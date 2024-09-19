Key Takeaways Thomas Muller broke the record for most Champions League appearances on the 17th September 2024.

The record, previously held by Xavi, highlights his loyalty and consistency at Bayern Munich.

The rest of the list is dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid stars, all of whom have won the competition.

Loyalty is becoming an increasingly uncommon characteristic for footballers to have. As they jump ship for more money and in search of the most-prized trophies in the world, clubs are struggling to find legends who will stay through the good times and the bad.

However, as is always the case, there are some exceptions. This has been highlighted in the Champions League, with some players featuring in the competition for just one club, not only showing loyalty, but also shining in one of the hardest competitions in world football.

After Thomas Muller broke the record for the most Champions League appearances for one club on the 17th September 2024, we have decided to outline the top nine on the all-time list. It is dominated by Real Madrid and Barcelona stars, with just one Premier League legend featuring.

Players with the most Champions League appearances for one club Rank Player Club Appearances 1. Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 152 2. Xavi Barcelona 151 3. Iker Casillas Real Madrid 150 4. Lionel Messi Barcelona 149 5. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 141 6. Karim Benzema Real Madrid 133 7= Andres Iniesta Barcelona 130 7= Raul Real Madrid 130 9. Sergio Busquets Barcelona 129

9 Sergio Busquets

Barcelona – 129 appearances

The glue to the system. Sergio Busquets allowed Barcelona to thrive by doing the hard work. By breaking up play, dominating the midfield battle and providing a safe option, the Spaniard was the key cog in the Catalan giants' system time and time again. They've not been the same since he left.

Throughout his legendary career in Spain, he played 129 Champions League matches for Barcelona. During those, he won the competition three times, as Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka team became one of the greatest club sides of all time. Maybe Busquets wasn't 'flashy', but he certainly got the job done.

Champions League Stats for Barcelona Matches 129 Goals 4 Assists 7 Champions League Trophies 3

8 Raul

Real Madrid – 130 appearances

From one Spanish legend to another. Raul epitomised the meaning of Real Madrid throughout his legendary career, with the striker excelling throughout a 16-year career in the Spanish capital. He made 130 Champions League appearances for the club, winning it three times.

With an eye for goal, Raul was always at the heart of Real Madrid's attacking intent, and he has scored the third-most goals in the club's history; only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have scored more. Fans of the Galacticos have always seen Raul as one of their greatest players of all time – not just because of his talent, but also due to his longevity and loyalty. It's rare nowadays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In September 2005, Raul became the first player to score 50 Champions League goals, although that record has now been beaten handsomely.

Champions League Stats for Real Madrid Matches 130 Goals 66 Assists 29 Champions League Trophies 3

7 Andres Iniesta

Barcelona – 130 appearances

Forming one-third of Barcelona's legendary midfield. As Busquets did the quiet unsung work, Andres Iniesta was given to thrive as an energetic, bold and creative box-to-box midfielder. The Spaniard, who is one of the greatest midfielders to play the game, made 130 appearances in the competition for Barcelona.

His most memorable moment in the competition came in the 2009 semi-finals against Chelsea when he produced a curling strike with the outside of his right foot 25 yards from goal in the final minute of the match. It saw them progress to the final, beating Man United in Rome. World-class.

Champions League Stats for Barcelona Matches 130 Goals 11 Assists 29 Champions League Trophies 4

6 Karim Benzema

Real Madrid – 133 appearances

Karim Benzema was one-third of one of the greatest attacking trios of all time alongside Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. He always seemed to go under the radar, though, so when the duo left, Benzema stepped up to the occasion emphatically. During the 2021/2022 campaign, Real Madrid won the competition by beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

Throughout a chaotic run to the main event in Paris, Benzema was always the hero, scoring 15 goals in 12 matches. This included back-to-back hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Unsurprisingly, Benzema was rewarded for his efforts, winning the Ballon d'Or for the first and only time in his career.

Champions League Stats for Real Madrid Matches 133 Goals 78 Assists 27 Champions League Trophies 5

5 Ryan Giggs

Man United – 141 appearances

As one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, Ryan Giggs was always going to feature on this list. He was a true 'one-club man', playing for Manchester United from 1990 to 2014. Compared to others on this list, Giggs was not a natural goalscorer, but the Welshman's fluidity gave defenders nightmares.

At left wing, Giggs always stood wide, running with the ball quickly and dynamically. His dazzling runs were crucial for the Red Devils during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, with their 1999 and 2008 triumphs in UEFA's most prestigious competition only possible due to his performances. The legendary Welshman was in a league of his own.

Champions League Stats for Man United Matches 141 Goals 28 Assists 45 Champions League Trophies 2

4 Lionel Messi

Barcelona – 149 appearances