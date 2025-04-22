The Champions League is the biggest prize on offer in European football, and from its history as the European Cup, to its current iteration, it is the ultimate source of glory for clubs across the continent. Aside from the honour and prestige of winning it, it is also a major avenue of income for teams, with the TV broadcast deals and match-day revenues significantly higher than what is usually received from a game played in the domestic league.

It's no surprise then that teams - particularly in the Premier League - are desperate to make it into the competition, as the prize money on offer for simply making it into the group phase (the format of course having changed for the 2024/2025 edition) is financially very rewarding. Below is a breakdown of just how much prize money is on offer for qualifying for the Champions League in 2025.

Prize Money for Champions League Qualification

Back when Arsene Wenger was manager of Arsenal, the Frenchman would often be derided for suggesting that a place in the top four was equivalent to winning a trophy. But now, when you look at the sheer money that is earned from competing in the Champions League, it is easy to see why qualification is considered such an achievement nowadays.

Indeed, given the impact of PSR and UEFA's Financial Fair Play, more and more clubs - particularly at the top-end of the table - are reliant on the massive income that is generated from playing Champions League fixtures over the course of a season, whether that be from benefitting from TV broadcasting rights or gate receipts on matchdays.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire delivered an outlook of what qualification to the Champions League could constitute, including the minimum amount of money that a club will likely receive from making it into the group stages of the competition.

They’ll get effectively £30 million upfront as an entry fee and they’ll get £5 million a match in the group stage. So that’s another £20million from ticket sales. They’ll get 2 million Euros for every win. You look at the money from UEFA, which should be a minimum for me, of £50 million, ideally, if they make progress getting close to double that amount. You’ve got the match day income, you’ve got the sponsor bonuses and you put that all together. Let’s assume that a team gets as far as the last sixteen and then, I would say that that’s worth £80 million to £90 million in total for the club that can be recycled into recruitment.

How Does it Compare to Previous Years

Given the greater money in the game now, it is no surprise to see that the money for Champions League qualification has steadily increased from where it was just a few years ago. After three successive years of the basic prize money for making it into the group stages being