Highlights The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will take place on Monday, December 18 at 11 am UK time.

Group winners are labeled as "seeded" and runners-up as "unseeded", with each group winner drawn against a runner-up.

Arsenal and Manchester City, having won their respective groups, will be aiming to avoid a difficult 'unseeded' team in the round of 16, but could potentially face Paris Saint-Germain or the 2022/23 Champions League finalists, Inter Milan.

This season’s instalment of the Champions League provided viewers with it all: unscripted drama, a barrage of excitement, twists and turns and plenty of goals. Little was left to the imagination as 16 teams secured their passage into the knockout stages, while it was the end of the road for the other half.

Arsenal and Manchester City are flying the Premier League flag high given they are the only two English teams to have made it through the respective qualifying groups, while both Newcastle United and Manchester United were denied their ticket for progression on the final matchday. In their place were Paris Saint-Germain and FC Copenhagen, respectively.

By concluding the group stage campaigns and as we trickle into the Christmas period, it means that it won’t be too long until we enter the business end of this season’s Champions League and that all starts with the first draw of the knockout stages. From the dates of the impending draw to whom each side can face, GIVEMESPORT are here to give you the all-important rundown. Without further ado, here's all the information you need to soak up about the 2023/24 Champions League round of 16 draw.

Following the conclusion of the Champions League group stages, all remaining teams will learn about their round of 16 opponents on Monday 18 December, with the coverage set to start at 11am UK time (GMT) – 12pm local time. The all-enticing draw will be broadcast from UEFA’s headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland. Fans will be able to tune in at no cost on the official UEFA.com website.

Draw format

The draw will feature the 16 teams that have advanced from the group stage of this season's Champions League, whether that be as a winner or a runner-up. However, their group stage standings do have an effect on their status going into the draw. Teams who won their respective groups will be recognised as ‘seeded’, with those who were runners-up will be ‘unseeded’.

2023/24 Champions League last 16 Seeded Unseeded Arsenal Copenhagen Atletico Madrid Inter Milan Barcelona Lazio Bayern Munich RB Leipzig Borussia Dortmund Napoli Manchester City Paris St-Germain Real Madrid Porto Real Sociedad PSV Eindhoven

With that, each group winner will be drawn against a runner-up, with seeded teams having to face unseeded teams in the next round, while the unseeded teams host the first leg of the ties. All 16 clubs are unable to face opponents that they locked horns with during the group stage, so, for example, there will be no rematch between Arsenal and PSV. Lastly, no side can face another team from the same national association. For example, Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are unable to meet in the competition’s round of 16.

Potential last 16 opponents for each team

Arsenal

After finishing top of Group B, Arsenal are able to face seven of the runners-up, which include: Copenhagen, Napoli, Inter Milan, Paris-Saint Germain, Leipzig and Porto. They are, however, prohibited from facing PSV Eindhoven as they went toe-to-toe in the group stage. If Manchester City or Arsenal had finished runners-up of their group, they wouldn’t have been able to meet in the next round, though given that they both topped their respective groups, a Premier League-inspired round of 16 is impossible.

Atlético Madrid

By virtue of playing Serie A outfit Lazio in the group stages, the two are unable to face each other in the next round. Diego Simeone’s side are still yet to lose a game in their European venture this season – but who will be tasked with taking Atletico Madrid down next? It could be Serie A duo Napoli or Inter, while match-ups against Copenhagen, PSV, PSG, Leipzig and Porto are also possibilities.

Barcelona

Beyond a couple of hiccups along the way, Barcelona reigned triumphant in Group H with relative ease, with four wins from six. Level on points with Porto, the Spanish side’s superior head-to-head record meant they topped the group and can now face any of the other runners-up, barring the Portuguese side. That, of course, leaves Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Inter, Lazio, PSG and Leipzig.

Related Every Champions League winner in the competition's history Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

Bayern Munich

With 16 points from a possible 18, Thomas Tuchel and his men stormed to the top of Group A, brushing Manchester United aside in their final game. Copenhagen followed behind on half the points, which means the Bavarians will be locking horns with the group stage's runners-up. As alluded to earlier, Bayern Munich are unable to contend with Leipzig given they share the same domestic league. Other than that, PSV, Napoli, Inter, Lazio, PSG, Leipzig and Porto are all in contention to be drawn against them come Monday.

Copenhagen

The Danish side booked their spot in the round of 16 with a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray, which, in turn, also gave Manchester United no hope of progressing. Delighted with their progression, Copenhagen will now face the mountainous task of one-upping one of the competition’s group winners: Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund

Perhaps surprisingly, Borussia Dortmund ran out victors of the proclaimed ‘Group of Death’ despite having to contend with PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan. Finishing on three points clear of second-placed PSG, the German side, who featured in the 2013 final, could be up against Copenhagen, PSV, PSG, Porto or any of the Italian trio: Napoli, Inter, Lazio.

Inter Milan

Last season’s finalists stormed through as runners-up of Group B and will have to face a seeded side in the last 16 of the competition. The other two Serie clubs who have qualified, Napoli and Lazio, also earned runner-up status, meaning that Inter will have to face one of Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atlético, Dortmund, City and Barcelona in order to kick-start their attempt of emulating last campaign’s incredible run. They are unable to face Sociedad due to them being in the same group stage together.

Lazio

Comfortably through as Group E runners-up were Lazio, a side who finished four points behind Atlético – and so, they are unable to match-up in the round of 16. That said, thanks to their second-placed finish, Maurizio Sarri’s side are able to come up against one of the following group winners: Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Sociedad, Dortmund, City or Barcelona.

RB Leipzig

Out of all the remaining 16 teams, RB Leipzig have the least choice, with just five possible outcomes from the draw. Given they finished runners-up in Group G (six points behind the industrious City), they have not got the luck of the draw as they are tasked with facing a group winner but – for domestic reasons – it cannot be neither Dortmund nor Bayern. As such, Marco Rose’s side have an equal chance of facing Arsenal or La Liga quartet Real Madrid, Sociedad, Atlético and Barcelona.

Manchester City

In their quest to retain the Champions League trophy, Manchester City will have to face one of Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Inter, Lazio, PSG or Porto in the next round. Leipzig, who they beat twice in the group stage, are unable to be their round of 16 opponents. Pep Guardiola's side cruised through the group stages, with Phil Foden one of the highest-rated players in the initial stages of the competition.

Napoli

Behind Real Madrid, who took Group C by storm, Napoli booked their spot in the last 16 with flying colours, with six more points than third-placed Braga. With Los Blancos taking the top spot, the Naples-based outfit now have the task of facing one of the seeded teams in the upcoming rounds of the Champions League. Bayern, Arsenal, Sociedad, Atlético, Dortmund, City and Barcelona could all be on the cards for last season’s quarter-finalists.

Paris Saint-Germain

As Paris Saint-Germain continue to search for their first-ever Champions League triumph, they’ll have to face one of Bayern, Sociedad, Madrid, Atlético, Barcelona or one of the last two remaining Premier League outfits: Arsenal or City. Having just about secured their progression as runners-up of the ‘Group of Death’, thanks to Newcastle United losing to AC Milan on the final matchday, they are unable to meet Dortmund in the round of 16 after progressing together from said group.

Porto

Alongside group-topping Barcelona, Porto emerged as Group H runners-up thanks to their thrilling 5-3 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, which earned them a much-needed three points. As an unseeded side in the draw, having to face a group winner is on the horizon for the Portuguese outfit. Bayern, Arsenal, Madrid, Sociedad, Atlético, Dortmund, and City are their potential opponents.

PSV Eindhoven

With RC Lens hot on their tail, PSV managed to secure their spot in the round of 16 by the skin of their teeth, one point ahead of the French side. Arsenal topped Group B and, as such, cannot be drawn as the Dutch side’s round of 16 opponents. Bayern, Madrid, Dortmund, Atlético, Sociedad, City and Barcelona can, however.

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s side achieved a full points haul (18 out of 18) in the group stage and secured passage with flying colours. As such, Real Madrid will face one of the runners-up of the other groups, excluding Napoli, meaning Napoli, Inter, Lazio, Copenhagen, PSV, PSG, Leipzig, or Porto could be the 14-time champion’s upcoming opponent. With Jude Bellingham excelling in the group stages, and even more talent to boot, Los Blancos won't fear anyone.

Real Sociedad

The Spanish underdogs got the all-important draw they desired at the San Siro to top their group on the final matchday, meaning they have the (publicly perceived) easier task of facing a runner-up but, of course, they are unable to face their fellow Group D occupants Inter. Instead, Real Sociedad could face Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Lazio, PSG, Leipzig, or Porto.

Last 16 matches

Over the course of four weeks, each side will play their opponents on two occasions, once home and once away. While the draw takes place in December, the first legs of the round of 16 fixtures will be played across four dates: 13, 14, 20 and 21 February 2024, while the return legs of each match-up will be played a month later on one of the following dates: 5, 6, 12 and 13 March 2024.

In terms of match conditions, teams from the same country are unable to play their knockout matches on the same day due to TV rights. For example, Real Madrid and Barcelona will have to play their respective fixtures on different days – one on Tuesday with the other on Wednesday.

This year’s final of the Champions League will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June. Coined the ‘Home of Football’, the historic arena has welcomed a total of seven previous European Cup finals – more than any other stadium in world football.