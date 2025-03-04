FC Barcelona and Benfica Lisbon will renew hostilities in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after delivering arguably the game of the season in the league stage a few weeks ago.

Barcelona prevailed 5-4 in one of the most hectic games of football ever seen back in January, with Benfica taking several leads before the Catalans came roaring back and winning in at the death thanks to a Raphinha strike on the counter.

The huge win in Lisbon helped Barca finish second in the league stage table with six wins, one draw and one loss — only bested by Liverpool 's seven wins and one loss. This guaranteed qualification to the Round of 16, meaning Hansi Flick's crew got to skip the knockout phase play-offs.

The Blaugrana are fresh off a commanding 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga , with four different scorers contributing to the party in Barcelona on Sunday.

Barcelona finally have a hold on first place in the standings after Real Madrid 's loss to Real Betis on Saturday. Atlético Madrid sit in second, just one point behind the leaders.

Benfica, meanwhile, beat Monaco 4-3 on aggregate to advance past the knockout phase play-off. Orkun Kökçü's 84th-minute strike to bring the score to 3-3 in the second leg in Lisbon assured the Portuguese club's qualification to the Round of 16.

Bruno Lage's side finished in 16th place in the league phase, with four wins, one draw and three losses.

The Eagles have won their five outings in domestic play, most recently overcoming Braga 1-0 in the Portugal Cup quarterfinals and cruising past Boavista 3-0 in league play last week. They currently find themselves in second in the Primeira Liga table on 53 points, three behind leaders Sporting CP .

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Benfica

When : Wednesday, March 5 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, March 5 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Da Luz, Lisbon

: Estadio Da Luz, Lisbon Where to watch in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ Where to watch in Canada: DAZN

FC Barcelona vs Benfica Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -120

Draw: +320

Benfica to win: +270

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -270 / +200

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +100 / -122

Robert Lewandowski first goalscorer: +400

Vangelis Pavlidis anytime goalscorer: +175

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -105

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Benfica Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Benfica will be without Angel Di Maria when they host Barcelona on Wednesday, as the Argentine winger has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

Portuguese speedster Bruma should be the one to take his place in the starting 11, joining Kerem Aktürkoglu and Vangelis Pavlidis — who notched a hat-trick in January's thriller between the two clubs — in attack.

Orkun Kökçü will be the one depended upon to create passing lanes and scoring opportunities in possession, while gritty veteran Nicolas Otamendi will be tasked with leading his defense against an explosive Barca attack.

Benfica predicted lineup (3-4-3): Anatoliy Trubin (GK) – Tomas Araujo, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi – Alvaro Fernandez, Fredrik Aursnes, Leandro Barreiro, Orkun Kökçü – Kerem Aktürkoglu, Vangelis Pavlidis, Bruma.

Injuries: Manu Silva (ACL), Alexander Bah (ACL), Florentino Luis (muscle), Ángel Di María (thigh), Tiago Gouveia (shoulder), Renato Sanches (muscle).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Benfica

Hansi Flick will be missing Gavi for the trip to Portugal, as the young midfielder deals with a virus.

This means that Dani Olmo is all but guaranteed to start behind Robert Lewandowski, as he did in the win over Real Sociedad. Frenkie De Jong should also rotate back into the starting lineup after sitting out for Marc Casado.

Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsí were the center-back pairing of choice last time out, and should be called upon again after seeing out a clean sheet.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie De Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Andreas Christensen (calf), Gavi (virus).