On 25 May 2005 in Istanbul, Liverpool FC completed a comeback that will live long in the memory, as they overcame a 3-0 halftime deficit to defeat AC Milan on penalties in the Champions League final. An early goal from legendary defender Paolo Maldini and a subsequent brace by Argentine sharpshooter Hernan Crespo had seen Carlo Ancelotti's side take a comfortable lead into the break on Europe's biggest stage.

Liverpool were very much on the back foot and Rafael Benitez rolled the dice by making a change in both personnel and system during the interval. Those changes were soon rewarded with Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard guiding a header home less than ten minutes into the second period. Soon after, Vladimir Smicer's effort snuck through the hands of Milan keeper Dida to cut the deficit to one. When Gerrard was fouled in the penalty area, up stepped Xabi Alonso to try and equalize and, despite seeing his initial spot kick saved, he followed in to lash home the rebound and level the scoreline. The Reds' goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek made a miraculous double save in extra time to deny Andriy Shevchenko and then went on to save penalties from both Andrea Pirlo and Shevchenko in the shootout to bring European glory back to Merseyside.

Carragher reveals what he regrets from that famous night

"I’m not in any picture"

'That night in Istanbul' is a phrase that will continue to echo in the halls of football history and one that will live long in the memory of Liverpool fans. However, for one Liverpool player, those memories will be all he has to remember the occasion by, as he admitted that he appears in none of the post-match celebratory photographs. Reds' defender Jamie Carragher explained on 'The Overlap' podcast that whilst those photos of his teammates were being taken, the defender was behind them receiving treatment from the medical team. He said:

"One of my regrets about when Stevie [Steven Gerrard] lifted the trophy [Champions League 2005] is that I’m not in any picture. I’m at the back stretching my calf, I’m getting cramp at the end of the game."

The now well-renowned pundit's misery was compounded by the fact that looking back at the pictures he can "see players who only played two games", much to the former central defender's annoyance. This frustration is perhaps born from the fact that the Liverpool legend started every Champions League fixture (15) during that campaign, including the two third-qualifying round matches against Austrian side Grazer AK just to make the group stage! The former England international formed a solid central defensive partnership with Finnish defender Sami Hyypia during that season and they were a constant throughout Liverpool's journey to becoming Champions of Europe.

Josemi was more prominent in the photographs

'I'm signing over his head!'

Carragher's rant did not stop there and he went on to highlight one teammate in particular:

"The right-back, Spanish lad, Josemi. He's like right in it, he's on every picture! And I'm stretching me calf at the back and I'm thinking ah my God."

Amusingly, the Sky Sports Monday Night Football regular revealed how he continues to take revenge on his former colleague for being front and centre as he stated "So whenever I sign the picture, I'm signing over Josemi's head!"

To be fair to the Spanish full-back, Josemi did feature more than twice for the Reds during their Champions League campaign. In fact, the defender started five matches at right back in the early stages of the competition as well as making two appearances off the bench. The Spaniard was Rafael Benitez's first signing as Liverpool manager when he arrived from Malaga in the summer of 2004 and started in the first leg of the Third qualifying round before also starting their first four group stage fixtures. However, perhaps Carragher's frustration is somewhat justified as Josemi lost his starting spot to Joe Finnan halfway through the season and did not play a single minute of the knockout stages for Liverpool.

Despite the lack of photographic evidence of Carragher playing a huge part in Liverpool's success that season, his status as a club legend and Champions League winner is cemented in the history books as well as in the hearts of the Liverpudlian faithful. The former defender is the club's second-longest-ever serving player and also went on to make the most appearances in European competitions for Liverpool, though perhaps the most important of those will have to be remembered, as Carragher has made it quite clear that he is not in any of the photographs!