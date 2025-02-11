Arne Slot’s Liverpool are looking to win it for the first time since the 2018/19 season, record winners Real Madrid are looking to add to their tally and Arsenal, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, are also in the mix too – but what are every Champions League side’s chances of lifting silverware in Munich?

This season saw the start of a new era of European football. All three competitions – the Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League – all began with a 36-team league stage. But now, the knockout play-off round, the business end of the tournament, some would say, is upon us.

Opta have run all 24 teams remaining in the 2024/25 Champions League through a simulation on 10,000 occasions to analyse each side’s chances – from Manchester City to Celtic – of reaching each stage as well as predicting who will come out on top come the end of May 2025.

Straight through the final 16 teams – by virtue of finishing in the top eight of the new-look league phase of Europe’s top table – are Liverpool, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Lille.

Eight spots remain up for grabs, however. As such, two-legged play-off fixtures are being utilised to decipher who the aforementioned eight teams will lock horns with in order to secure passage into this season’s quarter-finals.