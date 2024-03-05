Highlights The Golden Boot winners have contributed to the drama and excitement of the Champions League, leaving their mark with their goals in crucial moments.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the Champions League goal-scoring charts, winning the top scorer award multiple times.

GIVEMESPORT details every winner of the Golden Boot award in the Champions League era.

The Champions League is the place where players walk onto the pitch and legends leave. It can make or break careers in a matter of minutes, as the world's greatest club competition causes chaos, intrigue and drama every season.

It is often a dream for most players, but - for the very best - it is a reality as all their hard work, commitment and determination culminate in their Champions League campaign. The main prize in it is - unsurprisingly - the main trophy, glistening under the floodlights in every final. The Golden Boot is one of those awards and it is given to the player (or players) who scores the most goals throughout the campaign. Theoretically, a player could win it for scoring endless goals in the qualifying stages, although it is often won by the very best players in the world who reach the end of the competition.

Since it was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992, the competition has gone up a level in drama and chaos. These players have contributed to that drama with their goals in the final third. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to analyse every player that has won the Golden Boot since the competition's rebranding.

This list has been derived from every player that has won the Golden Boot since it was rebranded in 1992. The years beforehand, in the European Cup, have not been included.

Every player to win the Champions League Golden Boot since 1992 Player Years won Team(s) for Times won Cristiano Ronaldo 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Manchester United, Real Madrid 7 Lionel Messi 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 Barcelona 6 Ruud van Nistelrooy 2002, 2003, 2005 Manchester United 3 Raul 2000, 2001 Real Madrid 2 Andriy Shevchenko 1999, 2006 Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan 2 Erling Haaland 2021, 2023 Dortmund, Manchester City 2 Karim Benzema 2022 Real Madrid 1 Robert Lewandowski 2020 Bayern Munich 1 Kaka 2007 AC Milan 1 Fernando Morientes 2004 Monaco 1 Ronald Koeman 1994 Barcelona 1 Wynton Rufer 1994 Werder Bremen 1 Romario 1993 PSV 1 George Weah 1995 PSV 1 Jari Litmanen 1996 Ajax 1 Milinko Pantic 1997 Atletico Madrid 1 Alessandro Del Piero 1998 Juventus 1 Mario Jardel 2000 Porto 1 Rivaldo 2000 Barcelona 1

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League winners list Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

19 Rivaldo

Rivlado finished the 2000 Champions League with ten goals, level with Mario Jardel and Raul. The Brazilian attacker, playing for Barcelona, showcased unparalleled skill and goal-scoring prowess. His dazzling performances and crucial goals propelled Barcelona to the semi-finals. His standout moment came in the quarter-final against Chelsea, where he netted a hat-trick, securing Barcelona's place in the semi-finals. His ten goals highlighted his legacy alongside the sport's greatest players, as they watched him cause issues every match. It was his best season in the Champions League individually, although he did win it in 2003 with AC Milan.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2000 14 10 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

18 Mario Jardel

Mario Jardel is one of the most unknown players to win the Champions League Golden Ball. However, throughout his time at Porto, he scored 130 goals in 125 matches. His campaign during the 1999/2000 Champions League saw him score ten goals, level with Rivaldo and Raul. Jardel's goals helped Porto reach the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by Bayern Munich. He scored in both legs against the German giants, but a 93rd-minute strike from Thomas Linke secured victory for the powerhouses. Yet his goals throughout highlighted how he was one of Porto's best players, even if never succeeded at a major club.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2000 13 10 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

17 Alessandro Del Piero

In 1998, Juventus reached the Champions League final, only to lose to Real Madrid 1-0 in the biggest match in the world. Yet to get there, Alessandro Del Piero produced a series of incredible performances. The Italian glided and dazzled his way past defenders, scoring ten goals in the process. He finished three goals clear of second-placed Thierry Henry. Showcasing his talent, Del Piero scored a hat-trick against Monaco in the semi-final first leg, seeing Juventus progress through. His elegance made him one of the best players in the world at the time, although he only managed to win one Champions League in his career.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 1998 10 10 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

16 Milinko Pantic

Alongside Jardel, Milinko Pantic is a name not familiar to most. However, in 1997, he somehow finished top of the goalscoring standings with Atletico Madrid, despite scoring just five goals. He scored four goals in the group stages, seeing Atletico finish top of the group, ahead of eventual winners Borussia Dortmund. However, in the quarter-finals, they lost 4-3 on aggregate against Ajax, despite Pantic scoring an extra-time equaliser in the 105th minute. It proved to be in vain, and - although he didn't showcase remarkable goalscoring talent - he still finished top by one goal. It was one of the highlights of the Yugoslavian's career.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 1997 8 5 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

15 Jari Litmanen

Jari Litmanen's first spell at Ajax saw him break into the mainstream media as he impressed with his elegance and creativity. Throughout his seven-year spell, he scored 91 goals in 159 matches - and his success in the 1996 Champions League contributed to that. During the tournament, he scored nine goals - three clear of second-placed Del Piero. He helped Ajax get past Dortmund and Panathinaikos in the knockout stages, before facing Juventus in the final. Showcasing his goalscoring talent, Litmanen scored an equaliser 41 minutes in to make it 1-1, but they eventually lost on penalties. It was a cruel way for Litmanen's incredible campaign to end.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 1996 10 9 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

14 George Weah

George Weah was one of the best strikers during the 1990s, even winning the Ballon d'Or in 1995. He showcased his talent consistently, including during the 1994/1995 Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain. He scored six goals during the group stage, including two in the final match against FC Spartak Moscow to confirm the top spot. In the knockout stages, Weah scored just one, in the first leg quarter-final against Barcelona, which they would eventually win. The striker failed to score in the semi-finals as PSG were knocked out by AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate, but it was still enough for him to win the Golden Boot.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 1995 10 7 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

13 Romario

Romario is often forgotten about when talking about the greatest strikers from the 1990s, yet he showcased immense talent on a regular basis, in the 1992/1993 Champions League campaign, he finished as the top scorer of the tournament with seven goals, including a hat-trick in the second round against AEK Athens. Alongside this, he scored three goals in the latter group stages. They finished bottom and were knocked out, but Romario's talent provided the Dutch team with hope. It highlighted his importance to PSV before he eventually moved to Barcelona in the summer of 1993.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 1993 9 7 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

12 Wynton Rufer

The year after Romario's goalscoring feat, Wynton Rufer won the Golden Boot with eight goals alongside Ronald Koeman. The New Zealand striker is the only player to win it from the country as he starred for Werder Bremen. In the first and second rounds, he scored four goals throughout, helping the club progress past Dinamo Minsk and PFC Levski Sofia. He scored four goals again in the latter group stages, yet it wasn't enough to keep Werder Bremen in the tournament. They finished third on five points, two points behind second-placed Porto. Despite this, he still finished top alongside Koeman.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 1994 10 8 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

11 Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman was a defender and midfielder throughout his career. Yet he was a goalscoring one at that, especially on set-pieces. This was highlighted during the 1993/1994 Champions League when he finished with eight goals alongside Rufer. Barcelona reached the final, only to lose 4-0 to AC Milan, but Koeman's goals helped create an adventure for the Catalan club. He scored once in the semi-final against Porto as they won 3-0, whilst he also scored major goals in the previous rounds, including two strikes against Spartak Moscow and a penalty against Galatasaray. He remains one of the most versatile defenders ever.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 1994 12 8 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

10 Fernando Morientes

In the 2003/2004 Champions League, football witnessed one of the most unexpected finals ever, as Monaco faced Porto. Jose Mourinho's Porto came out on top, winning 3-0, yet Monaco's journey was dramatic, particularly due to Fernando Morientes' contributions. He scored twice in the semi-finals against Chelsea to help them progress, whilst also scoring twice in the previous round against Real Madrid. In truth, he was a consistent goalscorer through every round, which provided Monaco with a focal point to trust. By the end of the campaign, he finished with nine goals, two clear of his Monaco teammate Dado Pršo.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2004 12 9 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

9 Kaka

Kaka's elegance and natural skill made him one of the greatest players of the generation. He was part of one of the most iconic Brazilian teams of all time, whilst his time with AC Milan epitomised the word 'world-class'. AC Milan won the Champions League in 2007, beating Liverpool 2-1 in the final. Kaka played a crucial part in the run to the final, with ten goals - four clear of anyone else. He scored three goals against Manchester United in the semi-finals, whilst, in the quarter-finals, he scored a crucial penalty against Bayern Munich. He was named UEFA's Footballer of the Year due to his performances.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2007 13 10 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

8 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski's campaign during the 2019/2020 Champions League was overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The season had a major break from March 2020 to August 2020. As was always the case with the Polish striker, he helped Bayern cruise through the group stages, before scoring three goals as they beat Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16. As the competition moved to one-leg matches in Portugal, he scored once in their 8-2 demolition of Barcelona and once in the semi-finals against Lyon. They won the competition thanks to a goal from Kingsley Coman against PSG in the final. He finished on 15 goals, but he didn't win the Ballon d'Or due to it being cancelled.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2020 10 15 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

7 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is the final player on this list to have won the Golden Boot just once. Real Madrid won the 2021/2022 Champions League against Liverpool in the final, seeing them win the competition for a record 14th time. Benzema kickstarted the group stage with four goals as they finished top, before they faced PSG in the Round of 16. They looked to be heading out, but a hat-trick from Benzema secured victory in the second half of the second leg. He scored a further four goals in the quarter-finals against Chelsea, including a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge, before scoring a further three against Manchester City, featuring an extra-time winner during a dramatic comeback. In total, he finished with 15 goals, which saw him win the Ballon d'Or for the first time.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2022 12 15 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

6 Erling Haaland

Close

Erling Haaland is often described as 'robotic'. It might sound like an insult, but it's purely due to his strength, power and natural instinct in the final third - as if he's a robot. He naturally scores goals every week, as shown in the Champions League. In 2021, he won the Golden Boot with Borussia Dortmund in 2021, scoring 10 goals with the German giants. They were eventually knocked out in the quarter-finals by his future club, Man City. When he then joined them in 2022, he went on to win the Champions League in his first season. His 12 goals, including one in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich, highlighted his importance to Pep Guardiola's team. They went on to beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the final, thanks to a well-placed goal from Rodri.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2021 8 10 2 2023 11 12 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

5 Andriy Shevchenko

Man United won the Champions League in dramatic fashion in 1999, yet Andriy Shevchenko took some of the headlines with his natural goalscoring ability. The Ukrainian was still at FC Dynamo Kyiv and his eight goals, level with Dwight Yorke, during the campaign helped them reach the semi-finals. They narrowly lost to Bayern Munich to end their dream journey. Meanwhile, in 2006, during his final season with AC Milan, he scored nine goals as they reached the semi-finals. They lost to Barcelona 1-0 on aggregate, but the Ukrainian striker still finished two goals ahead of second-placed Ronaldinho in the Golden Boot rankings.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 1999 12 8 3 2006 8 9 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

4 Raul

During the 1999/2000 Champions League campaign, Real Madrid were aiming to win the competition once again - and they did exactly that. They beat Spanish rivals Valencia 3-0 in the final. Raul scored the final goal in the match to secure victory, taking his tally to ten goals at the top of the rankings, equal with Mário Jardel and Rivaldo. Meanwhile, in the following season, Raul finished as the outright top scorer with seven goals. Two of his goals came in the quarter-finals as he helped the club overturn a 3-2 deficit against Galatasaray. However, Real Madrid were knocked out in the semi-finals by Bayern Munich.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2000 12 10 5 2001 15 7 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

3 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy is one of the most underrated strikers of his generation. He is rarely talked about as one of the great's despite his success. All three of van Nistelrooy's Golden Boots came during his time with Manchester United in 2002, 2003 and 2005. In the first instance, he scored 10 goals, including a goal in the semi-finals against Bayer Leverkusen which they eventually lost. The following year, 2003, he scored 12 goals as Man United were knocked out by Real Madrid 6-5 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. He scored in both matches against the Spanish giants but still came out on the losing side. Meanwhile, in 2005, Man Utd lost to AC Milan in the Round of 16, but he still scored eight goals throughout.

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2002 14 10 3 2003 9 12 4 2005 7 8 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

2 Lionel Messi

Close

Goals from Golden Boot Campaign Year Appearances Goals Assists 2009 12 9 5 2010 11 8 0 2011 13 12 4 2012 11 14 5 2015 13 10 6 2019 10 12 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Close

Last, but not least, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. As he tries to regard himself as the greatest of all time, he has the 'Golden Boot' accolade next to his name seven times - one more than Messi. His pace, strength and natural instinct made him unstoppable during his peak years. He first won the Golden Boot with Man Utd in 2008, as they beat Chelsea in the final on penalties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in Champions League history to have scored in three different finals.

However, the other six all came at Real Madrid, including in 2016, 2017 and 2018 when Real Madrid - and Ronaldo - completed the treble. With 16, 12 and 15 goals each year respectively, Ronaldo all but carried the club to success, especially due to two goals in the 2017 final against Juventus in Wales. He will always be one of the greatest players of all time.