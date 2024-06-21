Highlights The UEFA Champions League will now have 36 teams in the group stage, playing eight games each.

Teams are placed based on their UEFA coefficient rankings, ensuring competitiveness.

The new format aims to eliminate unimportant matches, ensuring every game is crucial for teams.

The Champions League has a new format for 2024/25, revamping the competition for the first time since 2004. The competition proper will be expanded from 32 to 36 teams, with new systems for qualification, and more fixtures in the group stage.

Clubs will play eight games in the group stage, with the 36 teams split into four pots based on UEFA's coefficient system, where every side will play against two clubs from each pot. The group stage will consist of one league table, with progression to the knockout stages dependent on a club's performance. This means the number of games in the competition will rise from 125 to 189, while qualified teams could play between a minimum of eight to a maximum of 17 games in the competition.

Similar changes have also been made to the supporting Europa League and the newly-named Conference League, although the latter will play six games instead of the eight of the top two tiers of European continental competition. Each competition will now be played on exclusive weeks in certain cases, meaning Champions League games may now be played on Thursdays, as well as Tuesdays and Wednesdays as previously done. However, there will be weeks when all three competitions will take place as usual.

How the Group Stage Will Work

The 36-team group stage will be made up of nine pots of four teams, with qualifying teams being determined by nation coefficients, in terms of which stage in the competition teams from each nation enter. 29 of these teams have already qualified, with the remaining seven set to be determined through a series of qualification and play-off matches between June and August. Each team will play eight league stage fixtures, which will consist of two fixtures against teams from every pot regardless of the pot a team is in, with four home and four away fixtures, made up of one home and one away game in each pot. The pots are decided based on club coefficient rankings, which is determined by the team's success in the last five years in continental competitions.

The 36 teams are made up of the champions of the top ten leagues of UEFA's co-efficient ranking.

Best Leagues in World Football UEFA's co-efficient) Rank Nation League Champion 1 England Manchester City 2 Spain Real Madrid 3 Germany Bayer Leverkusen 4 Italy Inter Milan 5 France Paris Saint-Germain 6 Netherlands PSV Eindhoven 7 Portugal Sporting CP 8 Belgium Club Brugge 9 Scotland Celtic 10 Austria Sturm Graz

However, being champions of the nation does not necessarily mean these clubs will be placed in the top pot like previously. Instead, the clubs will be ranked by coefficient, meaning that clubs could be ranked lower than their compatriot qualifiers if they have a lower rank. For example, Bayern Munich will be in Pot 1 despite failing to win the Bundesliga, while Bayer Leverkusen will be in Pot 2 as they have had lesser success in recent European competitions.

The league phase will also contain the runners-up of the six highest-ranked leagues on the coefficient, the 3rd placed teams of the highest five ranked leagues, and the four highest-ranked fourth-placed teams. Spaces are also allocated for the two best-performing nations from the previous season, which for 2024-25 will be Italy and Germany, so Bologna and Borussia Dortmund, who both finished fifth in their respective leagues, earn qualification.

Due to Real Madrid qualifying for the Champions League through winning La Liga, their spot earned by winning the 2023-24 competition is given to the highest-rated champion on the UEFA coefficient of nations outside of the top 10 rankings, which for 2024-25 is Shakhtar Donetsk, despite Ukraine being 14th on the coefficient rankings. The 11th, 12th and 13th placed nations champions all enter the competition via the final play-off round, being Red Star Belgrade of Serbia, Turkey's Galatasaray and Switzerland's Young Boys.

Benfica also enter the league phase automatically as the highest-ranked runner-up of a nation outside the of the top six nations on the co-efficient rankings, as Atalanta won the Europa League whilst finishing fourth in Serie A.

Pots for the 2024/25 Champions League Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Real Madrid (ESP) - CL title holders & Spanish champions Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - German champions Feyenoord (NED) - 2nd placed Eredivisie Sturm Graz (AUT) - Austrian champions Manchester City (ENG) - English champions Atletico Madrid (ESP) - 4th placed La Liga Sporting CP (POR) - Portuguese champions Brest (FRA) - 3rd placed Ligue 1 Bayern Munich (GER) - 3rd placed Bundesliga Atalanta (ITA) - EL title holders & 4th placed Serie A PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Dutch champions TBC - following teams could possibly be in Pot 3 depending on play-off winners: AC Milan (ITA) - 2nd placed Serie A

Celtic (SCO) - Scottish champions

Monaco (FRA) - 2nd placed Ligue 1

Aston Villa (ENG) - 4th placed Premier League

Bologna (ITA) - 5th placed Serie A

Girona (ESP) - 3rd placed La Liga

Stuttgart (GER) - 2nd placed Bundesliga Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) - French champions Juventus (ITA) - 3rd placed Serie A TBC - following teams could possibly be in Pot 3 depending on play-off winners: AC Milan (ITA) - 2nd placed Serie A

Celtic (SCO) - Scottish champions

Monaco (FRA) - 2nd placed Ligue 1

Aston Villa (ENG) - 4th placed Premier League

Bologna (ITA) - 5th placed Serie A

Girona (ESP) - 3rd placed La Liga

Stuttgart (GER) - 2nd placed Bundesliga Liverpool (ENG) - 3rd placed Premier League Benfica (POR) - highest league runner-up on co-efficient outside of top 6 leagues Inter Milan (ITA) - Italian champions Arsenal (ENG) - 2nd placed Premier League Borussia Dortmund - 5th placed Bundesliga Club Brugge (BEL) - Belgian champions RB Leipzig - 4th placed Bundesliga Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - highest ranked league champion on club coefficient outside of top 10 leagues Barcelona - 2nd placed La Liga TBC - potentially AC Milan (ITA) or Rangers (SCO) if they win play-off Seven teams will qualify through the play-offs; these teams will enter Pot 2, 3 or 4 depending on their club coefficient.

The play-offs will be determined through a series of qualifying rounds involving the champions of nations ranked outside UEFA's top 15 leagues, as well as runners-up of nations ranked from 8 to 15. These teams will battle it out against each other to make it to the final play-off where they will have the chance to reach the league stage.

Schedule for the 2024/25 Champions League Stage Round Draw Date First Leg Second Leg Qualifying First Qualifying Round 18th June 2024 9-10 July 2024 16-17 July 2024 Second Qualifying Round 19th June 2024 23-24 July 2024 30-31 July 2024 Third Qualifying Round 22nd July 2024 6-7 August 2024 13 August 2024 Play-Offs Play-Off Round 5th August 2024 20-21 August 2024 27-28 August 2024 League Stage Matchday 1 29 August 2024 17-19 September 2024 Matchday 2 1-2 October 2024 Matchday 3 22-23 October 2024 Matchday 4 5-6 November 2024 Matchday 5 26-27 November 2024 Matchday 6 10-11 December 2024 Matchday 7 21-22 January 2025 Matchday 8 29 January 2025

The top eight teams at the conclusion of the league stage will progress automatically to the round of 16, where they will be seeded, while teams that finish between 9th and 24th will enter a preliminary knockout round, with winners progressing to the round of 16 unseeded. Clubs that finish between 25th and 36th will be eliminated, with no drop-down to the Europa League, unlike the previous format.

Why the Format is Changing

The new format is intended to give fans the most excitement possible throughout the tournament and to allow higher-quality games to arise from the league phase. The ranking system through the pots is intended to make sure every team is competitive in the competition, so any club could progress to the knockout stage, and having two fixtures from each pot will allow some of the smaller teams in the competition the opportunity to see their teams play against some of Europe's most established clubs in the league phase.

Another aim of the new league system is to make sure that every game is important, eliminating 'dead heat' matches, as one defeat could see clubs plummet down the table, or vice versa in the case of a win. Furthermore, the elimination system is intended to ensure that there is still plenty to play for by the final night of the league fixtures, whether it be qualification for the top eight, or making it into the top 24.

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin said the following: