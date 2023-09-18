Highlights
- Champions League matches can be watched for free in the United Kingdom, but the prior stages require a paid subscription to an official broadcaster.
- Group A features Bayern Munich and Manchester United, both strong favorites to advance to the knockout stages.
- Group F is considered the "group of death" with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle United competing against each other.
The Champions League is always one of the most anticipated club competitions for fans around the world, and this year will be no different.
How to watch the 2023/24 Champions League
As in previous years, fans in the United Kingdom can watch the final of each European competition for free courtesy of TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports), however, the prior stages require a paid subscription to an official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League.
Here is where you can watch the 2023/24 Champions League in every competing country:
Champions League 2023/24 - Group stages schedule
After last year's group stages were slightly altered to work around the World Cup 2022 schedule, the dates this year are back to their more traditional ways. The first round of fixtures begins on Tuesday, 19 September, and runs to Wednesday, 13 December.
Group A
Group A this year features two multiple-time European champions, in six-time winners Bayern Munich and three-time winners Manchester United. They are joined by two threatening sides in Turkish champions Galatasaray, and champions of Denmark, FC Copenhagen.
The German side go into the group as strong favourites to proceed to the knockout stages, having not lost a single group game in the competition since the 2017/18 season.
- Bayern Munich (GER)
- Manchester United (ENG)
- FC Copenhagen (DEN)
- Galatasaray (TUR)
Date
Fixture
|
Time (UK)
Wednesday, 20 September 2023
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen
|
17:45
Bayern Munich vs Man. United
|
20:00
Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich
|
20:00
Man. United vs Galatasaray
|
20:00
Tuesday, 24 October 2023
Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich
|
17:45
Man. United vs Copenhagen
|
20:00
Wednesday, 8 November 2023
Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray
|
20:00
Copenhagen vs Man. United
|
20:00
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Galatasaray vs Man. United
|
17:45
Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen
|
20:00
Tuesday, 12 December 2023
Copenhagen vs Galatasaray
|
20:00
Man. United vs Bayern Munich
|
20:00
Group B
Premier League side Arsenal return to the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, having had a strong league campaign under Mikel Arteta last season.
They are joined by last season's Europa League winners, Sevilla, and their opponents from last season's Europa League group stages. French side RC Lens completed the group, making it their first appearance in the competition in over twenty years.
- Sevilla (ESP)
- Arsenal (ENG)
- PSV Eindhoven (NED)
- RC Lens (FRA)
Date
Fixture
|
Time (UK)
Wednesday, 20 September 2023
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
|
20:00
Sevilla vs RC Lens
|
20:00
Tuesday, 3 October 2023
RC Lens vs Arsenal
|
20:00
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla
|
20:00
Tuesday, 24 October 2023
RC Lens vs PSV Eindhoven
|
20:00
Sevillla vs Arsenal
|
20:00
Wednesday, 8 November 2023
Arsenal vs Sevilla
|
20:00
PSV Eindhoven vs RC Lens
|
20:00
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven
|
17:45
Arsenal vs RC Lens
|
20:00
Tuesday, 12 December 2023
RC Lens vs Sevilla
|
17:45
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
|
17:45
Group C
Napoli enter Group C on the back of winning their first league title in 33 years last season and will look to battle it out with 14-time European champions, Real Madrid for the top spot.
Portuguese side Braga finished third in their domestic campaign last season, making it their first appearance in the Champions League in over a decade, while German side Union Berlin will be appearing in the competition for the first time in the club's history.
- Napoli (ITA)
- Real Madrid (ESP)
- Braga (POR)
- Union Berlin (GER)
Date
Fixture
|
Time (UK)
Wednesday, 20 September 2023
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin
|
17:45
Braga vs Napoli
|
20:00
Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Union Berlin vs Braga
|
17:45
Napoli vs Real Madrid
|
20:00
Tuesday, 24 October 2023
Braga vs Real Madrid
|
20:00
Union Berlin vs Napoli
|
20:00
Wednesday, 8 November 2023
Napoli vs Union Berlin
|
17:45
Real Madrid vs Braga
|
20:00
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Braga vs Union Berlin
|
20:00
Real Madrid vs Napoli
|
20:00
Tuesday, 12 December 2023
Napoli vs Braga
|
20:00
Union Berlin vs Real Madrid
|
20:00
Group D
Champions of Portugal, Benfica, are joined in Group D by last season's Champions League finalists Inter Milan, who will hope to replicate last season's run once again.
Austrian champions RB Salzburg will look to pull off an upset with a talented young squad, while Spanish side Real Sociedad are competing in the competition for the first time in a decade, where they failed to make it through to the knockout stages.
- Benfica (POR)
- Inter (ITA)
- RB Salzburg (AUT)
- Real Sociedad (ESP)
Date
Fixture
|
Time (UK)
Wednesday, 20 September 2023
Benfica vs RB Salzburg
|
20:00
Real Sociedad vs Inter
|
20:00
Tuesday, 3 October 2023
RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad
|
17:45
Inter vs Benfica
|
20:00
Tuesday, 24 October 2023
Inter vs RB Salzburg
|
17:45
Benfica vs Real Sociedad
|
20:00
Wednesday, 8 November 2023
Real Sociedad vs Benfica
|
17:45
RB Salzburg vs Inter
|
20:00
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Benfica vs Inter
|
20:00
Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg
|
20:00
Tuesday, 12 December 2023
Inter vs Real Sociedad
|
20:00
RB Salzburg vs Benfica
|
20:00
Group E
Dutch champions Feyenoord enter Group E where all four sides will fancy their chances of progressing. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side have fallen just short of lifting the trophy twice over the past decade.
Maurizio Sarri has an exciting Lazio side ready to compete amongst Europe's elite, while Brendan Rodgers is back for his second spell at Scottish side Celtic, who perhaps go into Group E as the underdogs.
- Feyenoord (NED)
- Atletico Madrid (ESP)
- Lazio (ITA)
- Celtic (SCO)
Date
Fixture
|
Time (UK)
Tuesday, 19 September 2023
Feyenoord vs Celtic
|
20:00
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
|
20:00
Wednesday, 4 October 2023
Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord
|
17:45
Celtic vs Lazio
|
20:00
Wednesday, 25 October 2023
Feyenoord vs Lazio
|
17:45
Celtic vs Atletico Madrid
|
20:00
Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic
|
20:00
Lazio vs Feyenoord
|
20:00
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Lazio vs Celtic
|
17:45
Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid
|
20:00
Wednesday, 13 December 2023
Atletico Madrid vs Lazio
|
20:00
Celtic vs Feyenoord
|
20:00
Group F
Group F is undoubtedly the "group of death" in this year's competition.
Newcastle United will be eager to make their first Champions League campaign in over 20 years one to remember, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain looking to finally get their hands on the famous trophy after a busy summer.
AC Milan will look to go one further than they could manage last season, where they were beaten by local rivals Inter in the semi-finals, while Dortmund have gone through somewhat of a transition since last season, where they were beaten by Chelsea in the round-of-16.
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER)
- AC Milan (ITA)
- Newcastle United (ENG)
Date
Fixture
|
Time (UK)
Tuesday, 19 September 2023
AC Milan vs Newcastle United
|
17:45
Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund
|
20:00
Wednesday, 4 October 2023
Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan
|
20:00
Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain
|
20:00
Wednesday, 25 October 2023
Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund
|
20:00
Paris Saint-Germain vs AC Milan
|
20:00
Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United
|
17:45
AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain
|
20:00
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund
|
20:00
Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United
|
20:00
Wednesday, 13 December 2023
Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
|
20:00
Newcastle United vs AC Milan
|
20:00
Group G
After finally winning the competition for the first time last season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will fancy themselves to lift the title in consecutive seasons. They are faced with last season's round-of-16 opponents, RB Leipzig, who they comfortably beat 8-1 on aggregate over the two legs.
Joining them are fierce Serbian side and winners of the 1991 tournament, Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade, as well as Swiss side Young Boys who look to cause an upset in Group G.
- Manchester City (ENG)
- RB Leipzig (GER)
- Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
- Young Boys (SUI)
Date
Fixture
|
Time (UK)
Tuesday, 19 September 2023
Young Boys vs RB Leipzig
|
17:45
Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda
|
20:00
Wednesday, 4 October 2023
Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys
|
20:00
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
|
20:00
Wednesday, 25 October 2023
RB Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda
|
20:00
Young Boys vs Manchester City
|
20:00
Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Crvena Zvezda vs RB Leipzig
|
20:00
Manchester City vs Young Boys
|
20:00
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig
|
20:00
Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda
|
20:00
Wednesday, 13 December 2023
Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City
|
17:45
RB Leipzig vs Young Boys
|
17:45
Group H
After a successful title-winning campaign last season, Barcelona will be looking to progress through the group stages for the first time in three years, after back-to-back eliminations to the Europa League.
Portuguese side Porto, who famously won the competition in 2004, will hope to compete with Barcelona at the top of the group ahead of Ukranian rivals Shakhtar Donestk.
After winning their first league title in 66 years, Royal Antwerp enter the competition hoping to pull off a huge shock and proceed to the next stages. Their last appearance in the competition was in the 1957/58 season.
- Barcelona (ESP)
- Porto (POR)
- Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
- Royal Antwerp (BEL)
Date
Fixture
|
Time (UK)
Tuesday, 19 September 2023
Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp
|
20:00
Shakhtar Donestk vs Porto
|
20:00
Wednesday, 4 October 2023
Royal Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donestk
|
17:45
Porto vs Barcelona
|
20:00
Wednesday, 25 October 2023
Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|
17:45
Royal Antwerp vs Porto
|
20:00
Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Shakhtar Donestk vs Barcelona
|
17:45
Porto vs Royal Antwerp
|
20:00
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp
|
17:45
Barcelona vs Porto
|
20:00
Wednesday, 13 December 2023
Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|
20:00
Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona
|
20:00