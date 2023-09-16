Highlights Group E in the UEFA Champions League features Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, and Celtic.

The group fixtures will take place on various dates starting from September 19th, with all matches being shown on TNT Sports.

Atletico Madrid is the favorite to finish first in the group, but the remaining three spots are up for grabs between Lazio, Celtic, and Feyenoord.

The return of the biggest club competition in European football, the illustrious UEFA Champions League is nearly back and here is everything you need to know about the eagerly anticipated Group E.

Who is in Group E?

The Champions League group draw featured 32 teams, all of whom were picked out from four pots and after the draw on the 31st of August four teams were placed into Group E:

Pot one: Feyenoord (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Pot two: Atletico Madrid (Spain)

(Spain) Pot three: Lazio (Italy)

(Italy) Pot four: Celtic (Scotland)

When does the first game take place?

The first round of fixtures will take place on Tuesday the 19th of September, both matches having a kick-off time of 20:00.

What stadiums are being used in Group E?

De Kuip – 51k capacity - Feyenoord

Wanda Metropolitano – 68k capacity – Atletico Madrid

Stadio Olimpico – 73k capacity – Lazio

Celtic Park – 61k capacity - Celtic

Group E fixtures:

Matchday Date Fixture Kick off 1 Tuesday, September 19th Feyenoord vs Celtic 20:00 1 Tuesday, September 19th Lazio vs Atletico Madrid 20:00 2 Wednesday, October 4th Atletico Madrid vs Lazio 17:45 2 Wednesday, October 4th Celtic vs Lazio 20:00 3 Wednesday, October 25th Feyenoord vs Lazio 17:45 3 Wednesday, October 25th Celtic vs Atletico Madrid 20:00 4 Tuesday, November 7th Atletico Madrid vs Celtic 20:00 4 Tuesday, November 7th Lazio vs Feyenoord 20:00 5 Tuesday, 28th November Lazio vs Celtic 17:45 5 Tuesday, 28th November Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid 20:00 6 Wednesday, 13th December Atletico Madrid vs Lazio 20:00 6 Wednesday 13th December Celtic vs Feyenoord 20:00

Are Group E fixtures on TV?

Yes, all Champions League matches, including every group E fixture, will be shown on TNT Sports.

Date Fixture Channel 19th September Feyenoord vs Celtic TNT Sports 1 19th September Lazio vs Atletico Madrid TNT Sports 6 4th October Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord TBC 4th October Celtic vs Lazio TBC 25th October Feyenoord vs Lazio TBC 25th October Celtic vs Atletico Madrid TBC 7th November Atletico Madrid vs Celtic TBC 7th November Lazio vs Feyenoord TBC 28th November Lazio vs Celtic TBC 28th November Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid TBC 13th December Atletico Madrid vs Lazio TBC 13th December Celtic vs Feyenoord TBC

Can the games be streamed?

Yes, with the game being broadcast by TNT Sports the game will be available to stream on Sky Go and Discovery +.

These platforms can be accessed through mobiles/laptops/tablets.

What happened in previous meetings between Group E sides?

Feyenoord vs Celtic

Despite both sides being established European teams, the two have never faced each other.

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid

Date Match Score Competition 16th February 2012 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid 1-3 UEFA Champions League 23rd February 2012 Atletico Madrid vs Lazio 1-0 UEFA Champions League

Stats Via Livescore

Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord

Date Match Score Competition 8th August 2021 Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid 2-1 Friendly

Stats Via Livescore

Celtic vs Lazio

Date Match Score Competition 24th October 2019 Celtic vs Lazio 2-1 UEFA Europa league 7th November 2019 Lazio vs Celtic 1-2 UEFA Europa League

Stats Via Livescore

Feyenoord vs Lazio

Date Match Score Competition 8th September 2022 Lazio vs Feyenoord 4-2 UEFA Europa League 3rd November 2022 Feyenoord vs Lazio 1-0 UEFA Europa League

Stats Via Livescore

Celtic vs Atletico Madrid

Date Match Score Competition 15th September 2011 Atletico Madrid vs Celtic 2-0 UEFA Europa League 30th November 2011 Celtic vs Atletico Madrid 1-0 UEFA Europa League

Stats Via Livescore

Team news heading into the group stage:

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is challenged by Koke of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on March 15, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid: Manager Diego Simeone could be without some of his most important players for the first round of fixtures.

Key centre-back Jose Gimenez has picked up a knee injury that has ruled him out for the last four fixtures.

Alongside him on the treatment table is club legend Koke, whose hamstring injury in mid-August has ruled him out the last two fixtures.

Madrid will certainly be without left-back Reinildo Mandava and winger Vitolo, as they have both ruptured their cruciate ligament and aren't expected back until after the first round of fixtures.

Feyenoord: The Dutch side will be without first choice goalkeeper, Justin Bijlow after he broke his wrist in mid-August.

Furthermore, forward Ayase Ueda limped off during on international duty with Japan, with a suspected foot injury, although the severity of the injury has not been confirmed.

Right back Lutsharel Geertruida has also picked up an injury, but is expected to return on the 16th of September, before the first fixture.

Striker Santiago Giminez will also be missing after picking up a red card.

Lazio: The Italian side of no injuries of note and will likely go into the opening round of fixtures with a full squad available for selection.

Celtic: Celtic will go into the Champions League group stage with the most injuries, as five first team players are on the sidelines.

This includes the three centre backs Stephen Welsh (ankle injury), Cameron Carter-Vikers and Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring injuries), who all picked injuries in August.

Alongside them on the treatment table are midfielder Reo Hatate who has a disrupted calf muscle and winger Liel Abada who has ruptured his thigh muscle.

Match Predictions

Match Score Feyenoord vs Celtic 1 - 1 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord 2 - 0 Celtic vs Lazio 1 - 0 Feyenoord vs Lazio 2 - 2 Celtic vs Atletico Madrid 1 - 3 Atletico Madrid vs Celtic 4 - 0 Lazio vs Feyenoord 1 - 0 Lazio vs Celtic 2 - 0 Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Atletico Madrid vs Lazio 2 - 1 Celtic vs Feyenoord 1 - 1

Group stage predictions

This group is very even, with Atletico Madrid being the only stand-out heavyweight European side in the group.

Meaning they will likely finish first in the group, but the remaining three sports are completely up for grabs.

Lazio enters the competition in the worst form compared to their competitors, as they only sit 12th in Serie A, after winning one and losing two of their first three games, whereas Feyenoord and Celtic come into the Champions League unbeaten so far this season.

Celtic currently sits top of the Scottish Premier League after scoring 10 points in their first four games and Feyenoord currently place fourth in the Eredivisie, having scored eight points from their first four games.

However, due to the Italian League being the far more competitive league an argument can be made that Lazio should still finish second in the group

