As we near the end of the Champions League’s first campaign in its new-look format, competition chiefs UEFA are reportedly considering whether to make a total of three changes to proceedings after Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal made a complaint.
The Gunners – alongside their semi-final opponents Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Inter Milan – are the final four sides left in Europe’s primary competition, which means there will be a fresh winner after Real Madrid reigned supreme in 2023/24.
As of April 23, the semi-finals are a matter of days away as the aforementioned quartet of teams eye a spot in the Munich-based final in May. But UEFA are already looking ahead to next season’s iteration to see how they can improve each side’s experience.
Instead of having separate groups, the 2024/25 instalment of Europe’s top table saw 36 teams compete in a league format – the top eight went progressed and those between 9th and 24th battled it out for the remaining eight spots to make up the last 16.