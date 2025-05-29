With the Champions League final taking place in Munich this Saturday night (Central European Time), there is plenty of focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides taking part in order to try to evaluate the best opportunities in the betting markets.

And it certainly makes sense to do a deep-dive into the potential starting line-ups of finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, while also analysing the performances that they have produced in this tournament and their domestic leagues (Ligue 1 and Serie A respectively) this season.

Another way to assess potential outcomes, however, is to study the general trends in Champions League finals of the past. By looking back at a decent sample size of previous finals – the past 10 or 20 finals, for example – it is possible to identify the trends (where trends exist) that provide useful pointers on the big game in Germany this weekend.

Below is our guide to some of the trends on recent Champions League finals. We have picked out key stats and explained how they relate to some of the main betting markets available.

Do the Favourites Win?

Generally, yes. Across the past 10 Champions League finals (2014-15 to 2023-24 seasons inclusive), the favourites have lifted the trophy eight out of 10 times. On seven of those 10 occasions, the favourites won in 90 minutes.

The only two favourites that failed to lift the trophy in the past decade were Liverpool in 2022 (when they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid) and Manchester City in 2021 (when they lost 1-0 to Chelsea). The only favourite that lifted the trophy but did so after failing to win the game in normal time was Real Madrid in 2016 (they won on penalties after a 1-1 draw vs Atletico Madrid).

Relevant Odds: PSG To Lift The Trophy 1.65 (13/20), Inter To Lift The Trophy 2.38 (11/8)

To Win in 90 Minutes: PSG 2.25 (5/4), Inter 3.5 (5/2), The Draw 3.4 (12/5)

Goals Trends Examined