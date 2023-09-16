The UEFA Champions League is seen by many as the pinnacle of football. Manchester City will be gunning to win their second successive title in the competition after beating Inter Milan 1-0 due to a Rodri strike in the 68th minute.

With this year's final being played at the historic Wembley, more pressure has been placed on the English sides this year to bring back the coveted trophy.

Europe’s favourite continental competition is set to return later this month and we have you covered on all the latest news surrounding Group B of the Champions League.

When will the Fixtures be played?

Group B will be played between September and December and will feature Sevilla, Arsenal , PSV Eindhoven and Lens.

Matchday 1 - 20th September

Sevilla vs Lens - 20:00 BST

Arsenal vs PSV - 20:00 BST

Matchday 2 - 3rd October

Lens vs Arsenal - 20:00 BST

Sevilla vs PSV - 20:00 BST

Matchday 3 - 24th October

Sevilla vs Arsenal - 20:00 BST

Lens vs PSV - 20:00 BST

Matchday 4 - 8th November

Arsenal vs Sevilla - 20:00 BST

PSV vs Lens - 20:00 BST

Matchday 5 - 29th November

Arsenal vs Lens 20:00 BST

Sevilla vs PSV - 17:45 BST

Matchday 6 - 12th December

PSV vs Arsenal - 17:45 BST

Lens vs Sevilla - 17:45 BST

How can I watch Group B?

If you’re watching the Champions League from the United Kingdom then TNT Sports (previously BT Sports) is the place to be. To watch any Champions League fixture you must be a monthly subscriber of TNT to either see the game on TV or to live stream the match.

TNT have previously streamed the Champions League final for free on their YouTube channel but this is yet to be confirmed.

France: Canal+, beIN, RMC Sport

Netherlands: RTL, Ziggo Sport

Spain: Telefonica

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

To see where you can watch the Champions League based on your location visit UEFA.COM.

How does the Group Stage work?

The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 16. The top-ranking third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

Last year, Manchester United had to face Barcelona in a thrilling round of 32 game after the Spanish giants finished third in a group that contained Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzeň and Barcelona.

We will find out which qualified teams will play each other in the round of 16 on the 18th of December 2023 when the draw is made. This will then be followed by the quarter-final & semi-final draw on 15th of March 2024.

What are the Squad registration Rules?

Every club must submit two lists of players whom they want to be able to play in the competition, List A needs to be forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Monday 4 September. The same process applies to List B which must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.

List A must contain no more than 25 players including two goalkeepers. Eight ‘homegrown’ players will also need to be registered (players who came through an academy of the club’s nationality) and if a team has less than eight locally trained players in their squad then their squad size is reduced.

How can I get tickets?

All tickets can be purchased on each club's official website. However, there may be certain requirements that need to be met before you are eligible to try and purchase tickets such as if you’re a season ticket holder or depending on how many away games you have attended.

All information on how to get tickets is linked below:

Arsenal: https://www.arsenal.com/how-buy-tickets-overview

PSV:https://ticketshop.psv.nl/

Lens: https://billetterie.rclens.fr/fr

Sevilla: https://entradas.sevillafc.es/?_ga=2.120172046.74685478.1694176816-1360850139.1694176816

Who else is paying in the Champions League

Group F has been dubbed the ‘group of death’ for this year's edition of the Champions League.

The group will see Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund, seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan and Eddie Howe’s defensively solid Newcastle United all battle it out for a place in the knock-out stages.

Manchester United will face off against their 1999 Champions League final opponents Bayern Munich in a tasty match-up that will see Harry Kane return to England for the first time since his departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

The full list of participants is listed below.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Group A Bayern Munich Manchester United Copenhagen Galatasaray Group B Sevilla Arsenal PSV Lens Group C Napoli Real Madrid Braga Union Berlin Group D Benfica Inter Milan Salzburg Real Sociedad Group E Feyenoord Atletico Madrid Lazio Celtic Group F PSG Borussia Dortmund AC Milan Newcastle United Group G Manchester City Leipzig Red Star Belgrade Young Boys Group H FC Barcelona Porto Donetsk Royal Antwerp

Group B preview and predictions

Arsenal

The Gunners will be playing Champions League football for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal are favourites to win their group with ease with no one looking like they can go toe-to-toe with Mikel Arteta's men.

Arteta reportedly spent £208m in the summer bringing some massive additions to the Emirates. The £105m-valued Declan Rice will look to play a key role in helping Arsenal progress far in the competition as brings defensive stability to the north London giants.

David Raya has also been brought in on loan from Brentford and due to his quality between the sticks it would be expected for him to be Arteta’s number-one choice in the Champions League while Aaron Ramsdale gets regular minutes in the Premier League.

Sevilla

Sevilla won last season’s Europa League for a record seventh time to qualify for the Champions League, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they finished third in the group.

Arsenal vs Sevilla looks like the best match in the group, the last time the teams played each other was in the 2007/08 edition of the Champions League with the Gunners winning 3-0 at home before losing 3-1 in Seville.

Lens

Lens were in Ligue 2 four seasons ago, now they are set to play in Europe’s biggest club competition for the first time in 20 years.

The club based in northern France were spearheaded in attack by Loïs Openda who bagged 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season.

The Belgian striker has since departed Stade Bollaert-Delelis for RB Leipzig with last year's Ligue 1 runners-up bringing in 20-year-old wonderkid Elye Wahi as his replacement.

Lens haven't started the season well picking up just one point in their first four games which may make life in the Champions League very hard.

PSV

The 1988 Champions League (then known as the European Cup) winners are back in the prestigious competition after beating Rangers 7-3 on aggregate in the qualifying round to reach the group stages.

After losing Ibrahim Sangaré, Érick Gutiérrez and Xavi Simons in the summer, the Dutch giants have dipped into the transfer market to solidify their squad for the forthcoming season.

Despite this, PSV will have to steal a few points if they want to avoid crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages.

