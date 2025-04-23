As we near the end of the Champions League’s first campaign in its new-look format, competition chiefs UEFA are reportedly considering whether to make a total of three changes to proceedings after Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal made a complaint.

The Gunners – alongside their semi-final opponents Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Inter Milan – are the final four sides left in Europe’s primary competition, which means there will be a fresh winner after Real Madrid reigned supreme in 2023/24.

As of April 23, the semi-finals are a matter of days away as the aforementioned quartet of teams eye a spot in the Munich-based final in May. But UEFA are already looking ahead to next season’s iteration to see how they can improve each side’s experience.

Instead of having separate groups, the 2024/25 instalment of Europe’s top table saw 36 teams compete in a league format – the top eight went progressed and those between 9th and 24th battled it out for the remaining eight spots to make up the last 16.

Three Champions League Changes Set to Be Discussed by Committee

Meeting scheduled for day before this season's final in Munich