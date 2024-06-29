Highlights UEFA have introduced a new, controversial Champions League format for the 2024/25 campaign.

An expanded competition will include 36 clubs ranked in one league table to establish which 24 sides qualify for the knockout rounds.

Goal difference, rather than the traditional head-to-head record, will be the first tiebreaker.

Never let it be said that UEFA rest on their laurels. European football's governing body has continuously tried to improve the Champions League, the most popular and lucrative competition under their control, whether the clubs involved want it or not.

The 2024/25 edition of the Champions League will unveil yet another new format, as an expanded pool of 36 clubs compete in a 'league phase' before progressing into the familiar two-legged knockout rounds. By ditching the most recent set-up of eight self-contained groups of four clubs, UEFA have been forced to come up with a new tiebreaker system.

Sides that finished level on points used to be separated by their head-to-head record. But as each club faces eight unique opponents in the league phase, goal difference will be the first deciding factor. Here's everything you need to know about the consequences of a new format which Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described as 'absurd'.

2024/25 Champions League Tiebreakers Rank Tiebreaker 1. Goal difference 2. Goals scored 3. Away goals scored 4. Wins 5. Away wins 6. Combined points of opponents 7. Overall goal difference of opponents 8. Combined goals scored by opponents 9. Disciplinary record 10. UEFA club coefficient

New Format for the 2024/25 Champions League

Completely different group stage

No more groups of death, no more home and away double-headers against the same opponents, no more Champions League as we know it. In the biggest shakeup to the competition's format since the removal of a second group stage in 2003, there will be no group stage at all in the 2024/25 European campaign.

Now that the competition has been expanded to 36 teams, up from the previous tally of 32, UEFA have devised a way of guaranteeing each side will play at least eight games. Rather than simply add another group of four clubs to the previous system - which would not have improved the all-important revenue figures - all 36 clubs will compete in a 'league phase'.

Before any fixtures are drawn up, all competing clubs are seeded into four pots based on their performances in European competition - domestic league champions no longer benefit from automatically getting put in the highest-ranked Pot 1. Each side is drawn against eight different opponents, two from each pot, to make up four home fixtures and as many on the road.

As was the case in the previous format, teams earn three points for a win, one in the result of a draw and none if they lose. At the end of the league phase, each side's points totals are tallied up to form a 36-strong league table. The eight clubs with the best record slide straight into the round of 16. Those ranked between ninth and 24th are diverted into a two-legged knockout phase play-off round to determine the second half of the last 16. Every club ranked 25th and below has their European adventure concluded immediately, with no safety net of dropping into the Europa League available anymore.

The knockout phase play-off and round of 16 are seeded based on each club's final position in the league phase. This is to limit the number of meaningless dead rubbers, but also heaps focus on the tiebreaker system for clubs that finish level on points.

What Happens if Teams Finish Level on Points

No more head-to-head record

For the last two decades, the results in matches between the multiple clubs level on points - namely, their head-to-head record - has been the first tiebreaker in the Champions League group stages. While this may have seemed counterintuitive to English viewers familiar with the Premier League's preferred method of overall goal difference, numerous European leagues also adopt this approach. Rather than reward clubs for racking up the score against the weakest group opponents, considering head-to-head records offered a way of directly comparing the clubs in question.

The new format has made this approach impossible. As each team only faces eight of the 36 competing clubs, there is a strong chance that they will finish level on points with a team that they haven't come up against in the league phase - there would be no head-to-head record to compare.

In light of this inevitability, clubs that finish level on points are initially separated by their overall goal difference - goals scored minus goals conceded - from the league phase. If this value also offers no solution, the team that scores more goals will progress.

​​​​​Return of away goals

Originally conceived in the days when teams had to travel behind the Iron Curtain or trek across the width of Europe on rickety coaches, the away goals rule served an important purpose in the early years of the Champions League. But as rampant globalisation made the world - and Europe in particular - a smaller place, valuing goals scored away from home above those on familiar soil seemed increasingly antiquated.

UEFA scrapped the away goals rule for knockout ties in 2021, but it has crept back into the rulebook for the 2024/25 edition of the competition. In the not entirely unforeseeable event that two or more clubs finish with the same tally of points, goal difference and goals scored, the side that has plundered more goals in away games will be ranked higher. Should this still not be suitable, each team's wins are compared before turning to away wins.

Performance of opponents

The most exciting element of the new tiebreaker system - where 'exciting' is admittedly a relative term - is the importance placed on each team's opponents. If multiple clubs produce the same output, then it makes sense to analyse the opposition against which they have accrued these results - especially as each team has a unique slate of eight opponents.

For teams that finished level on points, goals and wins, the next tiebreaker to analyse is the total points tally racked up by the eight opponents that they faced in the league phase, effectively creating a metric to represent the difficulty level of opposition. The aggregate score of each opponent's goal difference and then goals scored are next on the list to be poured over. This new addition, which will only be applied at the end of the league phase, could see teams actively cheer on rival clubs towards the business end of the opening round.

Disciplinary record

It may seem implausible, but there is a possibility that two or more clubs could still not be separated after applying the first eight tiebreakers. Eight games is not a large sample size. Multiple international tournaments have been forced to examine each team's disciplinary record in recent years.

During the 2018 World Cup, Senegal were infamously dumped out of the group stage after collecting more yellow cards than Japan - whose coach Akira Nishino became aware of this scenario during their final opening-round match and instructed his players to "stay put". Denmark benefitted from the same controversial ruling at Euro 2024 by an even smaller margin. Kasper Hjulmand's side had an identical record with Slovenia in Group C - even both sets of players had collected the same number of yellow cards. But the Danes snuck into second place because Slovenia's technical director had also been booked, delivering a decisive hit to his nation's disciplinary record. Unlike Senegal, Slovenia also qualified for the knockout stages.

In the upcoming Champions League campaign, each yellow and red card "received by players and team officials" contributes to their disciplinary record. A booking is worth one point and a dismissal earns three points. The side with the lowest tally is judged to have the superior record.

If all that can't split the intricately linked clubs in this increasingly unlikely scenario, then the side with the highest UEFA coefficient progresses. This value is simply the tally of a club's points haul in European club competition over the past five years. For sides that haven't played any continental football in that time, they are judged on the strength of their domestic league, which is represented by 20% of the club's association coefficient.

Information via UEFA's Article 17. Correct as of 29th June 2024.