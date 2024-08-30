Key Takeaways Goalkeepers can single-handedly win matches for their side with a series of stunning saves.

Every year, the Champions League is the toughest challenge for players from around the world. As one of the hardest competitions to win, it requires consistency from September to May to win it, whilst even then, luck is typically needed to get your hands on the trophy.

In those situations, it's the best attackers in the world who are normally in the spotlight. By having the final touches before the ball fires into the back of the net, they usually take the credit, but football is a team game — and goalkeepers are just as important. With their quick reflexes and stunning reactions, they can single-handedly win matches.

Ever since the Champions League was created - in a new format - in 1992, some of the best goalkeepers of all time have done exactly that. Helping their team claim famous wins, or even the trophy, in the process, they have gone down in the history books, so we have decided to rank the nine greatest goalkeeping performances in the competition's history.

Greatest Champions League Goalkeeping Performances Ever Rank Player Match Date 1. Petr Cech Chelsea 1-1 Bayern Munich (4-3 on penalties) May 19th, 2012 2. Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool May 28th, 2022 3. Fraser Forster Celtic 2-1 Barcelona November 7th, 2012 4. Joe Hart Barcelona 1-0 Man City March 18th, 2015 5. Jerzy Dudek Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (3-2 on penalties) May 25th, 2005 6. Manuel Neuer Porto 1-0 Schalke (1-4 on penalties) March 5th, 2008 7. Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Barcelona March 10th, 2021 8. Gianluigi Buffon Juventus 0-0 AC Milan (2-3 on penalties) May 28th, 2003 9. Petr Cech Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea April 24th, 2012

9 Petr Cech

Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea - 24th April 2012

Chelsea's 2012 Champions League triumph is one of the most memorable triumphs in the competition's history. Defying logic under interim manager Roberto Di Matteo, no one seriously thought they would be able to progress past Barcelona's legendary side. Yet it was the same old story against the Spanish giants - goalkeepers always turn up for the occasion.

Finding superhuman levels in between the sticks, Petr Cech stopped the Blues from being demolished, which allowed Fernando Torres' late goal to send the club into the final. What the Czech goalkeeper didn't know at the time was that he would quickly produce an even greater performance.

8 Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus 0-0 AC Milan (2-3 on penalties) - May 28th, 2003

The Champions League final is the pinnacle of anyone's career — and, in 2003, Gianluigi Buffon stepped up to the occasion. Unfortunately, he still ended up on the losing side, but his ability to keep Juventus in the match epitomised why he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Naturally, a 0-0 draw was not the most memorable, but Buffon continued to pull out extraordinary saves. First, he denied Filippo Inzaghi's diving header which looked destined for the net until his sublime intervention, before he continued that form for the rest of the match. Heartbreak for the Italian was less than deserved.

7 Keylor Navas

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Barcelona - March 10th, 2021

The story of Paris Saint-Germain and the Champions League is cursed. Every year, they seem unable to ever get close to winning it, despite typically having a team full of superstars. This was the case in 2021 — and they were eventually knocked out comfortably by Manchester City in the semi-finals, but - before then - Keylor Navas was their hero during the Round of 16 clash against Barcelona.

After winning the first leg 4-1 away from home, it seemed all but guaranteed they would progress, but Barcelona dominated in the French capital, so - if it wasn't for Navas' stunning reflexes - the story could have been very different. He made 10 saves, including one where he denied Lionel Messi from the spot.

6 Manuel Neuer

Porto 1-0 Schalke (1-4 on penalties) - March 5th, 2008

Manuel Neuer will always be remembered as one of Germany's greatest players of all time. As a star for Bayern Munich, he was a revolutionary goalkeeper, yet he broke onto the scene at Schalke. In the 2008 Champions League Last 16, Schalke beat Porto on penalties in remarkable circumstances.

The future World Cup winner made a series of ridiculous - almost unbelievable 0 saves, with his best one being to deny Lisandro Lopez's header from point-blank range wide of the post. That was just in normal time, but when it went to penalties, he stopped up again, denying Bruno Alves and Lopez again to seal victory.

5 Jerzy Dudek

Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (3-2 on penalties) May 25th, 2005

Liverpool's 3-3 victory on penalties against AC Milan is widely seen as one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history. At 3-0 down, the night for the Reds and Jerzy Dudek was all going wrong, but then the script changed. Three second-half goals sent the match to extra-time, which is where the Polish goalkeeper stepped up to shine.

With three minutes remaining, Dudek denied Andriy Shevchenko in stunning fashion, only for it to rebound back out to the Ukrainian, whose follow-up shot was remarkably saved again. Stunning from Dudek — and he went on to seal victory by saving two penalties in the subsequent shoot-out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If the match took place in the modern day, Dudek's penalty saves would have been replayed as he was off his line.

4 Joe Hart

Barcelona 1-0 Man City - March 18th, 2015

Manchester City used to have a similar story to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Before winning it in 2023, they always seemed to succumb to the pressure — and that was the case in 2015. Although they were knocked out of the competition, Joe Hart produced a miraculous performance to prevent a demolition job from one of the best club sides of all time.

The goalkeeper made ten saves overall, a record for an English goalkeeper in the Champions League. Acting as if he was 10x bigger, it was like he had a personal duel with Lionel Messi and co, miraculously jumping from post to post to deny them.

3 Fraser Forster

Celtic 2-1 Barcelona - November 7th, 2012

Just a matter of months after one goalkeeper turned up for the occasion against Barcelona, Fraser Forster added to the list with a stunning - almost unbelievable - performance. Celtic are one of the most successful clubs in the world, but they typically struggle on the European stage. On a cold November night in 2012, though, that wasn't the case.

The goalkeeper, who was also sublime in the first match at the Camp Nou, was like a brick wall, including one where he palmed away Lionel Messi's powerful shot late on. As Tony Watt scored the winner, he took the limelight, but Forster was the most important person. “There was one game in Scotland where he [Forster] was not human,” said Messi via Tribuna in the following years. “It is the best goalkeeping performance I have seen.”

2 Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool - May 28th, 2022

Liverpool have lost two Champions League finals to Real Madrid since 2018 — and both matches were won by goalkeepers for completely different reasons. The Reds' Loris Karius gifted the Galacticos victory the first time around with two blunders, whilst in 2022, Thibaut Courtois, who is one of the best Belgian players of all time, shone in between the sticks.

The game etched the goalkeeper's name in stone for the FIFPro Goalkeeper of the Year award by saving seven shots and keeping 2.19 xG worth of chances out of the net. Mohamed Salah had chances, and so did Mane, yet they were continually stopped. He frustrated Jurgen Klopp's side all night as they won 1-0.

1 Petr Cech

Chelsea 1-1 Bayern Munich (4-3 on penalties) - May 19th, 2012

Finally, Petr Cech's miraculous performance in the 2012 Champions League final has been ranked as the best goalkeeping masterclass in Champions League history. After beating Barcelona in the semi-finals, which included an unbelievable performance from the future Arsenal goalkeeper, the Blues went into the match as firm favourites, especially as they had no John Terry, one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, and Ryan Bertrand starting at left midfield.

However, Cech went off the script, producing a series of stunning saves in normal time to let Didier Drogba equalise in the dying seconds. Meanwhile, in the following penalty shootout, he denied Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger to win the competition. With six saves throughout, he was truly world-class.