Highlights
- Group E in the UEFA Champions League features Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, and Celtic.
- The group fixtures will take place on various dates starting from September 19th, with all matches being shown on TNT Sports.
- Atletico Madrid is the favorite to finish first in the group, but the remaining three spots are up for grabs between Lazio, Celtic, and Feyenoord.
The return of the biggest club competition in European football, the illustrious UEFA Champions League is nearly back and here is everything you need to know about the eagerly anticipated Group E.
Who is in Group E?
The Champions League group draw featured 32 teams, all of whom were picked out from four pots and after the draw on the 31st of August four teams were placed into Group E:
- Pot one: Feyenoord (Netherlands)
- Pot two: Atletico Madrid (Spain)
- Pot three: Lazio (Italy)
- Pot four: Celtic (Scotland)
When does the first game take place?
The first round of fixtures will take place on Tuesday the 19th of September, both matches having a kick-off time of 20:00.
What stadiums are being used in Group E?
- De Kuip – 51k capacity - Feyenoord
- Wanda Metropolitano – 68k capacity – Atletico Madrid
- Stadio Olimpico – 73k capacity – Lazio
- Celtic Park – 61k capacity - Celtic
Group E fixtures:
Matchday
Date
Fixture
|
Kick off
1
Tuesday, September 19th
Feyenoord vs Celtic
|
20:00
1
Tuesday, September 19th
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
|
20:00
2
Wednesday, October 4th
Atletico Madrid vs Lazio
|
17:45
2
Wednesday, October 4th
Celtic vs Lazio
|
20:00
3
Wednesday, October 25th
Feyenoord vs Lazio
|
17:45
3
Wednesday, October 25th
Celtic vs Atletico Madrid
|
20:00
4
Tuesday, November 7th
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic
|
20:00
4
Tuesday, November 7th
Lazio vs Feyenoord
|
20:00
5
Tuesday, 28th November
Lazio vs Celtic
|
17:45
5
Tuesday, 28th November
Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid
|
20:00
6
Wednesday, 13th December
Atletico Madrid vs Lazio
|
20:00
6
Wednesday 13th December
Celtic vs Feyenoord
|
20:00
Are Group E fixtures on TV?
Yes, all Champions League matches, including every group E fixture, will be shown on TNT Sports.
Date
Fixture
|
Channel
19th September
Feyenoord vs Celtic
|
TNT Sports 1
19th September
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
|
TNT Sports 6
4th October
Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord
|
TBC
4th October
Celtic vs Lazio
|
TBC
25th October
Feyenoord vs Lazio
|
TBC
25th October
Celtic vs Atletico Madrid
|
TBC
7th November
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic
|
TBC
7th November
Lazio vs Feyenoord
|
TBC
28th November
Lazio vs Celtic
|
TBC
28th November
Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid
|
TBC
13th December
Atletico Madrid vs Lazio
|
TBC
13th December
Celtic vs Feyenoord
|
TBC
Can the games be streamed?
Yes, with the game being broadcast by TNT Sports the game will be available to stream on Sky Go and Discovery +.
These platforms can be accessed through mobiles/laptops/tablets.
What happened in previous meetings between Group E sides?
Feyenoord vs Celtic
Despite both sides being established European teams, the two have never faced each other.
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
Date
Match
Score
|
Competition
16th February 2012
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
1-3
|
UEFA Champions League
23rd February 2012
Atletico Madrid vs Lazio
1-0
|
UEFA Champions League
Stats Via Livescore
Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord
Date
Match
Score
|
Competition
8th August 2021
Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid
2-1
|
Friendly
Stats Via Livescore
Celtic vs Lazio
Date
Match
Score
|
Competition
24th October 2019
Celtic vs Lazio
2-1
|
UEFA Europa league
7th November 2019
Lazio vs Celtic
1-2
|
UEFA Europa League
Stats Via Livescore
Feyenoord vs Lazio
Date
Match
Score
|
Competition
8th September 2022
Lazio vs Feyenoord
4-2
|
UEFA Europa League
3rd November 2022
Feyenoord vs Lazio
1-0
|
UEFA Europa League
Stats Via Livescore
Celtic vs Atletico Madrid
Date
Match
Score
|
Competition
15th September 2011
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic
2-0
|
UEFA Europa League
30th November 2011
Celtic vs Atletico Madrid
1-0
|
UEFA Europa League
Stats Via Livescore
Team news heading into the group stage:
Atletico Madrid: Manager Diego Simeone could be without some of his most important players for the first round of fixtures.
Key centre-back Jose Gimenez has picked up a knee injury that has ruled him out for the last four fixtures.
Alongside him on the treatment table is club legend Koke, whose hamstring injury in mid-August has ruled him out the last two fixtures.
Madrid will certainly be without left-back Reinildo Mandava and winger Vitolo, as they have both ruptured their cruciate ligament and aren't expected back until after the first round of fixtures.
Feyenoord: The Dutch side will be without first choice goalkeeper, Justin Bijlow after he broke his wrist in mid-August.
Furthermore, forward Ayase Ueda limped off during on international duty with Japan, with a suspected foot injury, although the severity of the injury has not been confirmed.
Right back Lutsharel Geertruida has also picked up an injury, but is expected to return on the 16th of September, before the first fixture.
Striker Santiago Giminez will also be missing after picking up a red card.
Lazio: The Italian side of no injuries of note and will likely go into the opening round of fixtures with a full squad available for selection.
Celtic: Celtic will go into the Champions League group stage with the most injuries, as five first team players are on the sidelines.
This includes the three centre backs Stephen Welsh (ankle injury), Cameron Carter-Vikers and Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring injuries), who all picked injuries in August.
Alongside them on the treatment table are midfielder Reo Hatate who has a disrupted calf muscle and winger Liel Abada who has ruptured his thigh muscle.
Match Predictions
Match
|
Score
Feyenoord vs Celtic
|
1 - 1
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
|
1 - 2
Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord
|
2 - 0
Celtic vs Lazio
|
1 - 0
Feyenoord vs Lazio
|
2 - 2
Celtic vs Atletico Madrid
|
1 - 3
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic
|
4 - 0
Lazio vs Feyenoord
|
1 - 0
Lazio vs Celtic
|
2 - 0
Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid
|
0 - 0
Atletico Madrid vs Lazio
|
2 - 1
Celtic vs Feyenoord
|
1 - 1
Group stage predictions
This group is very even, with Atletico Madrid being the only stand-out heavyweight European side in the group.
Meaning they will likely finish first in the group, but the remaining three sports are completely up for grabs.
Lazio enters the competition in the worst form compared to their competitors, as they only sit 12th in Serie A, after winning one and losing two of their first three games, whereas Feyenoord and Celtic come into the Champions League unbeaten so far this season.
Celtic currently sits top of the Scottish Premier League after scoring 10 points in their first four games and Feyenoord currently place fourth in the Eredivisie, having scored eight points from their first four games.
However, due to the Italian League being the far more competitive league an argument can be made that Lazio should still finish second in the group
Prediction:
Position
Team
|
Points
1
Atletico Madrid
|
16
2
Lazio
|
7
3
Celtic
|
5
4
Feyenoord
|
4