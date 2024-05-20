Highlights The Championship playoff final, Europa League final and Champions League final will all take place over the next fortnight.

Championship Playoff finals are usually won by the team that finishes higher in the table during the regular season.

Bizarrely, teams that have to travel further tend to win the Champions League final.

The beauty of football is encapsulated by its unpredictability. And there is nothing more unpredictable than when two clubs butt heads in a one-off final, whether that be at the end of a playoff campaign or one that sees someone crowned as a European champion.

Typically, a final represents a level playing ground. No matter the opponent or the size of the occasions, both teams have a good chance at reigning victorious come the end of the 90 minutes – or even longer should extra-time and penalties be required.

However, there are some factors that give final-reaching teams the upper hand. Ahead of what is to come in this season's rendition of the Champions League, Europa League and Championship Playoff finals, a deep dive into the archives has been taken to identify some of the recurring themes.

These themes include: whether the 'home' team were more likely to win; whether league position had any impact on them winning the final; whether the winners had enjoyed previous success in said final or whether the team located closer to the final venue won.

Championship Playoff Final

Finishing higher in the table gives teams the upper hand

Championship Playoff Final - Previous Five Season Home Team Score Away Team 2022/23 Coventry City 1-1 (5-6 on pens) Luton Town 2021/22 Huddersfield Town 0-1 Nottingham Forest 2020/21 Brentford 2-0 Swansea City 2019/20 Brentford 1-2 Fulham 2018/19 Aston Villa 2-1 Derby County

With all finals being played at England’s home of football, Wembley, there isn’t a huge amount of travelling involved. But there are teams, especially those residing in London, that have less distance to the final venue. What impact does that have on the result?

Out of the last five Championship playoff finals, four of the teams that have won – excluding Fulham’s 2-1 win over Brentford in 19/20 – are geographically closer to Wembley. Aston Villa were a mere nine miles closer than Derby County were in 18/19, while Luton Town’s close 30.4-mile proximity gave them the edge over Coventry City, whose journey to Wembley is 95.1 miles.

In terms of league positions, all teams that reach the playoff finals are required to finish between 2nd and 6th in the Championship table that season – and, as such, there is little discrepancy between whether league positions have an impact. That said, the outcomes of the previous quintet of finals shows that those that finished higher do have a better chance of reigning victorious.

In the three finals between 18/19 and 20/21, those that finished higher in the table – Aston Villa, Fulham and then Brentford – went on to win and secure promotion to the Premier League, whereas in the two most recent showdowns at Wembley, both Nottingham Forest and Luton Town finished below their final counterparts but still managed to secure the victory.

Elsewhere, previous results have proven that the team which had been marked as ‘away’ are more likely to win on the basis that three of the last five finals have been lost by those listed as the ‘home’ outfit. Only Villa’s win in 18/19 and Brentford’s victory in 20/21 have shown that the theoretical ‘home’ advantage can play into the teams’ hands.

Champions League Final

Teams with further to travel to the final venue have superior success

Previous Five Champions League Finals Season Home Team Score Away Team Stadium 2022/23 Man City 1-0 Inter Milan Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey 2021/22 Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France 2020/21 Man City 0-1 Chelsea Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal 2019/20 PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal 2018/19 Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

In terms of whether playing at ‘home’ has any impact on whether a team is more likely to reign victorious is interesting. From the last five Champions League finals – which have been played all over Europe from the Estadio da Luz in Portugal to the Metropolitano Stadium in Spain – four teams that were listed as the ‘away’ outfit have been victorious.

Only Manchester City’s win over Inter Milan last season was won by the ‘home’ team. However, Liverpool in 18/19, Bayern Munich in the season following, Chelsea’s 20/21 triumph and Real Madrid in 21/22 were all listed as the ‘away’ team.

Barring City’s solitary win in 22/23, all teams that had further to travel to the final venue enjoyed success in their respective finals. Back in 18/19, Liverpool had slightly further – 219 miles to be precise – to travel compared to Tottenham Hotspur and managed to secure a 2-0 victory. Bayern Munich, too, had to travel further to Estadio da Luz than PSG before their Champions League victory in 19/20 - as did Madrid compared to Liverpool in 21/22.

By the time the Champions League final comes around, all European leagues are done and dusted and, as such, all teams are aware of their domestic destiny, whether that be another trophy added to their collection or whether European football is secured for another year – but what impact does their concluding rank have on their Champions League campaign?

Looking back at the last five finals, teams that have finished higher in their respective tables are – by the majority – in a much better place in terms of winning. Liverpool, who finished 2nd in the Premier League table in 18/19, beat fourth-placed Tottenham in the final. La Liga's 21/22 champions, Real Madrid, oversaw a 1-0 win against Liverpool in that season’s final, while City won the Premier League in the season, they secured their first Champions League victory – Inter Milan, in comparison, finished 3rd in Serie A.

Those with previous success in the competition were, unsurprisingly, more primed to secure success on the biggest European stage - especially when coming up against opponents who had not enjoyed the same success. In finals between 18/19 and 20/21, Tottenham, PSG and City were all on the receiving end of losses and were compounded by their lack of experience and success in previous finals.

Europa League Final

Those listed as the 'home' team have greater success

Previous Five Europa League Finals Season Home Team Score Away Team Stadium 2022/23 Sevilla 1-1 (4-1 on pens) Roma Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary 2021/22 Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 (5-4 on pens) Rangers Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain 2020/21 Villarreal 1-1 (11-10 on pens) Man Utd Stadion Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland 2019/20 Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan Stadion Koln, Cologne, Germany 2018/19 Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Interestingly, whether those listed as the ‘home’ team were more successful or not, the Europa League is seemingly more forgiving, with all the last five winners of the trophy boasting the tag of being the team at ‘home’, which is almost the complete opposite to Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt, Villarreal and Chelsea – all of whom have been crowned winners of Europe’s second tier competition in the last five seasons – were considered to be the ‘home’ side on every occasion.

Similarly to the Champions League, teams that embarked on longer journeys to the final venue have been more likely to win. Chelsea had an extra six miles to travel to the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, where they beat Arsenal 4-1 back in 18/19, while Sevilla had a significantly longer journey than Roma (1,832 miles to 758 miles) to reach the 22/23 final venue, which was the Puskas Arena in Hungary.

The only winner from the last five renditions of the Europa League final that had less distance to travel was Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of their 5-4 penalty win over Scottish outfit Rangers.

Interestingly, those in worse positions in their league tables have enjoyed more success in the Europa League final in recent years. In fact, four of the last five winners of the showpiece finished in worse positions than the other finalists. Only Chelsea, who finished two places ahead of Arsenal in 18/19, managed to walk away as Europa League winners, despite their superior domestic finish.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished 11th in the Bundesliga back in 21/22 but still managed a shootout win over Rangers, who finished 2nd in their respective league standings. Second-placed Manchester United fell at the hands of Villarreal in 20/21 after the latter finished seventh in the league table that season.

Four of the winners from the past five seasons had previously been crowned as Europa League winners – however, Villarreal’s unforeseen success over United was the first time they had lifted the trophy in their history. Overall, however, those with previous success had a better chance of succeeding.

