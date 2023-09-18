Highlights

  • Champions League matches can be watched for free in the United Kingdom, but the prior stages require a paid subscription to an official broadcaster.
  • Group A features Bayern Munich and Manchester United, both strong favorites to advance to the knockout stages.
  • Group F is considered the "group of death" with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle United competing against each other.

The Champions League is always one of the most anticipated club competitions for fans around the world, and this year will be no different.

How to watch the 2023/24 Champions League

As in previous years, fans in the United Kingdom can watch the final of each European competition for free courtesy of TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports), however, the prior stages require a paid subscription to an official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League.

Here is where you can watch the 2023/24 Champions League in every competing country:

Country

Broadcaster

Austria

ServusTV, Sky Austria, DAZN

Belgium

RTL, VTM, Proximus

Denmark

Viaplay

France

Canal+, beIN, RMC Sport

Germany

DAZN, Prime Video

Italy

Mediaset, Prime Video, Sky Italia

Netherlands

RTL, Ziggo Sport

Portugal

Eleven, TVI

Serbia

Arena Sport, RTS

Spain

Telefonica

Switzerland

blue+, 3+

Turkey

EXXEN, TV8

Ukraine

Megogo

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

Champions League 2023/24 - Group stages schedule

After last year's group stages were slightly altered to work around the World Cup 2022 schedule, the dates this year are back to their more traditional ways. The first round of fixtures begins on Tuesday, 19 September, and runs to Wednesday, 13 December.

Group A

Harry Kane signs for Bayern

Group A this year features two multiple-time European champions, in six-time winners Bayern Munich and three-time winners Manchester United. They are joined by two threatening sides in Turkish champions Galatasaray, and champions of Denmark, FC Copenhagen.

The German side go into the group as strong favourites to proceed to the knockout stages, having not lost a single group game in the competition since the 2017/18 season.

  • Bayern Munich (GER)
  • Manchester United (ENG)
  • FC Copenhagen (DEN)
  • Galatasaray (TUR)

Date

Fixture

Time (UK)

Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen

17:45

Bayern Munich vs Man. United

20:00

Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich

20:00

Man. United vs Galatasaray

20:00

Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich

17:45

Man. United vs Copenhagen

20:00

Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray

20:00

Copenhagen vs Man. United

20:00

Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Galatasaray vs Man. United

17:45

Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen

20:00

Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray

20:00

Man. United vs Bayern Munich

20:00

Group B

Arsenal

Premier League side Arsenal return to the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, having had a strong league campaign under Mikel Arteta last season.

They are joined by last season's Europa League winners, Sevilla, and their opponents from last season's Europa League group stages. French side RC Lens completed the group, making it their first appearance in the competition in over twenty years.

  • Sevilla (ESP)
  • Arsenal (ENG)
  • PSV Eindhoven (NED)
  • RC Lens (FRA)

Date

Fixture

Time (UK)

Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

20:00

Sevilla vs RC Lens

20:00

Tuesday, 3 October 2023

RC Lens vs Arsenal

20:00

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla

20:00

Tuesday, 24 October 2023

RC Lens vs PSV Eindhoven

20:00

Sevillla vs Arsenal

20:00

Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Arsenal vs Sevilla

20:00

PSV Eindhoven vs RC Lens

20:00

Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven

17:45

Arsenal vs RC Lens

20:00

Tuesday, 12 December 2023

RC Lens vs Sevilla

17:45

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

17:45

Group C

Real Madrid players after winning the Champions League

Napoli enter Group C on the back of winning their first league title in 33 years last season and will look to battle it out with 14-time European champions, Real Madrid for the top spot.

Portuguese side Braga finished third in their domestic campaign last season, making it their first appearance in the Champions League in over a decade, while German side Union Berlin will be appearing in the competition for the first time in the club's history.

  • Napoli (ITA)
  • Real Madrid (ESP)
  • Braga (POR)
  • Union Berlin (GER)

Date

Fixture

Time (UK)

Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin

17:45

Braga vs Napoli

20:00

Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Union Berlin vs Braga

17:45

Napoli vs Real Madrid

20:00

Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Braga vs Real Madrid

20:00

Union Berlin vs Napoli

20:00

Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Napoli vs Union Berlin

17:45

Real Madrid vs Braga

20:00

Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Braga vs Union Berlin

20:00

Real Madrid vs Napoli

20:00

Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Napoli vs Braga

20:00

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid

20:00

Group D

Inter Milan

Champions of Portugal, Benfica, are joined in Group D by last season's Champions League finalists Inter Milan, who will hope to replicate last season's run once again.

Austrian champions RB Salzburg will look to pull off an upset with a talented young squad, while Spanish side Real Sociedad are competing in the competition for the first time in a decade, where they failed to make it through to the knockout stages.

  • Benfica (POR)
  • Inter (ITA)
  • RB Salzburg (AUT)
  • Real Sociedad (ESP)

Date

Fixture

Time (UK)

Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Benfica vs RB Salzburg

20:00

Real Sociedad vs Inter

20:00

Tuesday, 3 October 2023

RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad

17:45

Inter vs Benfica

20:00

Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Inter vs RB Salzburg

17:45

Benfica vs Real Sociedad

20:00

Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Real Sociedad vs Benfica

17:45

RB Salzburg vs Inter

20:00

Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Benfica vs Inter

20:00

Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg

20:00

Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Inter vs Real Sociedad

20:00

RB Salzburg vs Benfica

20:00

Group E

Atletico Madrids coach Diego Cholo Simeone looks on before the match

Dutch champions Feyenoord enter Group E where all four sides will fancy their chances of progressing. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side have fallen just short of lifting the trophy twice over the past decade.

Maurizio Sarri has an exciting Lazio side ready to compete amongst Europe's elite, while Brendan Rodgers is back for his second spell at Scottish side Celtic, who perhaps go into Group E as the underdogs.

  • Feyenoord (NED)
  • Atletico Madrid (ESP)
  • Lazio (ITA)
  • Celtic (SCO)

Date

Fixture

Time (UK)

Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Feyenoord vs Celtic

20:00

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid

20:00

Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord

17:45

Celtic vs Lazio

20:00

Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Feyenoord vs Lazio

17:45

Celtic vs Atletico Madrid

20:00

Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic

20:00

Lazio vs Feyenoord

20:00

Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Lazio vs Celtic

17:45

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid

20:00

Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Atletico Madrid vs Lazio

20:00

Celtic vs Feyenoord

20:00

Group F

Newcastle celebrate

Group F is undoubtedly the "group of death" in this year's competition.

Newcastle United will be eager to make their first Champions League campaign in over 20 years one to remember, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain looking to finally get their hands on the famous trophy after a busy summer.

AC Milan will look to go one further than they could manage last season, where they were beaten by local rivals Inter in the semi-finals, while Dortmund have gone through somewhat of a transition since last season, where they were beaten by Chelsea in the round-of-16.

  • Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
  • Borussia Dortmund (GER)
  • AC Milan (ITA)
  • Newcastle United (ENG)

Date

Fixture

Time (UK)

Tuesday, 19 September 2023

AC Milan vs Newcastle United

17:45

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

20:00

Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan

20:00

Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain

20:00

Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund

20:00

Paris Saint-Germain vs AC Milan

20:00

Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United

17:45

AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain

20:00

Tuesday, 28 November 2023

AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund

20:00

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

20:00

Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

20:00

Newcastle United vs AC Milan

20:00

Group G

Manchester City Champions League

After finally winning the competition for the first time last season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will fancy themselves to lift the title in consecutive seasons. They are faced with last season's round-of-16 opponents, RB Leipzig, who they comfortably beat 8-1 on aggregate over the two legs.

Joining them are fierce Serbian side and winners of the 1991 tournament, Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade, as well as Swiss side Young Boys who look to cause an upset in Group G.

  • Manchester City (ENG)
  • RB Leipzig (GER)
  • Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
  • Young Boys (SUI)

Date

Fixture

Time (UK)

Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig

17:45

Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda

20:00

Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys

20:00

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

20:00

Wednesday, 25 October 2023

RB Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda

20:00

Young Boys vs Manchester City

20:00

Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Crvena Zvezda vs RB Leipzig

20:00

Manchester City vs Young Boys

20:00

Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

20:00

Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda

20:00

Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City

17:45

RB Leipzig vs Young Boys

17:45

Group H

Yamal celebrates with Gavi, Lewandowski, and De Jong during Barcelona's 4-3 win against Villarreal

After a successful title-winning campaign last season, Barcelona will be looking to progress through the group stages for the first time in three years, after back-to-back eliminations to the Europa League.

Portuguese side Porto, who famously won the competition in 2004, will hope to compete with Barcelona at the top of the group ahead of Ukranian rivals Shakhtar Donestk.

After winning their first league title in 66 years, Royal Antwerp enter the competition hoping to pull off a huge shock and proceed to the next stages. Their last appearance in the competition was in the 1957/58 season.

  • Barcelona (ESP)
  • Porto (POR)
  • Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
  • Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Date

Fixture

Time (UK)

Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp

20:00

Shakhtar Donestk vs Porto

20:00

Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Royal Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donestk

17:45

Porto vs Barcelona

20:00

Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk

17:45

Royal Antwerp vs Porto

20:00

Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Shakhtar Donestk vs Barcelona

17:45

Porto vs Royal Antwerp

20:00

Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp

17:45

Barcelona vs Porto

20:00

Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk

20:00

Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona

20:00