Highlights Opta have simulated the knockout stages of the Champions League 10,000 times to determine who will win the 2023/24 competition.

Manchester City are the overwhelming favorites to win the tournament, with them lifting the trophy more than any other team in the simulations.

The quarter-final draw has ended up being favourable for Paris Saint-Germain, who have a much better chance of winning the competition now.

As we enter the final couple months of the season, we now know the eight teams left standing in this season's Champions League. While the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle were eliminated from the competition, several of Europe's elite remain.

Current holders Manchester City have one eye on hoisting the trophy for a second consecutive year, while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are just two teams looking to knock the English side off their perch. There could be a few outside shouts too, potentially Paris Saint-Germain or Atletico Madrid after their favourable quarter-final and semi-final draws. But that all begs the question: who are the favourites for the competition?

Well, Opta have broken out their supercomputer, simulating the knockout stages of the competition a whopping 10,000 times to try and accurately predict who comes out on top. They did this for the round of 16, with Inter Milan being the biggest casualty after being given the third-best odds to win the entire competition. With the final eight teams remaining, the supercomputer has given an updated prediction on who will come out on top, following the recent quarter-final and semi-final draws.

Results of 10,000 Champions League simulations Team Chances before QF Draw Chances after QF draw Manchester City 32.48% 29.46% Paris Saint-Germain 11.96% 16.15% Real Madrid 17.00% 13.06% Arsenal 11.91% 10.92% Bayern Munich 10.79% 9.39% Borussia Dortmund 5.74% 7.86% Barcelona 5.90% 7.11% Atletico Madrid 4.22% 6.05%

8 Atletico Madrid

6.05% Chance of Winning

Diego Simeone's men took the biggest scalp from the round of sixteen, coming from behind to defeat last year's runners-up Inter Milan on penalties. Although they are a far cry from the side who were able to compete with Europe's best in the mid 2010s, Atleti is a side that knows how to win on big European nights.

A promising draw against Borussia Dortmund has seen their chances of winning the entire tournament jump up slightly from 4.22% to 6.05%. Though the Germans are still slight favourites, Madrid will fancy their chances against the yellow wall more than they would almost any other team in the competition. Having said that, they would still have to overcome either PSG or Barcelona in the semis to even make the final in June. They will be hoping that starman Antionne Griezmann will be able to guide them through their tough fixtures.

7 Barcelona

7.11% Chance of Winning

It's hard to imagine that it's been almost a decade since Barcelona, once Europe's most dominant outfit, have won the Champions League. According to Opta, the chances of the drought ending this year are not high.

The Spaniards are second from bottom when it comes to the remaining teams' likelihood of going all the way, with a measly 7.11% chance. That is an improvement from before the quarter-final draw, just. However, with PSG in the next round, an inexperienced Barca will no doubt have their backs against the wall, especially with their defensive woes in 2024.

6 Borussia Dortmund

7.86% Chance of Winning

They might be barely hanging on to fourth place in the Bundesliga, but based on Opta's simulations, the quarter-final and semi-final draw has done wonders to Borussia Dortmund's chances of going all the way in Europe.

Granted, the odds of 7.86% aren't very high, but it's the second-biggest leap of all remaining teams after the draw was made on March 15th. Should Die Schwarzgelben win against Atletico Madrid, their tails will be up against either potential opponent in the last four. Dortmund topped their group which contained PSG, and will believe they have what it takes to overcome a shaky Barcelona should they be matched up with them.

5 Bayern Munich

9.39% Chance of Winning

It was believed that the addition of Harry Kane would be able to fire the German champions to any silverware they wished to have. That has ended up not being the case.

Domestically, the Bavarians are set to fall short in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012. In Europe, they struggled to overcome a determined Lazio in the round of 16 and have been matched up against a resurgent Arsenal. Although history dictates that this is a draw Bayern should be happy with, a lot has changed since these two sides last met in 2017.

This fact is highlighted by the decline of Tuchel's sides chances of going all the way after the draw was made. There has been a 1.4% dip in the already slim probability of Munich winning the tournament, so they might well end the season trophyless.

4 Arsenal

10.92% Chance of Winning

Arsenal have looked impressive throughout their return to Europe's elite competition. The youthful Gunners topped their group and then overcame a stubborn Porto on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament. They will be met by an old foe in Bayern Munich, who embarrassed the Londoners in their last meeting, a 5-1 drubbing at the Emirates.

This time, the lead up to the game is different. Mikel Arteta's men are flying, while Tuchel's are stuttering. For perhaps the first time in recent memory, Arsenal will go into this fixture as the slight favourites. However, the jeopardy of the tie means that Opta have reduced the Premier League leaders' chances of winning the entire thing from 11.91% to 10.92%, especially as one of Real Madrid or City await them in the next round.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Arsenal have gone more games without winning the Champions League than any other team (185).

3 Real Madrid

13.06% Chance of Winning

Los Blancos would've understandably been tipped to be one of the favourites in this year's tournament. The 2022 champions have looked a serious threat. The inclusion of Jude Bellingham in their ranks has only made them all the more dynamic and dangerous.

Unfortunately for Carlo Ancelotti's men, they have been dealt a big blow as they have been paired up with reigning champions Manchester City in this season's quarter-finals. It's perhaps the last draw they would've hoped for, especially considering the Cityzens dispatched Madrid comfortably over two legs last season. That's why their chances of winning the 2024 Champions League have dropped by a dramatic 3.94% since the draw has been made.

2 Paris Saint-Germain

16.15% Chance of Winning

The biggest gainers from Friday's draw are French giants PSG. Despite being the biggest 'bottlers' in previous incarnations of this tournament given their talent, the Parisians may feel this is their best shot in a long time.

The Ligue 1 leaders will not only be favourites to overcome Barcelona, but will also be backed to beat both Dortmund or Atletico Madrid in the last four. Should they do so, it could be the ideal ending to Kylian Mbappe's tumultuous time in the French capital, with an exit to Spain looking more and more likely by the day. Leaving with a Champions League winners medal would certainly sweeten the deal for both parties.

1 Manchester City

29.46% Chance of Winning

Last season's treble winners may have been given the worst possible outcome from their quarter-final draw, but they remain the clear favourites to go all the way for a second consecutive season.

They say that you wait so long for one, then two come at once. In City's case, the well oil machine finally crossed the finish line last season, making doing it again this time around all the more simple. That being said, Opta are wary of the threat Real Madrid could pose to Pep Guardiola's men. Their chances of winning have dropped from 32.48% to 29.46%. Despite that, they are still the strongest side left, and it will take some doing to knock them off their perch.

