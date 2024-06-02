Highlights Pitch invaders at Wembley promised £300,000 payout from a Russian streamer at the Champions League final.

Dortmund and Real Madrid fans were united against the host of pitch invaders while the game was halted, cheering when Sabitzer thwarted one.

Madrid triumphed over Dortmund despite pitch invasions, while security measures were questioned and over 50 arrests were made.

The trio of pitch invaders that marred the start of the 2024 Champions League final by running onto the Wembley turf were promised a lump of cash from a Russian streamer to storm the pitch in what can be considered the most important encounter in the domestic football calendar.

Both Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid fans were in fine footballing voice before the final got underway, and they all ensured not to let the idiotic behaviour ruin the electric mood of the showpiece fixture.

Although £5 million was invested in security prior to kick off, per MailOnline, the game was brought to a halt after just a minute of play as the three men were spotted storming the pitch in aid of their financial gain, with the security agonisingly slow to act accordingly, allowing them to get up close and personal with the players.

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, in particular, were subject to some self-taking by the three pitch invaders before Dortmund’s Sabitzer helped stewards thwart the threat of the pitch invaders by tackling one to the ground, which elicited a big cheer from those in attendance.

Pitch Invaders Offered Cash from Russian Streamer

Over 50 people arrested

Close

Pitch invaders are becoming more and more commonplace in sport. Under more scrutiny as ever, the security for the fixture in question has endured trouble over the last two finals, too - but this isn't new as the 2019 final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also had to be stopped after a fan entered the field.

By virtue of having the controversial vlogger’s name printed on their t-shirts as they took to the Wembley grass, the first person to successfully pitch invade was promised to receive a grand total of £300,000 ($350,000) from the streamer in question, according to a series of posts on X.

It is, however, unclear whether the reports of the whopping cash prize are genuine - but those who chose to bear the streamer’s identity all in the name of a financial boost are among those who have been arrested. According to The Athletic, the police have confirmed they made north of 50 arrests in the English capital after numerous ‘attempts to breach security’.

A Wembley Stadium spokesperson said:

“It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the UEFA Champions League Final shortly after kick-off. All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.”

Madrid Win Record-Extending Title

Now eight ahead of AC Milan

Quite incredibly, Real Madrid prevailed once the pitch invaders had been removed from the field of play. Despite Los Blancos heading into the affair as clear favourites, Edin Terzic’s men proved to be no pushovers as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, though were largely unable to add the finishing touch.

A host of gilt-edged chances were passed up by the German outfit, allowing Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded Madrid to grow into the game during its later stages. Dani Carvajal, who was one of their main threats on the night, notched a glanced header past Gregor Kobel to open the scoring in the 74th minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager in history to win the Champions League on five occasions.

Not too long after, Ian Maatsen’s wayward pass into the centre was picked up by Bellingham, who added another assist to his name as he found Vinicius in acres of space. The Brazilian duly converted and Los Blancos extended history once more by winning their 15th - eight more than AC Milan's seven - Champions League crown.