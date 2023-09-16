Highlights Group A of the 2023/24 Champions League features Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich is the favorite to finish in the top spot, as they have an impressive unbeaten record in the group stages.

Manchester United will be looking for a better performance than their previous Champions League run, hoping to replicate their success in the 2021/22 season.

The 2023/24 edition of the Champions League is almost upon us and this year, Manchester City look to retain the famous trophy after their victorious treble success last season.

The final this season will be held in Wembley Stadium, London on June 1 2024.

With some surprise absences to this year’s competition, particularly Liverpool and Chelsea, we instead see long-awaited returns for Premier League teams like Arsenal – their first in six seasons, while Newcastle United are back amongst Europe’s elite for the first time since the 2003/04 season – 20 years ago.

They are joined by both Manchester United and Manchester City as the four English sides who will appear at this season’s group stages.

With that said, let’s take a closer look at this year’s Group A, which features two multiple-time champions of the tournament.

Champions League 2023/24 – Which teams are in Group A?

The group stage draw for this year’s competition took place in Monaco on August 31. Some important rules of the group stage are that a team cannot be drawn in the same group as another team from that same country, while teams from the same countries will play their fixtures on separate days.

In Group A, current Bundesliga champions and six-time champions of Europe Bayern Munich were first to be drawn, followed by three-time winners Manchester United. They were followed by champions of Turkey and winners of the 2000 UEFA Cup, Galatasaray, and Danish champions FC Copenhagen.

Group A:

Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Galatasaray (TUR)

The first games of the Champions League take place on Tuesday 19 September, although Group A doesn’t get underway until the following day, on Wednesday 20 September.

The opening fixtures see Galatasaray host Copenhagen, while Manchester United will travel to Munich to take on the German champions.

After last year's group stage competition was scheduled slightly differently than usual, ending in early November rather than December due to the 2022 World Cup, this season the dates are back to normal. The final round of group games are scheduled to finish on Wednesday 13 December.

Listed below is every fixture in Group A:

Date Fixture Time (UK) Wednesday, 20 September 2023 Galatasaray vs Copenhagen 17:45 Bayern Munich vs Man. United 20:00 Tuesday, 3 October 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich 20:00 Man. United vs Galatasaray 20:00 Tuesday, 24 October 2023 Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich 17:45 Man. United vs Copenhagen 20:00 Wednesday, 8 November 2023 Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray 20:00 Copenhagen vs Man. United 20:00 Wednesday, 29 November 2023 Galatasaray vs Man. United 17:45 Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen 20:00 Tuesday, 12 December 2023 Copenhagen vs Galatasaray 20:00 Man. United vs Bayern Munich 20:00

How to watch the 2023/24 Champions League

The Champions League is always one of the most anticipated club competitions for fans all around the world, and this year will be no different.

As in previous years, fans in the United Kingdom are able to watch the final of each European competition for free courtesy of TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports), however the prior stages require a paid subscription to an official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League.

Here is where you can watch Group A of the Champions League in each local country:

Champions League 2023/24 – Group A predictions

If one thing can be considered to be highly likely in Group A, it would be Bayern Munich progressing through to the knockout stages.

The German giants are currently on an incredible tournament record in the Champions League group stages, having gone unbeaten for 34 consecutive group games – winning the last 13. The last time Bayern lost a group game was in September 2017, when they lost 3-0 away to Paris Saint Germain.

This frightening statistic alone sends Bayern into the group as favourites to finish in top spot, while the other three sides are expected to compete for second.

Regarding Manchester United, this is their return to the top-tier of European competition, after spending the 2022/23 season in the Europa League, where they were beaten by Sevilla in the quarter-finals.

United fans will be hoping their group goes more like it did in the 2021/22 season, than it did in the 2020/21 season, when the Red Devils’ were only good enough to finish third and would be relegated into the Europa League.

A slightly worrying fact shared by OptaJoe shows that other than Barcelona (5), no other side has lost more game against Bayern Munich than Manchester United (4), however, on a brighter note, one of United’s two wins against Bayern was the famous 1999 treble-winning final between the two sides.

For Copenhagen, this year marks the first time in their Champions League history that they have reached the group stages in consecutive years.

The champions of Denmark go into Group A as major underdogs, having only qualified for the round of 16 on one occasion in the 2010/11 season, where they were eventually beaten by Chelsea.

Turkish champions Galatasaray return to the group stages for the first time this decade, after a disastrous few seasons saw them finishing as low as 13th in the league in 2021/22 – their lowest ever finish. Now, however, after winning the league by a comfortable eight-point margin last season, they could well be one of the surprise teams of the tournament.

With a squad full of experienced players such as Wilfried Zaha, Dries Mertens and Mauro Icardi to name a few, Galatasaray could well prove to be a real problem in Group A and beyond.

Group A – past meetings

All four sides in Group A have previously met with each opponent in European competition before. The most notable meeting between sides would of course be the Champions League final in 1999, where Manchester United scored twice late on to beat Bayern Munich and secure the treble.

Bayern and Copenhagen have met in one previous fixture, dating back to the 1991/92 UEFA Cup, in which the Danish side won their home leg 6-2, before Bayern were able to hold on to a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Other than the 2019/20 Europa League quarter-final meeting between Manchester United and Copenhagen, which saw United progress with a 1-0 extra-time win, the sides only other meeting in European competition was in the 2006/07 Champions League group stages, which saw each side win in their home game.

Below is a table showing each team in Group A and their current record against one another in past meetings (Champions League results only).

Bayern Munich W D L Manchester United 4 5 2 FC Copenhagen 1 0 1 Galatasaray 1 1 0

Manchester United W D L Bayern Munich 2 5 4 FC Copenhagen 1 0 1 Galatasaray 2 3 1

FC Copenhagen W D L Bayern Munich 1 0 1 Manchester United 1 0 1 Galatasaray 1 0 1

Galatasaray W D L Bayern Munich 0 1 1 Manchester United 1 3 2 FC Copenhagen 1 0 1

