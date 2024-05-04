Highlights UEFA allocates Champions League final tickets primarily to finalist fans, with each team getting 25,000.

Ticket prices vary from £60 to £610 for Category 1 seats available through UEFA.

Hospitality options for the final include a Private Skybox Gold, which comes in a staggering price of £6,900.

The Champions League is one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events every year. Europe's two best teams go head-to-head under the lights to be crowned the kings of Europe. Even talking about it builds excitement, knowing the world's best stars will be showing their skills under the most pressured environment there is.

Most teams will never even reach the final. After all, there are thousands of teams across Europe and only two can feature. However, those teams that are lucky enough to play in it will then be backed by their passionate and loyal fans. Everyone wants a ticket to the biggest game on the domestic calendar, making the idea of acquiring a seat more stressful than it should be.

With the 2024 Champions League final looming, and two of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to feature, GIVEMESPORT has outlined everything you need to know on how to get tickets to the final at Wembley on the 1st June. The 'home of football' hasn't hosted the biggest European match since 2013, when Bayern became the kings of the continent by beating bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1. We could have the same this year 11 years on.

Ticket Ballot

Stage Details Date Ticket portal opened The portal to apply for tickets to the final opened up to the public. 9th April Ticket portal closed The portal to apply for tickets closed for the general public. 16th April Ballot completed UEFA will run a ballot to decide who is given tickets, taking place at the start of May after the semi-finals. Start of May Final The biggest match in the domestic calendar takes place. 1st June

UEFA have their own system in place for the Champions League Final, which is hardly surprising when it is their main event. The main bulk of the tickets are given to the fans of each finalist, totalling 25,000 each, which means only 10,000 tickets are given to the general public. Wembley holds over 90,000 people, but a large percentage of those in attendance will be through hospitality or corporate sales.

The ticket application window for the general public opened on the 9th April 2024 and it closed on 16th April 2024. Therefore, it means if you missed out, you are no longer able to submit applications to buy tickets. Applicants who applied, regardless of which teams reach the final, will receive an email notification with the outcome of their application by the beginning of May 2024 at the latest. After the semi-final matches, another lottery will be run among those who decided to apply only if their team qualifies.

If you're one of the fans who are successful in winning a 'Golden Ticket', you will receive an email to buy tickets. There will be a specific deadline to buy them, not yet disclosed by UEFA, before they are moved onto other fans. Fans who can attend the biggest match of the season will be able to buy two tickets together in the seat category they applied for. They will be sat together as long as they were part of the same order.

Tickets via the Finalists

Each club in the final will be given 25,000 tickets each for the final. Considering the stadium, one of the most expensive ever built, holds nearly 90,000, it has drawn criticism that only just over half the stadium will be full of fans of the teams involved. To be able to get one of these tickets, fans will have to be a season ticket holder at one of the clubs.

They will have their own system in place to attend, but the most loyal fans will likely be able to acquire their seat first before it works its way down the ladder. As always, there is always a possibility that club members might have the chance to buy a ticket, but most season ticket holders take them first to watch history in front of their own eyes. All tickets will be priced at £60, due to UEFA's 'Fans First' system.

Key Information Allocation 25,000 each Price £60

Ticket Prices

Category Price Category 1 £610 Category 2 £430 Category 3 £160 Accessibility (Wheelchair/Easy Access) £60 + free companion ticket

Unsurprisingly, ticket prices are incredibly expensive for the biggest match in the European football calendar. As previously mentioned, tickets reserved for the fans of each team are £60 each. However, if you applied through the UEFA ballot, you don't have the same luck. Category 1 seats are £610 and they are located on the main and opposite stands, or behind the goals in the stadium's middle tier.

Category 2 seats are £430 and they are located in the corners, or on the main and opposite stands, above the Category 1 seats.​​ Meanwhile, Category 3 seats are £160 and they are located in the corners and behind the goals, further away from the pitch than Category 2 seats. You might be up in the heavens, but you'll still be paying an incredibly expensive price to watch Europe's two best teams. It epitomises the modern state of the sport.

Ticket Resale Platform

Unlike most major matches across Europe, there is no ticket resale platform for fans. They can't be released to other members of the public to buy, so you receive your money back. UEFA states all sales are final, so tickets 'cannot be cancelled or returned', whilst their terms and conditions strictly state that they can not be sold to third parties or ticketing websites.

However, if the worst happens, and you are unable to attend the final, you can transfer your ticket to a friend or family member through the dedicated mobile app. It will be up to you to arrange payment, but it does provide a lifelong if illness or a personal emergency prevents you from attending the match at the 'home of football'.

Hospitality

As is now the case with the best football matches in the world, thousands of tickets will go to corporate partners and hospitality. If you are desperate to attend the final, particularly if your team is competing, and have financial freedom, hospitality might be your answer. In doing so, you will be treated to first-class service that will be nothing like the typical football experience.

With countless options, there might be nothing better available. GIVEMESPORT has outlined every hospitality option according to UEFA. They all include a welcome drink, a matchday programme and prolonged service.

Private Skybox Gold

This is the most prestigious option available at the Champions League Final — and it sounds out of this world. Situated in a skybox in the corner or main stand at Wembley, you get a match ticket in that box, a premium gourmet experience before and after the match, unlimited champagne and - remarkably - an official Champions League Final ball. All of that sounds incredible, but it will cost you over £6,900 to buy it.

Information Price £6,900 (+20% VAT)

Prestige Restaurant

Another option is the Prestige Restaurant, which provides you with access to a restaurant for world-class cuisine before and after the match, located inside the Wembley Arena (just outside the main stadium). Alongside this, you get a Category 1 ticket to watch the world-renowned match. You can also get live music post-match, but - unfortunately - it is currently sold out on UEFA's website.

Information Price SOLD OUT

Prestige

The hospitality options keep on rolling and the Prestige Option, a minor downgrade on the Prestige Restaurant, could be perfect for you. It also gives you access to Wembley Arena, but this is for a lounge where you get a contemporary dining experience in a casual and football atmosphere. This will come with post-match entertainment after watching the occasion from a Category 1. However, this will still cost over £5,900.

Information Price £5,900 (+20% VAT)

Champagne and Seafood Bar

As the name suggests, the 'Champagne and Seafood Bar' focuses on champagne. You can get unlimited quantities of alcoholic drinks, alongside a platted dinner. With seafood such as salmon and caviar, it is an incredibly fancy option, with the Category 2 match ticket allowing you to watch the occasion from a brilliant location. All of this is within the stadium, unlike the previous two options.

Information Price £5,400 (+20% VAT)

