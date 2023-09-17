Highlights The 2023/24 Champions League begins on September 18th, with exciting matchups like Manchester United vs Bayern Munich and Real Madrid vs Napoli.

Group F is considered the "group of death" and features former winners PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle United.

PSG are favored to win the group and progress to the knockout phase, but Newcastle surprisingly has the second-best odds to qualify.

The return of the greatest of tournament in European football is right around the corner.

The 2023/24 Champions League begins on the week commencing the 18th of September. There are some mouth watering ties to look forward to.

Group A hosts the rematch of one of the greatest finals in Champions League history as Manchester United and Bayern Munich go head-to-head.

Other groups see Real Madrid drawn with Italian champions Napoli and Arsenal's return to the Europe's top flight sees them matched up with Europa League winners Sevilla.

As always, there is one group that stands out more than any and is often labeled as the dreaded "group of death."

On this occasion, the honour belongs to group F. With two former winners, a team that have seemed destined to win it for years and the return of a sleeping giant, it seems this is the group to keep the closest eye on this campaign.

Who is in Group F?

Paris Saint-Germain were the first seeded team in Group F. The French champions have won nine domestic league titles since 2013 and will be looking to add the coveted Champions League trophy to their cabinet this year.

It is a time of change at the French club, with superstars such as Marco Verratti, Neymar and Lionel Messi all departing the club this summer. Their hopes rest on Kylian Mbappe to lead them to glory, despite his future also being up in the air.

PSG are joined in Group F by Borussia Dortmund, who came agonizingly close to securing their first Bundesliga title in 11 years.

Dortmund went into the last game of the 2022/23 season knowing that a win would be enough to secure first place. However, a 2-2 with Mainz combined with Bayern Munich winning their final fixture meant that they slipped down to second.

The German side will be going about their tournament without midfield maestro Jude Bellingham after he left to join Real Madrid for an eventual fee of £115m.

AC Milan the third team in the 'group of death.' Led by Rafael Leão, Milan will be hoping to improve upon their run to semi-final of last seasons competition, where they were eliminated by local rivals Inter.

Much like their counterparts, Milan will also be without a famous face this season. Legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired at the end of last season, meaning the Italian giants will not be able to call upon his services.

Newcastle United are the final team in this group, making their return to the competition for the first time since 2003.

It has been a remarkable comeback for Eddie Howe's men, who have gone from relegation candidates to Europe's biggest competition in the space of two years.

The English manager spoke of his excitement at the prospect of such a daunting group, stating: “when the dust settles down you look at it with excitement. There’s no negativity from us internally towards the draw.

"It’s challenging, but there’s some great European games to experience and great places to visit for our supporters. It's a great thing.”

How have the teams done previously?

Group F consists of two teams that have tasted European glory before.

AC Milan are seven time champions of Europe, with only Real Madrid winning the competition more than them.

Their most recent success came all the way back in 2007, when they beat Liverpool 2-1 thanks to two Filippo Inzaghi goals. The victory was extra sweet for Milan as they exacted revenge on the Merseyside club after throwing away a 3-0 lead to lose the 2005 final on penalties.

The other previous winners are Borussia Dortmund following their 1997 triumph. The Germans surprised everyone by making the final, but eventually ran out 3-1 winners over Juventus.

Like Milan, Dortmund have also faced heartbreaking defeat in the final too, losing out to rivals Bayern Munich in 2013.

Despite their efforts in signing some of the wordl's greatest players, PSG have yet to win the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel guided the club to the final back in 2020, but it was their former player Kingsley Coman who struck the winner for Bayern Munich on the night.

Tuchel was later relieved from his duties in France and went on to win the tournament the following season with Chelsea.

Newcastle are the only team to have never made the final of the Champions League. In fact, they have never made it out of the group stage of the competition.

How to watch?

The Champions League will be exclusively shown throughout the 2023/2024 season on TNT Sports.

In order to watch the Champions League in the U.K. you will need to have a TNT Sports subscription.

A subscription to TNT Sports costs £29.99 a month.

Watch every UCL match live by checking our Streaming and TV guide.

When are the games?

Each team will face each other twice in the group stage, totaling to six games. The full list of fixtures for the group stage take place between the 19th September and the 13th of December.

Group F will begin on the 19th of September when Milan host Newcastle. Meanwhile, Dortmund travel to France to take on PSG.

The reverse fixtures will take place during the final game week, commencing on 12 days before Christmas Day on what is sure to be a Christmas cracker.

Full List of Fixtures:

Fixture Date Kick Off AC Milan vs Newcastle United 19th September 2023 17:45 Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund 19th September 2023 20:00 Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan 4th October 2023 20:00 Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain 4th October 2023 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs AC Milan 25th October 2023 20:00 Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund 25th October 2023 20:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United 7th November 2023 17:45 AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain 7th November 2023 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United 28th November 2023 20:00 AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund 28th November 2023 20:00 Newcastle United vs AC Milan 13th December 2023 20:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain 13th December 2023 20:00

All fixtures, dates and kick off times are accurate based on UEFA listings.

Predictions

According to Paddy Power via BettingOdds.com, PSG are the odds on favourites to win the group, coming in at 11/10. This naturally makes them the favourites to progress, with odds of 1/3.

Regarding the rest of the group, it may come as a surprise to the Geordie faithful that Paddy Power rank Newcastle as the team next likely to qualify for the knockout phases.

Newcastle's 4/5 odds make them second favourites over Milan and Dortmund who have odds of 5/4 and 6/4 respectively.

Interestingly, this means that the odds are stacked against the two sides who have managed to win the competition before.