Highlights Manchester City and Arsenal have been handed favourable matches in the Champions League round of 16.

City will face FC Copenhagen, who finished second in Manchester United's group.

Arsenal will travel to Porto as the Gunners look to reach the quarter-final for the first time in over a decade.

The Champions League round of 16 draw has been finalised, and there are some tasty ties to look forward to. A dramatic group stage saw some big names miss out on the next phase of Europe's premier club competition including Manchester United, AC Milan and Benfica.

Teams that have little experience in the knockout rounds of the top European cup such as Lazio, PSV Eindhoven, and Copenhagen all advanced from their groups, with the latter knocking Man United out.

The current holders of the trophy, Manchester City, strolled through to the round of 16 and are the favourites to win the competition, with the most successful European club of all time, Real Madrid, perhaps being their biggest competition for the title. Los Blancos have held the prestigious trophy an astonishing 14 times and will be looking to make it 15 under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

As we all know by now, however, we should always expect the unexpected when it comes to the showpiece European competition. The group stages certainly didn't disappoint and the next round comes with big expectations. We now know who each team will face in the first knockout round, and you can view the full Champions League draw for the round of 16 below:

FC Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atlético Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Manchester City and Arsenal given favourable ties

Both English sides won their groups with ease

Man City came out on top of a group that contained RB Leipzig, Young Boys, and Red Star Belgrade and the defending champions of the competition will now face Copenhagen after the Danish club knocked out fierce rivals, Man United.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal blew Sevilla, RC Lens, and PSV out of the water upon the Gunners' first appearance in the Champions League group stage since 2016. The north London side will travel to Porto for the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

The odds will be in favour of the last remaining Premier League representation in the tournament progressing to at least the quarter-final of the competition. This was always likely to be the case as both sides finished first in their respective groups, but there was the potential banana skin of Paris Saint-Germain in the draw. Both English sides avoided a date with Kylian Mbappé and co.

How to watch the knockout rounds live

In the UK, TNT Sport (formerly BT Sport) retain the exclusive rights to broadcast all Champions League fixtures and this will be no different for the round of 16 and beyond for the 2023/24 campaign.

First-leg ties will be played in February, with the second-leg fixtures scheduled for early March. For overseas viewers, click here to see which platforms are showing the Champions League knockout rounds in your country.

When the games will be played

The round of 16 will be played out on the following dates:

First-leg - 13th/14th/20/21st February 2024

Second leg - 5th/6th/12th/13th March 2024

Once this round is completed, the draw for the quarter-final and semi-final of the tournament will take place on March 15, 2024.