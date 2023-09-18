Highlights Champions League matches can be watched for free in the United Kingdom, but the prior stages require a paid subscription to an official broadcaster.

Group A features Bayern Munich and Manchester United, both strong favorites to advance to the knockout stages.

Group F is considered the "group of death" with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle United competing against each other.

The Champions League is always one of the most anticipated club competitions for fans around the world, and this year will be no different.

How to watch the 2023/24 Champions League

As in previous years, fans in the United Kingdom can watch the final of each European competition for free courtesy of TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports), however, the prior stages require a paid subscription to an official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League.

Here is where you can watch the 2023/24 Champions League in every competing country:

Watch every UCL match LIVE on TV or stream

Champions League 2023/24 - Group stages schedule

After last year's group stages were slightly altered to work around the World Cup 2022 schedule, the dates this year are back to their more traditional ways. The first round of fixtures begins on Tuesday, 19 September, and runs to Wednesday, 13 December.

Group A

Group A this year features two multiple-time European champions, in six-time winners Bayern Munich and three-time winners Manchester United. They are joined by two threatening sides in Turkish champions Galatasaray, and champions of Denmark, FC Copenhagen.

The German side go into the group as strong favourites to proceed to the knockout stages, having not lost a single group game in the competition since the 2017/18 season.

Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Date Fixture Time (UK) Wednesday, 20 September 2023 Galatasaray vs Copenhagen 17:45 Bayern Munich vs Man. United 20:00 Tuesday, 3 October 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich 20:00 Man. United vs Galatasaray 20:00 Tuesday, 24 October 2023 Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich 17:45 Man. United vs Copenhagen 20:00 Wednesday, 8 November 2023 Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray 20:00 Copenhagen vs Man. United 20:00 Wednesday, 29 November 2023 Galatasaray vs Man. United 17:45 Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen 20:00 Tuesday, 12 December 2023 Copenhagen vs Galatasaray 20:00 Man. United vs Bayern Munich 20:00

Group B

Premier League side Arsenal return to the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, having had a strong league campaign under Mikel Arteta last season.

They are joined by last season's Europa League winners, Sevilla, and their opponents from last season's Europa League group stages. French side RC Lens completed the group, making it their first appearance in the competition in over twenty years.

Sevilla (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

RC Lens (FRA)

Date Fixture Time (UK) Wednesday, 20 September 2023 Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven 20:00 Sevilla vs RC Lens 20:00 Tuesday, 3 October 2023 RC Lens vs Arsenal 20:00 PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla 20:00 Tuesday, 24 October 2023 RC Lens vs PSV Eindhoven 20:00 Sevillla vs Arsenal 20:00 Wednesday, 8 November 2023 Arsenal vs Sevilla 20:00 PSV Eindhoven vs RC Lens 20:00 Wednesday, 29 November 2023 Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven 17:45 Arsenal vs RC Lens 20:00 Tuesday, 12 December 2023 RC Lens vs Sevilla 17:45 PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal 17:45

Group C

Napoli enter Group C on the back of winning their first league title in 33 years last season and will look to battle it out with 14-time European champions, Real Madrid for the top spot.

Portuguese side Braga finished third in their domestic campaign last season, making it their first appearance in the Champions League in over a decade, while German side Union Berlin will be appearing in the competition for the first time in the club's history.

Napoli (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Union Berlin (GER)

Date Fixture Time (UK) Wednesday, 20 September 2023 Real Madrid vs Union Berlin 17:45 Braga vs Napoli 20:00 Tuesday, 3 October 2023 Union Berlin vs Braga 17:45 Napoli vs Real Madrid 20:00 Tuesday, 24 October 2023 Braga vs Real Madrid 20:00 Union Berlin vs Napoli 20:00 Wednesday, 8 November 2023 Napoli vs Union Berlin 17:45 Real Madrid vs Braga 20:00 Wednesday, 29 November 2023 Braga vs Union Berlin 20:00 Real Madrid vs Napoli 20:00 Tuesday, 12 December 2023 Napoli vs Braga 20:00 Union Berlin vs Real Madrid 20:00

Group D

Champions of Portugal, Benfica, are joined in Group D by last season's Champions League finalists Inter Milan, who will hope to replicate last season's run once again.

Austrian champions RB Salzburg will look to pull off an upset with a talented young squad, while Spanish side Real Sociedad are competing in the competition for the first time in a decade, where they failed to make it through to the knockout stages.

Benfica (POR)

Inter (ITA)

RB Salzburg (AUT)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Date Fixture Time (UK) Wednesday, 20 September 2023 Benfica vs RB Salzburg 20:00 Real Sociedad vs Inter 20:00 Tuesday, 3 October 2023 RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad 17:45 Inter vs Benfica 20:00 Tuesday, 24 October 2023 Inter vs RB Salzburg 17:45 Benfica vs Real Sociedad 20:00 Wednesday, 8 November 2023 Real Sociedad vs Benfica 17:45 RB Salzburg vs Inter 20:00 Wednesday, 29 November 2023 Benfica vs Inter 20:00 Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg 20:00 Tuesday, 12 December 2023 Inter vs Real Sociedad 20:00 RB Salzburg vs Benfica 20:00

Group E

Dutch champions Feyenoord enter Group E where all four sides will fancy their chances of progressing. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side have fallen just short of lifting the trophy twice over the past decade.

Maurizio Sarri has an exciting Lazio side ready to compete amongst Europe's elite, while Brendan Rodgers is back for his second spell at Scottish side Celtic, who perhaps go into Group E as the underdogs.

Feyenoord (NED)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Lazio (ITA)

Celtic (SCO)

Date Fixture Time (UK) Tuesday, 19 September 2023 Feyenoord vs Celtic 20:00 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid 20:00 Wednesday, 4 October 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord 17:45 Celtic vs Lazio 20:00 Wednesday, 25 October 2023 Feyenoord vs Lazio 17:45 Celtic vs Atletico Madrid 20:00 Tuesday, 7 November 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Celtic 20:00 Lazio vs Feyenoord 20:00 Tuesday, 28 November 2023 Lazio vs Celtic 17:45 Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid 20:00 Wednesday, 13 December 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Lazio 20:00 Celtic vs Feyenoord 20:00

Group F

Group F is undoubtedly the "group of death" in this year's competition.

Newcastle United will be eager to make their first Champions League campaign in over 20 years one to remember, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain looking to finally get their hands on the famous trophy after a busy summer.

AC Milan will look to go one further than they could manage last season, where they were beaten by local rivals Inter in the semi-finals, while Dortmund have gone through somewhat of a transition since last season, where they were beaten by Chelsea in the round-of-16.

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Newcastle United (ENG)

Date Fixture Time (UK) Tuesday, 19 September 2023 AC Milan vs Newcastle United 17:45 Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund 20:00 Wednesday, 4 October 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan 20:00 Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Wednesday, 25 October 2023 Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs AC Milan 20:00 Tuesday, 7 November 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United 17:45 AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Tuesday, 28 November 2023 AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United 20:00 Wednesday, 13 December 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Newcastle United vs AC Milan 20:00

Group G

After finally winning the competition for the first time last season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will fancy themselves to lift the title in consecutive seasons. They are faced with last season's round-of-16 opponents, RB Leipzig, who they comfortably beat 8-1 on aggregate over the two legs.

Joining them are fierce Serbian side and winners of the 1991 tournament, Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade, as well as Swiss side Young Boys who look to cause an upset in Group G.

Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Young Boys (SUI)

Date Fixture Time (UK) Tuesday, 19 September 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig 17:45 Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda 20:00 Wednesday, 4 October 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys 20:00 RB Leipzig vs Manchester City 20:00 Wednesday, 25 October 2023 RB Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda 20:00 Young Boys vs Manchester City 20:00 Tuesday, 7 November 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs RB Leipzig 20:00 Manchester City vs Young Boys 20:00 Tuesday, 28 November 2023 Manchester City vs RB Leipzig 20:00 Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda 20:00 Wednesday, 13 December 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City 17:45 RB Leipzig vs Young Boys 17:45

Group H

After a successful title-winning campaign last season, Barcelona will be looking to progress through the group stages for the first time in three years, after back-to-back eliminations to the Europa League.

Portuguese side Porto, who famously won the competition in 2004, will hope to compete with Barcelona at the top of the group ahead of Ukranian rivals Shakhtar Donestk.

After winning their first league title in 66 years, Royal Antwerp enter the competition hoping to pull off a huge shock and proceed to the next stages. Their last appearance in the competition was in the 1957/58 season.

Barcelona (ESP)

Porto (POR)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Royal Antwerp (BEL)