The Madrid Derby is going continental as Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid prepare to face off in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Real Madrid will be the least confident of the two sides heading into the tie after struggling to find consistent form in recent weeks. Los Blancos have only won one of their last five La Liga outings, and are fresh off a 2-1 defeat away to Real Betis.

Madrid dropped to third in the table with the loss, three points behind leaders FC Barcelona and two points back of Atleti.

2024-25 La Liga Table Through Matchday 26 Club Record (W-D-L) Goal Differential Points FC Barcelona 18-3-5 +46 57 Atlético Madrid 16-8-2 +27 56 Real Madrid 16-6-4 +30 54

Carlo Ancelotti's squad has notched some important wins recently, however, most notably beating Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the knockout phase play-off to set up their date with Atlético Madrid.

Atleti, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 10, having beaten Athletic Club 1-0 at home over the weekend. Diego Simeone and Co. also took part in a dramatic 4-4 draw with Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals in midweek.

The Rojiblancos skipped the knockout phase play-off of the UCL after finishing in a automatic qualification spot during the league phase of the tournament.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid

When : Tuesday, March 4 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Tuesday, March 4 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Where to watch in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ Where to watch in Canada: DAZN

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: -110

Draw: +260

Atletico Madrid to win: +310

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -132 / +104

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +240 / -310

Kylian Mbappé first goalscorer: +390

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer: +320

Vinicius Jr. to score or assist: +125

Antoine Griezmann to score or assist: +195

A red card in the match: +420

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Atlético Madrid Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Simeone will have a strong squad to call upon for the trip across town on Tuesday, including star forward Antoine Griezmann.

Julian Alvarez should join Griezmann to form a strike pair after scoring the lone goal in the triumph over Athletic Club over the weekend.

Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul should start in the middle of the park, as the industrious duo tries to make life difficult for Real's technically gifted midfielders.

Giuliano Simeone and Samuel Lino will provide the width and hope to serve balls into dangerous areas for their strikers to pounce on.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Jan Oblak (GK) – Javi Galan, Jose Maria Gimenez, Robin Le Normand, Nahuel Molina – Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Samuel Lino – Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Injuries/suspensions: Koke (leg), Cesar Azpilicueta (leg), Pablo Barrios (straight red card).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Atlético Madrid

The Champions League holders will be without Jude Bellingham for their derby clash, as the English midfielder is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Brahim Díaz should be the one to take his place in the starting 11, having had some strong performances for the Galacticos this season. Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. will almost certainly play ahead of the Moroccan, with Rodrygo occupying the other attacking position.

Federico Valverde is also expected to miss the game through injury, meaning Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga could pair up to form a holding midfield duo for Ancelotti.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vázquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy – Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga – Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, Vinícius Jr. – Kylian Mbappé.

Injuries/suspensions: Federico Valverde (muscle), Dani Ceballos (leg), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee), Jesus Vallejo (thigh), Jude Bellingham (yellow card accumulation).