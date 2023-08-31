Highlights The UEFA Champions League groups have been drawn, with 32 teams battling it out for a spot in the knockout stages.

In Group A, Bayern Munich and Manchester United will face FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray, while Arsenal have been drawn in Group B with Sevilla, PSV and Lens.

Newcastle United have been drawn in the toughest group of the competition with PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, while Manchester City will face RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda & Young Boys in Group G.

The Champions League group stage is officially set with all 32 teams now aware of who they will take on in the groups.

There are some pretty tasty matchups already confirmed, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich set to duke it out in Group A, while there's also the inevitable 'group of death' with Newcastle United the unlucky recipients on their return to the Champions League, being drawn alongside Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in Group F.

On paper, some of these groups may seem pretty straightforward, but one thing we've learned over the years is that anything can happen in the Champions League, and you'd be a fool to try and predict what's going to happen. So, naturally, that's what we're going to do.

Here's the outcome we see unfolding for every single one of the 2023/24 Champions League groups.

Group A

Teams: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen & Galatasaray

Group A is really a tale of the two footballing behemoths that occupy it, with Bayern Munich and United two of the biggest sides in the entire competition.

As their dominance in Germany continues, and the arrival of Harry Kane sees them emerge as one of the favourites to win the whole thing, Bayern should have no trouble getting out of the group and will likely be first.

Under Erik ten Hag, United returned to the Champions League this season and there should be no issues in the group stage. While those meetings with the Bundesliga giants may cause some troubles, the Red Devils should still manage to advance from the group and finish as runners-up to Bayern.

It's a real toss-up on who manages to make the Europa League, with FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray both solid sides. The pair are reigning champions of their respective leagues but with the additions of Hakim Ziyech and Wilfried Zaha joining the likes of Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens in Turkey, Galatasaray get the nod here.

Final position prediction:

1. Bayern Munich 2. Manchester United 3. Galatasaray 4. FC Copenhagen

Group B

Teams: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV & Lens

Arsenal's return to the Champions League won't be easy, with Sevilla, PSV and Lens providing a tough group for the Gunners. With that being said, Mikel Arteta's men should finish top of Group B, with the club filled with quality talent.

The kings of the Europa League, Sevilla should have enough to advance into the knockout stages of the tournament, which would prevent their return to the aforementioned competition.

PSV Eindhoven have looked fantastic already this season and their recent dismantling of Rangers has done enough to earn the third-placed finish here, with a potential Europa League run on the cards while poor Lens will be left sitting at the bottom of the group when all is said and done.

Final position prediction:

1. Arsenal 2. Sevilla 3. PSV Eindhoven 4. Lens

Group C

Teams: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga & Union Berlin

Group C also promises to bring a pair of football giants together as Napoli and Real Madrid will face off as a result of the draw. The two are joined by Braga and Union Berlin in the group, and it will be an interesting combination.

While Madrid should have no issues coming out on top, it won't necessarily be easy. Napoli should also emerge from the group, with the two sides stacked with talent.

Union Berlin have emerged as a real threat in Germany and as such, will snag that third-placed spot and ensure their qualification for the Europa League.

Final position prediction:

1. Real Madrid 2. Napoli 3. Union Berlin 4. Braga

Group D

Team: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg & Real Sociedad

While it's not quite as stacked as other groups, Group D will be tough for all competitors due to how closely matched they all are.

It's probably the toughest group on paper to actually predict, but we're going to give it a go anyway. Inter Milan have started the Serie A season strongly and get the nod for first place as a result.

Real Sociedad have had a tough start to the campaign in Spain, but are currently unbeaten and with last season's success still fresh, we think they'll snag that second place and advance to the knockout stages.

Benfica may have won the league last season, but they haven't gotten off to the best of starts just yet this time around and will fall to the Europa League as a result, while RB Salzburg will come up short and finish last.

Final position prediction:

1. Inter Milan 2. Real Sociedad 3. Benfica 4. RB Salzburg

Group E

Teams: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio & Celtic

Atletico Madrid should have no trouble running away with Group E, clearly the strongest team in the group, especially on paper. What's interesting is who will join the Spaniards by qualifying for the next stage of the Champions League, with the three remaining teams much closer to one another.

Feyenoord, Lazio and Celtic will all give it their all, and it's feasible to imagine that any of the teams will finish as runners-up in the table. For the sake of this exercise, though, we have to stake a claim on one of them and think Feyenoord will be the side that escapes the group.

Lazio have started this season in disastrous form, while Celtic may not have enough about them to get the best of their opponents, while Feyenoord have found their groove, with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Almere kick-starting their season.

Lazio will likely finish in third, though, with Celtic bowing out in the final spot.

Final position prediction:

1. Atletico Madrid 2. Feyenoord 3. Lazio 4. Lazio

Group F

Teams: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan & Newcastle United

Christ, this is rough for Newcastle, isn't it? The Magpies finally sealed their return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, and they've been handed a group as tough as they come.

This truly is a group of death, with all four sides capable of qualifying. With some major departures this summer, PSG are currently the weakest they've been in some time, but Kylian Mbappe should still have enough to force the side through the group and into the knockout stages in first place.

It's the runners-up spot that is interesting, though, as it's not hard to imagine any of the three sides making it out. Eddie Howe's side have been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League over the last 18 months or so, but this may be a task too tall for the Magpies.

Dortmund came within an inch of winning the Bundesliga last season, and while the departure of Jude Bellingham has hurt the side, they should still come out of the group stage, while AC Milan fall into the Europa League.

That leaves Newcastle who will finish in last, but give a solid effort that the entire club can be proud of.

1. Paris Saint-Germain 2. Borussia Dortmund 3. AC Milan 4. Newcastle

Group G

Teams: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda & Young Boys

It's often said that Manchester City are always handed fairly easy groups, and it's hard to argue this season. The reigning champions should walk their group and don't be too surprised if they finish with a 100% win record.

RB Leipzig should also qualify for the next stage, finishing runners-up with no real trouble whatsoever. That Europa League spot could get interesting, though, with Young Boys fighting Crvena Zvezda over it.

Smart money says Young Boys will emerge with the spot and the Serbian side will sit at the foot of the group.

Final position prediction:

1. Manchester City 2. RB Leipzig 3. Young Boys 4. Crvena Zvezda

Group H

Teams: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk & Antwerp

The final group should see no real hiccups, with Barcelona and Porto surely heading for the top two spots respectively. The two are just head and shoulders above Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp, and should have no issues moving on to the next stage.

Shakhtar should also qualify for further European football, finishing in third place as Antwerp bows out in the final spot of the table. The Belgian side just doesn't quite match up with the others on paper.

The Champions League is known for its unpredictability, though, so don't be too surprised if the group stages are looking very different to how we've predicted they'll shape up come December.

Final position prediction: