Highlights Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are the favorites to win the Champions League based on their strong performances in the group stages.

Surprise packages like FC Copenhagen and Porto have made it to the knockout stages, but their chances of progressing further look unlikely.

Barcelona, despite topping their group, haven't looked at their best and lost their final match against Royal Antwerp, with pressure growing on Xavi.

The Champions League group stage has concluded, and we now know all 16 teams who will be present in the knockout stages when the Round of 16 kicks off in February 2024. European behemoths Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are into the next stage of the tournament, as are a couple of surprise packages like FC Copenhagen.

While the draw for the first round of knockout fixtures on December 18th could throw up some tasty ties which could massively affect who stands the best chance of winning the tournament, the usual favourites are being discussed as potential winners. Will City get their hands on a second-consecutive trophy? Will Madrid claim the silverware for a 15th time and extend their lead in the rankings for most overall titles? Who knows.

Despite all the speculation and guess work that goes into these types of conversations, that hasn't stopped the team at GIVEMESPORT from trying to predict the outcome of the tournament. We have ranked every team in the last 16, based on how likely we think they are to win the tournament, considering factors like how they performed in the group stages and how well they have performed historically in the knockout rounds.

Given that football has the ability to throw curveballs into the mix on a frequent basis, we could be way wide of the mark when a winner is crowned in June. But, without further ado, let's jump into the rankings.

16 FC Copenhagen

Finished 2nd in Group A

We're fairly certain on this one. Copenhagen had a group stage to remember in 2023/24, recording a memorable victory against Manchester United at home, before then managing to secure qualification in their final match against Galatasaray.

The players and staff could not believe it at the end of the final whistle, with the Danish side progressing to the knockout stages for the first time since the 2010/11 season. But, unfortunately, it's hard to see them beating any of the other teams who are also in the last 16, with every other side likely hoping for a match with them next year.

15 FC Porto

Finished 2nd Group H

Porto's match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the final game of Group H was a winner takes all game, with both sides on nine points. And it was the Portuguese club who stepped up and delivered. Winning their match 5-3 to progress to the next round, they finished on the same number of points as group winners Barcelona.

But it's hard to see the two-time winners of the competition progressing past the next round, especially considering who they could face in the next stage of the tournament. Porto haven't progressed to the quarter-finals since 2020/21 when they were knocked out by Chelsea, and haven't reached the semi-finals since winning the whole tournament in 2003/04. Their elimination in the next round feels fairly certain.

14 Lazio

Finished 2nd in Group E

It's been a decent group stage for Maurizio Sarri's squad. A 2-0 victory against Celtic confirmed their place in the last 16, but Lazio needed a victory against Atletico Madrid in order to avoid any of the bigger teams in the first round of the knockout stage.

That did not happen. The Spanish side confirmed their status as Group E winners in a 2-0 win, and by doing so, kicked Lazio a few places down this ranking. Also 10th in Serie A at the time of writing, they're not exactly in Champions League-winning form right now, so progression to the quarter-finals looks unlikely.

13 PSV Eindhoven

Finished 2nd in Group B

PSV just about scraped into the last 16 on Tuesday night, with their 1-1 draw against Arsenal seeing them finish one point ahead of Lens. Also flying in the Eredivisie at the moment, 10 points clear at the top of the table, they could pose a threat to a couple of teams in the last 16.

But this is unfamiliar territory for the Dutch club. Having not reached this stage of the tournament since 2015/16, where they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid, do they have the know-how to get to the next stage? Their incredible domestic performances make them harder to predict, but it would be a shock to see them reach the latter stages of the tournament, let alone see them win the whole thing.

12 RB Leipzig

Finished 2nd in Group G

The last 16 would have been the minimum expectation for RB Leipzig, given they were drawn in a relatively easy group which featured Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade. Although, as Manchester United fans will tell you, an easy draw guarantees nothing, so fair play to the German side for making it through.

They are a decent team with talented players such as Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko, who has attracted interest from Arsenal, but the issue facing Marco Rose's side is the sheer number of quality teams left in the tournament. Having finished second in their group, they are likely to face one of the European heavyweights in the last 16, and if they do, progression to the quarter-finals will be unlikely.

11 Real Sociedad

Finished 1st in Group D

Getting out of Group D was never going to be an easy job, with Real Sociedad, Inter Milan, Benfica and RB Salzburg all quality sides. But Sociedad were undefeated in all six matches, finishing on the same number of points as Inter but topping the group on goal difference, thanks to a 3-1 win against Benfica and a 2-0 victory against Salzburg.

That gives the Spanish side a big advantage in the next round of the tournament, as they are likely to face a weaker team than they might have done had they finished second. But even if they progress to the quarter-finals, are they likely to get any further when they come up against bigger teams? Probably not. For that reason, they can only finish so high here.

10 Napoli

Finished 2nd in Group C

Putting last season's Serie A champions this low might be a bit unfair, but we really can't put them any higher. Napoli more or less fulfilled expectations by finishing second in Group C, with them never likely to triumph over Real Madrid and top the table.

They are certainly one of the teams that most group winners will want to avoid in the last 16. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while not flying quite as high as he did last season, remains an excellent player, as does Victor Osimhen, although whether he is still at the club after the January transfer window remains a different question altogether, given there is interest from Chelsea. Couple that with the fact they could face one of Man City or Bayern Munich, and their chances of winning a first Champions League look slim.

9 Inter Milan

Finished 2nd in Group D

Not finishing first in their group has really damaged Inter Milan's chances here. Had they done so, they would have been much higher in this ranking, but the 2023 Champions League finalists could now face a much more difficult task in the last 16.

That being said, the three-time winners of the competition will fancy their chances against anyone. They are blessed with talented players like Marcus Thuram, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and are in great form domestically, ahead of Juventus by two points at the top of Serie A. Not many predicted them to be finalists last year either, so write them off at your peril.

8 Barcelona

Finished 1st in Group H

Look, Barcelona haven't exactly been having an incredible time lately. Fourth in La Liga behind Girona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, Spanish outlet Relevo reported that members of the club are losing faith in Xavi before their final match against Royal Antwerp. And after losing 3-2 to the Belgian side, The Sun have reported he is fighting for his job.

Barca still managed to top Group H despite their embarrassing defeat to Antwerp and all the noise going on in the background, putting themselves in a good position for the last 16 draw on December 18th. However, with them not performing at their best right now, it would be quite surprising to see them claim a first Champions League trophy in nine years next June.

7 Borussia Dortmund

Finished 1st in Group F

Qualifying from the 'group of death' takes some doing, but Borussia Dortmund managed it with a game to spare. Statement wins against Newcastle and AC Milan guaranteed them a place in the last 16, and a 1-1 draw against PSG on the final day ensured their status as group winners.

Given that they lost star player Jude Bellingham over the summer, many might be surprised to see them in the knockout stages, but even more fans would be surprised to see them lift a second Champions League in June. Sure, they have a talented squad which includes Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi, but do they have firepower to rival some of the other heavyweights who are still in the tournament? Arguably not.

6 Paris Saint-Germain

Finished 2nd in Group F

Putting the team who finished second in Group F above the winners of the mini-table might seem a tad bizarre, but all things considered, PSG have a much higher chance of winning the tournament than Dortmund. They weren't at their best in Group F, with losses to Newcastle and AC Milan leading to speculation they could be heading into the Europa League.

However, Newcastle's 2-1 loss to Milan ensured the French side qualified in second, and they are definitely the unseeded team that every group winner will want to avoid. Kylian Mbappe strikes fear into anyone he comes up against, and he has the ability to drag PSG into a Champions League final all by himself.

5 Atletico Madrid

Finished 1st in Group E

A big result on the final day against Lazio put Atletico Madrid in an excellent position for the last 16. Having suffered an embarrassing group stage exit last season in what was a relatively tame group, Diego Simeone looks to have got Los Colchoneros back to their best.

The manager is a big reason why Atelti rank so high here. His experience of grinding out results makes them a big threat to multiple teams, and with what should be a favourable draw in the last 16, they should make it into the quarter-finals. Quality players like Manchester United transfer target Antoinne Griezmann give them a chance of getting their hands on the trophy, but we don't see them beating the teams above them if they come up against them.

4 Arsenal

Finished 1st in Group B

Back in the Champions League for the first time since 2017 and back into the knockout stages at the first time of asking. Arsenal, bar a minor hiccup in gameweek 2 against Lens, made light work of Group B, with some impressive wins against PSV and a 6-0 thrashing against Lens the standout performances.

With talents like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in attack, Mikel Arteta's side have a great chance of getting to the latter stages of the tournament, especially given how impressive they have looked in 2023/24. Inexperience is the only thing that prevents them ranking any higher, with the teams above them well-versed when it comes to high-pressure knockout football. That being said, perhaps the Gunners will surprise us all.

3 Bayern Munich

Finished 1st in Group A

Having barely gotten out of second gear for many of their matches in Group A, Bayern Munich will face a much sterner test in the knockout rounds. That being said, the ease with which they dispatched Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray will have nearly every side concerned.

Thomas Tuchel has proven he can take a team to the summit of European football, and he has a far better squad than the one he had while at Chelsea. Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane can cause any defence problems, and the free-scoring Harry Kane has slotted into the first team brilliantly in his first few months in Germany. Only Rasmus Hojlund, Erling Haaland, and Alvaro Morata have scored more than the Englishman (4) so far, and if he's on form for every game, Bayern will make it to the final.

2 Real Madrid

Finished 1st in Group C

The top two of any Champions League ranking this season feels like they are pretty set in stone, and we would not blame you for putting Real Madrid first. Los Blancos have looked dominant in every Champions League match so far, brushing Napoli aside twice and dispatching Union Berlin and Braga with ease.

Jude Bellingham is the jewel in the crown at the moment, but the sheer quality of Madrid's squad is frightening. Vinicus Jr, Rodrygo, Luka Modric, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga. We could go on and on and on. They are certainly one of the favourites to win the whole thing, and with a 100% win record in Group C, Carlo Ancelotti's squad fears absolutely no-one in the knockout rounds. Well, maybe with one exception...

1 Manchester City

Finished 1st in Group G

Manchester City are yet to be really tested in their Champions League run thus far, and made every game in Group G look like a walk in the park. Also finishing with a 100% winning record, City, like Madrid, shipped just seven goals in their six matches, but scored two more than the Spanish side.

That's not the only other reason we've put them at number one, though. The main reason behind that is what happened when Pep Guardiola's side played Ancelotti's squad last season in the Champions League. Madrid were destroyed 5-1 on aggregate, with that 4-0 win at the Etihad arguably being the night City were crowned champions. If Erling Haaland and co are at their best, and when Kevin De Bruyne returns to full health, it will take a monumental effort to stop City.