Group G fixtures will be played between September and December, featuring Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, and BSC Young Boys.

Fans in the UK can watch the Champions League on TNT Sports, while other countries have their own broadcasting options.

The group stage works by having the top two teams qualify for the round of 16, with third-placed teams transferring to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs.

The UEFA Champions League is seen by many as the place to watch the highest level of club football.

We will see 32 teams split into eight groups and they will all fight it out for the bragging rights to be named the champions of Europe.

The Champions League final will take place at Wembley for the first time since 2013 when we saw a German clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

With the competition set to kick off this month, here is everything we know so far about Group G.

When will the Fixtures be played?

Group G will be played between September and December and will feature Man City, RB Leipzig, FK Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) and BSC Young Boys.

Matchday 1 - 19th September

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig - 17:45 BST

Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda - 20:00 BST

Matchday 2 - 4th October

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City - 20:00 BST

Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys - 20:00 BST

Matchday 3 - 25th October

RB Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda - 20:00 BST

Young Boys vs Manchester City - 20:00 BST

Matchday 4 - 7th November

Crvena Zvezda vs RB Leipzig - 20:00 BST

Manchester City vs Young Boys - 20:00 BST

Matchday 5 - 28th November

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig 20:00 BST

Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda - 17:45 BST

Matchday 6 - 13th December

Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City - 17:45 BST

RB Leipzig vs Young Boys - 17:45 BST

How can I watch Group G?

If you’re watching the Champions League from the United Kingdom then TNT Sports (previously BT Sports) is the place to be. To watch any Champions League game you must be a monthly subscriber of TNT to either see the game on TV or to live stream the game.

TNT have previously streamed the Champions League final for free on their YouTube channel but this is yet to be confirmed.

Germany: DAZN, Prime Video

Serbia: Arena Sport

Switzerland: blue+, Blue Zoom

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

To see where you can watch the Champions League based on your location visit UEFA.COM.

How does the Group Stage work?

The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 16, the top-placed side in the group will face a team that finished second in their group. The top-ranking third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

Last year, Manchester United had to face Barcelona in a thrilling round of 32 game after the Spanish giants finished third in a group that contained Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzeň and Barcelona.

We will find out which qualified teams will play each other in the round of 16 on the 18th of December 2023 when the draw is made. This will then be followed by the quarter-final & semi-final draw on 15th of March 2024.

What are the Squad registration Rules?

Every club must submit two lists of players whom they want to be able to play in the competition, List A needs to be forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Monday 4 September. The same process applies to List B which must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.

List A must contain no more than 25 players including two goalkeepers. Eight ‘homegrown’ players will also need to be registered (players who came through an academy of the club’s nationality) and if a team has less than eight locally trained players in their squad then their squad size is reduced.

How can I get tickets?

All tickets can be purchased on each club's official website. However, there may be certain requirements that need to be met before you are eligible to try and purchase tickets such as if you’re a season ticket holder or depending on how many away games.

All information on how to get tickets is linked below:

Manchester City: https://www.mancity.com/tickets/mens/champions-league

RB Leipzig: https://tickets.rbleipzig.com/content

BSC Young Boys:https://tickets.bscyb.ch/content

Crvena Zvezda: https://crvenazvezda.iticket.rs/en.html

Who else is paying in the Champions League

Group F has been dubbed the ‘group of death’ for this year's edition of the Champions League.

The group will see Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund, seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan and Eddie Howe’s defensively solid Newcastle United.

Manchester United will face off against their 1999 Champions League final opponents Bayern Munich in a tasty match-up that will see Harry Kane return to England for the first time since his departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

The full list of participants is listed below.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Group A Bayern Munich Manchester United Copenhagen Galatasaray Group B Sevilla Arsenal PSV Lens Group C Napoli Real Madrid Braga Union Berlin Group D Benfica Inter Milan Salzburg Real Sociedad Group E Feyenoord Atletico Madrid Lazio Celtic Group F PSG Borussia Dortmund AC Milan Newcastle United Group G Manchester City Leipzig Red Star Belgrade Young Boys Group H FC Barcelona Porto Donetsk Royal Antwerp

Group B preview and predictions

Manchester City

The Sky Blues will be favourites to win the Champions League having one with previous edition of the competition as the defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the final with Rodri being the man who scored the only goal of the game.

With Pep Guardiola at the helm of the City ship the Spaniard will be looking to bring home his fourth Euorpean title having previously won the 2009 and 2011 Champions League titles.

Erling Haaland is not only a goalscoring machine in the Premier League as he finished as the top goalscorer in the competition last season with 12 goals, four more than second-place Mohamed Salah.

City should easily walk the group and it’s very possible that the seven-time Premier League winners could win every game in the group stage.

RB Leipzig

The East German club will be next in line for the final spot in the knockout stages after Man City.

Leipzig boast a young squad full of talent that want to impress under the lights of the Red Bull Arena. Die Roten Bullen have many promising players within their squad including Loïs Openda, Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško while having some more familiar faces in the form of Dani Olmo and Timo Werner.

The German side played Man City in the Round of 16 and were beaten 7-0 in just one game with Haaland finding the back of the net five times on the net.

BSC Young Boys

It looks like we will see Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade battle it for the third-place spot as they will try to keep their European journey alive a little bit longer than just six games.

The man to watch for the Swiss Super League champions is 30-year-old Jean-Pierre Nsame. The Cameroon international has scored 132 and assisted 37 times in the 223 games he’s played for the Bern based club.

Crvena Zvezda

If anyone can cause an upset it’s Red Star Belgrade. The Serbian giants have drawn with Napoli and defeated Liverpool in the 2018/19 edition of the Champions League.

These results are thanks to the intimidating atmosphere the Red Star ultras produce with flares and missiles often being set off to the fear of the away side.

Even the entrance to the pitch in the Rajko Mitic Stadium looks like something out of an apocalyptic movie with armed police greeting the players prior to their introduction to the fans.