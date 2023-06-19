The UEFA Champions League Final in 2024 promises to be another mouthwatering clash as teams from around Europe stake their claim at the continent's biggest prize.

Manchester City will be hoping to make it back-to-back titles after their first-ever win in 2023, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in what was an intense encounter in Istanbul. However, as every football fan knows, this is far from an easy task.

Only Real Madrid have managed to achieve that impressive feat since the competition's rebranding in 1992, and they will be on the hunt for revenge following their semi-final defeat to the Citizens this season.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting with dates, locations and information provided by UEFA.com. Here is everything we know so far about the 2024 Champions League Final.

This will be the 69th season of Europe's elite club competition and the 32nd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League.

The 2024 Champions League final will take place on Saturday 1st June 2024, so there is plenty of time for optimistic fans to book time off for this one.

This is always the biggest game in the European football calendar and will conclude the usually hectic campaigns for the two lucky sides who reach the finale.

The winners will earn the right to play against the winners of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

Location

The 2024 Champions League final will be played in London, England due to the postponement and relocation of the 2020 Champions League final.

Overall, this will be the eighth time London has hosted a Champions League Final with the city hosting the event in 2013, 2011, 1992, 1978, 1971, 1968 and 1963.

However, this will be the ninth time the final has taken place in England, with the 2003 Champions League final taking place in Manchester at Old Trafford.

Premier League fans of Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle will be hoping to cut some travelling costs if they reach the final in this one.

Stadium

The 2024 Champions League final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England and will be the third final to take place there since it was rebuilt.

Wembley Stadium most recently hosted the Euro 2020 final and was also a host venue for the tournament with eight matches being played there, including a semi-final too.

The Football Association bid with Wembley Stadium in London to host the 2023 final, in order to mark the centenary of the opening of the original stadium in 1923.

Wembley Stadium was selected by the UEFA Executive Committee during their meeting in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on 24 September 2019.

How To Get Tickets

At the time of writing, ticket information has yet to be announced. We will update this section as soon as more details emerge in the coming months.

Qualified Teams

Teams finishing in the top four of the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga have booked their place in the group stages of the competition.

Two automatic spots are granted for the top two teams in France and Portugal and the league winners from the Netherlands, Austria, Serbia and Scotland also make it through.

To make things easier for you we have created a table below highlighting the teams that have already qualified for the Champions League in 2023/2024 and have a chance to make it to the final at Wembley Stadium.

Club Country Manchester City England Arsenal England Manchester United England Newcastle United England Barcelona Spain Real Madrid Spain Atletico Madrid Spain Real Sociedad Spain Napoli Italy Lazio Italy Inter Italy AC Milan Italy Bayern Munich Germany Borussia Dortmund Germany RB Leipzig Germany Union Berlin Germany Paris Saint-Germain France Lens France Benfica Portugal Porto Portugal Feyenoord Netherlands RB Salzburg Austria Red Star Belgrade Serbia Celtic Scotland

Eight more sides will join the 24 clubs mentioned above through the Champions Path and League Path playoff rounds.

The first, second and third qualifying rounds begin on 11th July, 25th July and 8th August 2023. After the play-off round from 22nd August to 30th August 2023, the draw for the group stage will be held on 31st August 2023.