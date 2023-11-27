Highlights Some teams have already secured their spot in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, including Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But there's still plenty to play for with just two games remaining in the Group Stages, with a number of top clubs yet to qualify.

Key matches to watch in Gameweek 5 include Feyenoord vs Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United, and Barcelona vs Porto.

The Champions League returns with a mouth-watering schedule of fixtures – but who will be progressing into the knockout rounds of this season’s edition of the most prestigious club competition? Many teams have already secured passage to the upcoming round of 16 and can now put on the handbrake somewhat by benching key personnel ahead of their all-important Champions League fixtures that lie ahead.

That said, even those lucky enough to have booked their ticket for progression – Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Real Sociedad to name a few – will be on the search for the best possible results to better their standings when it comes to the draw.

Meanwhile, the likes of Benfica, Union Berlin, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade are all unable to continue their 2023/24 Champions League venture past the group stages, having been ousted from contention.

And as Europe’s top table hurtles towards its dramatic final embers, the repercussions extend past group standings with the outcomes having a crucial influence on where they land in next season’s 2025 Club World Cup and this campaign’s Europa League knockout rounds. With two fixtures for each side left to play, the impeding displays could be the difference between coming one step closer to European glory on the biggest stage or crashing out.

We've used BetMGM's Golden Goals to put our predictions together - the UK's largest free-to-play score prediction game, with a guaranteed £5k weekly payout. Each Champions League match week, six games are available on Golden Goals and Gameweek Five's are:

Feyenoord vs Atlético Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

Barcelona vs Porto

Real Madrid vs Napoli

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Arsenal vs Lens

Feyenoord vs Atlético Madrid

Feyenoord vs Atlético Madrid (Group E) - Key Statistics Team Feyenoord Atlético Madrid Group position (points) 3rd (6 points) 1st (8 points) Goals scored 7 12 Goals against 5 5 Previous Champions League results W-L-W-L D-W-D-W

It took goals from Alvaro Morata – who leads the way as the competition’s highest scorer, and Antoine Griezmann to turn their return fixture on its head as Feyenoord bossed the game from the start in an eventual 3-2 for Atletico. And as we head into the final two group stage matches, they are separated by just two points.

Diego Simeone’s side will arrive at Feyenoord brimming with confidence after their 6-0 rout over Celtic last time out, while the home side will be looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 loss to second-placed Lazio, who are also battling for progression.

Interestingly, it is all to play for in Group E and an early goal for either side will do more than just unsettle their opponents. The Madrid-based side have lost just one game in their last 13 outings, however, and Simeone will not be looking to add another loss to his record any time soon.

Prediction: Feyenoord 0 – 1 Atlético Madrid

The visitors possess ample firepower, as shown in their demolition job over Celtic, and will be far too much for Feyenoord. Morata, who is in fine form, will score again as Atlético see out a narrow 1-0 win.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United (Group F) - Key Statistics Team Paris Saint-Germain Newcastle United Group position (points) 2nd (6 points) 4th (4 points) Goals scored 7 4 Goals against 6 4 Previous Champions League results W-L-W-L D-W-L-L

Eddie Howe’s side rocked the boat last time against Kylian Mbappé and co as they outclassed them on their way to a 4-1 victory and given their 4-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday, it could be much of the same.

Going into the fixture with heaps of optimism, Howe will be keen to guide his side to another continental victory, especially as they currently sit bottom of Group F. But they're a mere two points adrift of Paris Saint-Germain and, as such, three points will be top priority as they travel to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Doing so without a number of key players – Sandro Tonali, Dan Burn and Sven Botman to name a few – will be an onerous task to complete, though the Magpies are tough-skinned and have the grit and determination it takes to overcome such a hurdle.

It may only take a moment of magic from either Mbappé or one of his teammates to rattle Newcastle’s cage and with their hodgepodge squad, it may be too much of a mountainous task to climb as they take centre stage against the French powerhouse.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2 – 2 Newcastle United

In a fixture where the momentum could genuinely swing either way, PSG will be out for blood given the result of the return fixture at St James’ Park. Despite Newcastle being dampened by unavailability, their togetherness and never-say-die attitude will carry them through to a 2-2 draw. Predicting this scoreline correctly could help you clinch Golden Goals' £5k weekly jackpot.

Barcelona vs Porto

Barcelona vs Porto (Group H) - Key Statistics Team Barcelona Porto Group position (points) 1st (9 points) 2nd (9 points) Goals scored 8 9 Goals against 2 3 Previous Champions League results W-W-W-L W-L-W-W

A match-up for the ages. Barcelona and Porto share an identical record going into this meeting, with nine points apiece and the same goal difference, though the former are not enjoying the best run of form as of recently.

Having one just two of their last five games in all competitions, Xavi will be looking to iron out any deficiencies as Barca welcome Porto on Tuesday. The visitors have won seven of their last eight fixtures with two of them coming in the Champions League.

The Portuguese side will be hopeful that they can come away with a point given it was the solitary goal, courtesy of Ferran Torres, that was the difference in their previous European meeting in early October.

Prediction: Barcelona 1 - 1 Porto

This one will be separated by the finest of margins, though Barcelona – riled up by their home support – should be able to get a win over the line.

Real Madrid vs Napoli

Real Madrid vs Napoli (Group C) - Key Statistics Team Real Madrid Napoli Group position (points) 1st (12 points) 2nd (7 points) Goals scored 9 6 Goals against 3 5 Previous Champions League results W-W-W-W W-L-W-D

In the last 11 games across all competitions, Real Madrid have failed to slip up. Jude Bellingham continues to perform out of his skin, having contributed again against Cadiz on Sunday as they ran out 3–0 victors. The Englishman, who has scored 14 goals since his arrival (three in the Champions League), will no doubt be a key figure as Carlo Ancelotti and his entourage look to regain their status as European champions.

Looking to continue their flawless start to the 2023/24 edition of the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will want to secure a statement win over Napoli, especially in front of a packed out Santiago Bernabéu.

This, of course, poses a problem for the visiting side from Naples, who sit five points behind Madrid in the group. Last time out, Napoli drew 1-1 with Union Berlin but will understand that a win over table-topping Real Madrid could punch their ticket into the knockout stages in Europe’s top tier competition.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Napoli

The industrious nature of the Spanish side is bad news for the visitors. Having scored 11 goals in their last three fixtures in all competitions, Madrid come into this on goalscoring form and despite their passage already set-in-stone, they are not likely to ease off the pressure. Using BetMGM's free-to-play Golden Goals feature - which is the largest in the UK at no price - you could predict this score right and be on your way to securing a £5k prize, which is guaranteed every week!

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Benfica vs Inter Milan (Group D) - Key Statistics Team Benfica Inter Milan Group position (points) 4th (0 points) 2nd (10 points) Goals scored 1 5 Goals against 7 2 Previous Champions League results L-L-L-L D-W-W-W

Despite the home side succumbing to the European pressure with progression out of sight and the visitors already looking forward to the knockout stages, both teams will be vying for a victory in Portugal.

Already-progressed Real Sociedad managed to secure a 3-1 victory over Benfica last time out, which further added to their European woes. With just one goal scored in four Champions League fixtures, they have left much to be desired and, as such, are crashing out of the competition.

Alternatively, Inter enjoyed a 1-0 win over Salzburg as they extend their win streak to five games on the bounce. That did, however, come to an end on the weekend as Juventus held them to a 1-1 draw. For more reasons than one, the Milan-based outfit will be keen to bounce back from the share of points in Turin and have a struggling Benfica side in front of them to do so.

Prediction: Benfica 1 - 2 Inter Milan

Considered somewhat a dead rubber match, this could either be very lifeless or full of opportune moments that both sides are willing to seize. All things considered, one goal apiece seems the most likely outcome – a result both sides would be relatively pleased with.

Arsenal vs Lens

Arsenal vs Lens (Group B) - Key Statistics Team Arsenal Lens Group position (points) 1st (9 points) 3rd (5 points) Goals scored 9 4 Goals against 3 4 Previous Champions League results W-L-W-W D-W-D-L

The last time the pair met, back in early October, the Ligue 1 side pulled off a shock 2-1 victory – but could this fixture produce the same? Lens are not used to winning on the European stage, winning just one of their opening four outings. They lost 1-0 to PSV Eindhoven last time out and will enter Wednesday’s fixture with a point to prove.

Having already booked a place in the knock-out stages of the continental competition, Mikel Arteta’s outfit may put the handbrakes on a tad, leaving the door ajar for Lens – who are neck and neck with PSV Eindhoven in the group.

A win is more key for Lens, of course, but whether they would be able to contend with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Garbiel Martinelli remains to be seen. It took the Gunners until the 89th minutes to secure all three points in the Premier League last time out, but they will take solace in Kai Havertz finally finding his shooting boots.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 - 0 Lens

Despite being expected to make wholesale changes to the starting XI, Arteta’s outfit are just way too imperious for Lens to get a result, especially on home soil. The solidity of their defence will also be enough to thwart Lens' chances, so not only could they walk away from the Emirates Stadium pointless but also goalless. If the Gunners were to put two past Lens and not concede on Wednesday, we'd be one step closer to Golden Goals' £2m jackpot with no deposit necessary - what's not to love?