including holders Manchester City - are eagerly waiting to find out who they will face in the group stages of this season's Champions League.

Scottish Premier League champions Celtic are also in the draw - and could yet be joined by their fierce rivals Rangers.

This season's final will take place at London's Wembley Stadium.

The excitement is palpable as we count down the days to the commencement of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage. European football is set to reach its pinnacle once again, drawing in millions of fans from across the globe.

One of the major attractions this season is the return of the reigning champions, Manchester City, who are looking to defend their esteemed title. Given their impressive run in the previous season, they are anticipated to bring a mix of flair and strategy to the pitch once again.

Manchester City isn't the only team from England that's gaining attention. This year's competition will see a strong representation from the Premier League, with three other top-tier teams marking their presence. Arsenal, with their rich history in European competitions and recent strong performances, are gearing up to showcase their might. Manchester United, a team with a legacy that speaks volumes about their calibre, will undoubtedly be keen to add another European trophy to their illustrious cabinet. And then, there's the resurgent Newcastle. Having climbed their way into the Champions League, they represent hope and the promise of thrilling matches.

However, the British Isles' representation doesn't stop at England. The Scottish Premier League champions, Celtic, have secured their position in the first round proper. Celtic's storied past in the Champions League and their undying spirit makes them a team to watch out for. Their Scottish rivals, Rangers, also have a shot at making it to the group stage. But it won't be easy. They face a formidable opponent in PSV Eindhoven, a team with its own rich European history. This two-legged play-off tie is eagerly awaited by fans of both clubs, as well as neutrals - because it's bound to offer high-octane football action.

With such a stellar lineup of teams, the forthcoming 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw promises to be a captivating event. The draw will determine the fate of these teams as they will be pitted against each other, setting the stage for nail-biting matches. The tension, drama, and unpredictability that come with the draw have always been a hallmark of the Champions League, making it an event that fans look forward to with bated breath.

Beyond just the British teams, it's important to remember that Europe's finest clubs will be participating. Each of these teams will be aiming to etch their names in the annals of football history. As they prepare to battle it out in the group stages, strategies are being devised, players are training harder than ever, and coaches are analysing their potential opponents.

The Champions League is not just about football; it's about passion, pride, and the relentless pursuit of glory. As teams converge on this grand stage, they bring with them dreams of their fans and the weight of their club's history. And as we move closer to the 2023/24 Champions League group stage, the anticipation only grows. Every pass, every goal, and every save will be etched in the memories of fans worldwide.

Because of this, the 2023/24 Champions League is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. With a mix of legendary clubs, fierce rivalries, and the promise of mesmerising football, this is an event that no football aficionado would want to miss. Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready to be part of this incredible football journey!

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

Getty Images

The draw takes place at 5pm BST on Thursday 31st August in Monaco - one day after the play-off round concludes.

What are the pots for the Champions League group stage draw?

Getty Images

A total of 26 teams qualified for the 2023/24 Champions League via their finishing position in their domestic league last season, while a further six teams will earn a spot through the ongoing playoffs.

Those 32 teams are then drawn into eight groups of four, with one team from each pot being placed into each group.

The exact make-up of pots 3 and 4 would be finalised until after the playoffs, but we do know which teams will feature in pots 1 and 2.

Pot 1

Manchester City England Sevilla Spain Barcelona Spain Napoli Italy Bayern Munich Germany Paris Saint-Germain France Benfica Portugal Feyernood Netherlands

Pot 2

Real Madrid Spain Manchester United England Inter Milan Italy Borussia Dortmund Germany Atletico Madrid Spain RB Leipzig Germany Porto Portugal Arsenal England

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine RB Salzburg Austria AC Milan Italy Lazio Italy Red Star Belgrade Serbia

Pot 3 or 4

Newcastle United England Celtic Scotland Real Sociedad Spain

Pot 4

Union Berlin Germany Lens France

Read more: Live Football On TV - Fixtures and Streams

Clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against each other at this stage of the competition, but teams from England and Scotland could face off in the group stages.

How to watch the Champions League group stage draw

Football enthusiasts in the UK are gearing up for the highly anticipated Champions League group stage draw, and the good news is that there are multiple platforms ensuring they don't miss out on a moment of the action.

For those who prefer the traditional television experience, TNT Sports is the channel to tune into. Renowned for its comprehensive coverage of major sports events, TNT Sports promises to provide fans with insightful commentary, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes glimpses surrounding the draw. Watching it on a big screen, coupled with the channel's top-notch production values, will certainly enhance the experience and immerse viewers in the electric atmosphere of the draw.

However, in today's digital age, many prefer the flexibility and convenience that online platforms offer. Recognising this shift, UEFA has ensured that fans can access the draw from anywhere at any time. The official UEFA website will be hosting a live stream of the event.

This is especially beneficial for those on the move or those who don't have access to TNT Sports. Whether you're at work, travelling, or simply away from your TV, all you need is a device with an internet connection. Besides the live stream, the UEFA website is also a treasure trove of information. Fans can expect real-time updates, exclusive interviews, and articles giving a deeper insight into the teams and their potential matchups.

In summary, whether you're a fan who enjoys the communal experience of watching on television or someone who values the flexibility of digital platforms, there's an option for everyone to experience the excitement of the Champions League draw in the UK.

When will the 2023/24 Champions League group matches take place?

Getty Images

Breaking down the structure, the teams from Groups A to D will play on distinct days, separate from those in Groups E to H. This not only allows fans to enjoy more live action without overlapping games but also promises a concentrated focus on individual matches. By separating the groups, UEFA is ensuring that the attention and spotlight are evenly divided, allowing each team to bask in their moments of glory or face the critiques of their performances.

Furthermore, this arrangement might provide teams with strategic advantages. With matches spread out, managers and coaches can get a clearer view of their group's dynamics and make more informed decisions. They can study their opponents in real-time, adjust their tactics, and respond to unfolding situations more effectively.

Matchday 1: 19/20th September 2023

19/20th September 2023 Matchday 2: 3/4th October 2023

3/4th October 2023 Matchday 3: 24/25th October 2023

24/25th October 2023 Matchday 4: 7/8th November 2023

7/8th November 2023 Matchday 5: 28/29th November 2023

28/29th November 2023 Matchday 6: 12/13th December 2023

Getty Images

Round of 16: 13th/14th/20th/21st February & 5th/6th/12th/13th March 2024

13th/14th/20th/21st February & 5th/6th/12th/13th March 2024 Quarter-finals: 9th/10th & 16th/17th April 2024

9th/10th & 16th/17th April 2024 Semi-finals: 30th April/1st May & 7th/8th May 2024

30th April/1st May & 7th/8th May 2024 Final: 1st June 2024 (Wembley Stadium, London)

Round of 16: Come December, and we'll see the draw that decides the fate for the top 16. But it's the matches in February and March that will truly separate the men from the boys.

Quarter-finals: Draw in March and matches in April. With only eight teams left, every pass, every goal, every save can be the difference between glory and heartbreak.

Semi-finals: The end of April and early May is when dreams are on the line. It's intense, it's nerve-wracking, it's the Champions League at its best.

Final: The showdown we've all been waiting for. On 1st June 2024, two teams, one trophy, and a place in history. Wembley Stadium will be buzzing, the world will be watching, and legends will be born.