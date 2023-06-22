The UEFA Champions League is the world's most prestigious club competition, without a doubt, showcasing the best talent football has to offer.

Over the decades, it's witnessed the crowning of many legendary players, with many fans feeling that players have to impress in the Champions League to be recognised as the best of all time.

So, with that in mind, join GIVEMESPORT as we explore the 30 best Champions League players of all time, ranking them from worst to best.

30 Ronaldinho

The epitome of joyful football, Ronaldinho was a player who played with a smile on his face and magic in his boots.

His technical skills, creativity, flair, and unpredictable nature made him a unique talent.

Ronaldinho was instrumental in Barcelona's 2006 Champions League victory, where his performances earned him the FIFA World Player of the Year.

His mesmerizing performances on European nights, filled with tricks, flicks, and spectacular goals, ensure his place among the competition's greats.

29 Michael Platini

As one of the greatest midfielders of his era, Michel Platini's skill, vision, and goal-scoring prowess made him a crucial part of Juventus' success in the mid-1980s.

His understanding of the game, ability to find space, and lethal free-kicks made him a multifaceted threat.

Platini's performances propelled Juventus to the 1985 European Cup victory, where he scored the winning goal.

His influence on Juventus and the competition make him one of the Champions League's predecessor stars.

28 Pep Guardiola

As a player, Pep Guardiola was revered for his deep understanding of the game and control of midfield proceedings.

He was instrumental in Barcelona's 1992 European Cup victory, providing the foundation from which the Catalan club attacked.

Guardiola's skill set extended beyond the physical, with his intelligence and tactical understanding evident in his subsequent managerial career, where he's just brought Man City their first ever Champions League.

As a player, his influence in the European tournament was profound, marking him as one of the competition's standout figures.

27 Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero

Elegance personified, Alessandro Del Piero, made a lasting impact in the Champions League.

Known for his technical skills, creativity, and prolific goal-scoring, Del Piero was instrumental in Juventus' successes, including their 1996 Champions League victory.

He was equally adept at scoring and creating goals, making him a versatile threat on the pitch.

Despite the heartbreak of losing three finals, Del Piero's performances for the Old Lady remain etched in Champions League history.

26 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Known for his predatory instincts, clinical finishing, and intelligent movement, Ruud van Nistelrooy remains one of the Champions League's most lethal strikers.

Whether at PSV, Manchester United, or Real Madrid, his goal-scoring exploits consistently proved vital.

His consistent scoring in the competition—over five consecutive seasons with Manchester United and later with Real Madrid—earned him a reputation as a reliable and highly effective forward, confirming his status as a Champions League legend.

25 George Best

Another Man United icon, George Best has to go down as one of the best players in European history.

Remembered for his remarkable dribbling, speed, and goal-scoring ability, Best played a crucial role in Man United's first European Cup victory in 1968.

Best, often referred to as the 'fifth Beatle' due to his flamboyant lifestyle and incredible talent, was an integral part of United's attacking prowess.

His performances in the competition showcased his exceptional talent, and he remains one of the Champions League's most flamboyant figures.

24 Eusebio

Eusébio was one of football's early superstars, with his electric speed, pinpoint accuracy, and astonishing goal-scoring ability helping Benfica to dominate the Portuguese league and remain competitive in Europe.

His performances propelled Benfica to four European Cup finals, with the club winning the competition in 1962.

His individual brilliance and influence on Benfica's European escapades etch his name among the Champions League's forerunners.

23 Didier Drogba

One of the most powerful strikers to grace the Champions League, Didier Drogba, combined brute strength with excellent technical skills.

His time at Chelsea saw him become a key player in their Champions League campaigns, often delivering in the most pivotal moments.

Drogba's equalising header and the winning penalty in the 2012 final against Bayern Munich secured Chelsea's maiden Champions League title, highlighting his knack for rising to the occasion.

His legacy as a clutch performer solidifies his spot among the competition's greats.

22 Frank Rijkaard

As a pivotal figure in AC Milan's 'Immortals' side of the late 80s and early 90s, Frank Rijkaard's imposing presence and exceptional skills made him a standout defensive midfielder.

He contributed immensely to Milan's back-to-back European Cup triumphs in 1989 and 1990, proving integral to one of the greatest club sides ever assembled.

A strong tackler with the ability to read the game and launch attacks, Rijkaard's influence extended far beyond his defensive duties.

21 Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben, a speedy winger with a knack for cutting inside from the right, has graced the Champions League with numerous clubs, most notably Bayern Munich.

His unique style, coupled with a lethal left foot, made him a nightmare for defenders. Robben's ability to create and score goals was crucial to Bayern's success.

His crowning moment came in the 2013 final, when he scored the decisive goal against Borussia Dortmund, embodying his clutch nature.

His performances in the Champions League, filled with match-winning goals and dribbles, make him one of the competition's most memorable wingers.

20 Samuel Eto'o

Eto'o was a lethal forward, combining pace, skill, and a potent finish. Perhaps one of the most underrated players of his generation.

He won the Champions League three times, twice with Barcelona and once with Inter Milan.

Eto'o's played a huge role in those finals too, including scoring in two finals, showcasing his significance in Champions League history and cementing himself as one of the best players in the competition's history.

19 Clarence Seedorf

The only player to have won the Champions League with three different clubs, Seedorf was a model of consistency and adaptability.

Whether for AC Milan, Real Madrid or Ajax, Seedorf's vision, passing range, and ability to control the midfield played a crucial role in his teams' successes.

Seedorf's experience and quality were instrumental in AC Milan's mid-2000s dominance and make him clearly one of the best players in Champions League history.

18 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry's blend of speed, skill, and clinical finishing made him a nightmare for defenders.

Although he couldn't lift the trophy with Arsenal, Henry played a key role in Barcelona's 2009 triumph.

His performances for both clubs, including a standout campaign with Arsenal in 2005-06, underline his Champions League pedigree.

17 Iker Casillas

Goalkeepers often go under the radar, but there's simply no denying that Iker Casillas is one of the best and most important players in Champions League history

A true legend between the posts, Casillas' heroics for Real Madrid in the Champions League are well documented.

His reflexes, shot-stopping ability, and leadership were key to Madrid's success, earning him three Champions League titles.

Casillas' remarkable double save against Arsenal in 2006 and his performances in the 2002 campaign highlight his big-match temperament.

16 Ferenc Puskas

Another of Real Madrid's legends, and also one of the game's all-time great forwards.

Puskas was instrumental in Real Madrid's early dominance of the European Cup. His prolific goal-scoring, including an astonishing four goals in the 1960 final, cemented his legendary status.

Younger fans might not know just how good he was, Puskas' powerful shots and incredible scoring rate set the standard for future generations of forwards.

15 Philipp Lahm

BEIJING, CHINA - JULY 18: Phillip Lahm of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during the international friendly match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Valencia FC during the Audi Football Summit Beijing 2015 at National Stadium on July 18, 2015 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

A versatile player and a natural leader, Lahm was a consistent performer at the highest level.

His intelligence, positioning, and ability to adapt to different positions were pivotal to Bayern Munich's success, culminating in a Champions League triumph in 2013.

His steadiness and reliability make him one of the competition's all-time great defenders, and towards the latter stage of his career, midfielders.

14 Kaka

At his peak, Kaká was an electrifying attacking midfielder, blending speed, skill, and a keen eye for goal.

His standout season came in 2006-07 when he guided AC Milan to Champions League glory, finishing as the tournament's top scorer.

While his stint at Real Madrid wasn't as successful, particularly from a Champions League stance, Kaká's performances for Milan ensure his place among Champions League greats.

13 Ryan Giggs

A one-club man, Ryan Giggs' contribution to Manchester United's European success was immense.

His skill, creativity, leadership and exceptional longevity were integral to United's dominance.

Giggs' pivotal role in the dramatic 1999 Champions League final, where United scored two late goals to win the title, underscores his importance.

His longevity is key too, having won the Champions League too in 2008, nine years after his first success in the tournament.

12 Gerd Muller

Known as 'Der Bomber', Müller's phenomenal goal-scoring ability was a key factor in Bayern Munich's European Cup triumphs in the mid-70s.

Müller possessed an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time, making him one of the most lethal strikers the competition has ever seen.

His remarkable tally of 34 goals in 35 European Cup appearances highlights just how efficient he was.

11 Steven Gerrard

Perhaps best remembered for his heroic performance in the 'Miracle of Istanbul' in 2005, Steven Gerrard was a true leader.

His determination, goal-scoring ability, and versatility made him one of the most influential midfielders in Champions League history.

Gerrard's never-say-die attitude was infectious, driving Liverpool to perform against the odds, cementing him as one of the best players the competition has ever seen.