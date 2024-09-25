Key Takeaways The San Siro will not be hosting the 2027 Champions League Final.

UEFA has stripped the ground of hosting the match due to concerns about potential refurbishment.

The organisation have reopened the bidding process and expect to announce a new host by June 2025.

The San Siro will not be hosting the 2027 Champions League final, despite initially being awarded the rights to it in May 2024. Situated in the north of Italy, both AC Milan and Inter play at the iconic stadium, but it will now not be able to host one of the biggest matches in world football due to concerns over refurbishment plans not being completed in time for it.

Every year, the Champions League final sees some of the best players in the world look to win one of the most-prized trophies around. Blood, sweat and tears go into reaching the final, let alone winning it. Real Madrid won the competition in 2024 after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final.

They are the most dominant side on the all-time winners list, but unlike in 2016, they will be unable to win the competition again at the ground. We have outlined the reasoning for UEFA's decision and where the legendary match may take place in 2027.

Why the San Siro Will not Host the 2027 Champions League Final

There was uncertainty surrounding the stadium

The 2027 Champions League final will not be hosted at the San Siro due to concerns from UEFA about the future of the stadium. When the organisation gave the rights to the stadium in May 2024, they did so on the likelihood that the Italian Football Federation submitted information on the plans for the multi-million-pound refurbishment of one of the best stadiums in the world.

However, they remain uncertain. UEFA released a statement, saying via ESPN: “As the Municipality of Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surroundings would not be affected by refurbishment works in the period of the 2027 UEFA Champions League final, it was decided not to assign the final to Milan and to re-open the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in May/June 2025.”

AC Milan and Inter Milan have been in discussions surrounding the future of the stadium for years. It's been tipped for a major overhaul as it is starting to crumble – and the Italian federation wants it to be modernised for when they host Euro 2032 alongside Turkey.

However, there remains an ongoing battle to secure funding for the current stadium, which has led to the Italian giants considering moving out of the stadium. If the funds can't be secured, the iconic ground could be demolished, which gave UEFA no choice but to withdraw its plans for the 2027 final. At the start of September 2024, Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the clubs have revived proposals to build a new stadium as well.

"After an in-depth analysis, the clubs concluded that the [San Siro] stadium cannot be revamped in an affordable way. They don't think it is feasible," Sala said via ESPN. "They have put forward the idea of going back to a new stadium in the San Siro area."

The San Siro has hosted some of the biggest matches in football – and it is famous for its spectacular backdrop and atmosphere. It delivered the 2001 Champions League final, in which Bayern beat Valencia on penalties, and the 2016 final – where Real Madrid defeated bitter rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties. It's on the bucket list for countless fans, which is why people have been reluctant to see it knocked down.

Where the 2027 Champions League Final Will be Hosted

UEFA have reopened the bidding process

The 2027 Champions League final has not got a new stadium host yet, but UEFA have already started plans to find a new ground. Only Budapest, at the Puskas Arena, and Milan submitted bids to host the 2026 and 2027 finals when the bidding process opened in July 2023, therefore – according to ESPN – the organisation is now looking to seek expressions of interest from cities that originally chose not to bid for the 2027 Champions League final.

A decision on a new host is now expected in May or June 2025, leaving two years until the final will take place. Initially, UEFA said any proposed venue would have to be ranked as a UEFA Category Four stadium and have a capacity of at least 70,000. However, it's more than likely the minimum capacity may be reduced if there is a lack of interest.