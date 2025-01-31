Bayern Munich are the latest Bundesliga club to join the race for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling, who could be headed to Germany, according to The Sun.

Tyler Dibling is one of the Premier League's most highly sought-after teenage talents amid a stellar season at St Mary's, where he's made the right wing his own, with two goals in 20 games. His electric pace and quick feet have been earning rave reviews, and he's expected to be on the move if the Saints' relegation is confirmed.

Southampton sits rock-bottom on six points after 23 games and are 11 points from safety, and it seems inevitable that Ivan Juric's men will suffer the drop. Dibling will most likely be off in the summer, but remaining in England isn't his only option, as the queue for his signature gets increasingly longer with every impressive performance he puts out at 18.

Bayern Munich Enter The Race For Dibling

The Bavarians Used The Premier League Market Last Summer

Six-time UEFA Champions League winners Bayern are ready to compete with Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund for a Dibling. The Bavarians' transfer chiefs believe he'll be eager to take the opportunity to play alongside England captain Harry Kane and potentially follow in the footsteps of Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha, two ex-Premier League stars who made their way to the Allianz Arena last summer after shining for Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively.

Tyler Dibling Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 1.10 Touches 33.1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.7 Accurate Passes Per Game 15.3 (81%) Accurate Passes Own Half 5.6 (88%) Accurate Passes Opposition Half 10.1 (74%) Accurate Long Balls 0.5 (53%) Accurate Chipped Passes 0.4 (41%) Accurate Crosses 0.3 (27%) Successful Dribbles 1.4 (47%) Ground Duels Won 4.3 (48%)

Vincent Kompany has overseen a rebuild at Bayern that has emphasized youth talent, which could see Dibling replace Leroy Sane. The 29-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, and he's been linked with Liverpool as a potential replacement for the soon-to-be out-of-contract Mohamed Salah.

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin was aware of how talented Dibling was and spoke glowingly earlier this season:

"He's a really special talent. We just have to take our time with him."

Dibling could remain in England as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also eyeing the two-cap England U21 international, and Spurs want him as early as this window - Southampton are extremely unlikely to allow him to leave before the winter transfer window closes on February 3 - he has over two years left on his contract at St Mary's and returned to the South Coast club from Chelsea's academy in September 2022.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 31/01/2025.

