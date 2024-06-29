Highlights Champions League squad rules require 25 players on List A with restrictions on locally-trained athletes.

List B allows an unlimited number of players born after 2003 as they have been at the club for at least two years.

Clubs must adhere to homegrown player quotas and face repercussions if insufficiently met which can reduce squad size.

The Champions League is the pinnacle of domestic football. It's one of the hardest competitions in the world to win as the most successful teams of all time often go head-to-head. In 2024, Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley.

It was their 15th time holding the honour, yet they had to follow strict squad rules to even take part in the first place. Some may think football is just about building the strongest squad possible using the best players in the world, but there are more intricate and detailed aspects of it which need to be followed.

The Champions League epitomises this, with UEFA doing everything in their power to make sure clubs have a specific number of players from their relative nations. It's received praise and criticism over the years, with some believing it is easier for the bigger clubs to follow, however, they are here to stay. Ahead of the 2024/25 season, we have outlined everything you need to know about the competition's squad rules.

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League Winners List Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

Number of Players in a Champions League Squad

Close

Once the summer transfer window ends, each club competing in any UEFA competition must submit two lists to UEFA. These come in the form of List A and List B and outline which players can play in one of the most prestigious competitions in the world.

List A

On List A, no club can have more than 25 players. This means that they are genuinely limited to naming two full starting 11s and then three extra players. Within this, eight places are reserved exclusively for "locally trained players" and no club may have more than four "association-trained players" listed in these eight places on List A. The list must directly specify which players qualify for this, so there is no confusion.

"These lists must include the surname, first name, date of birth, shirt number, nationality and national registration date of all players to be fielded in the UEFA club competition in question, as well as the surname and first name of the head coach and first assistant coach," they state in their regulations.

List B

However, on List B, a club can register an unlimited number of players if they are born on or after 1st January 2003, for the 2024/25 season. Moreover, since their 15th birthday, the player must have played for the club for an uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years. He can have a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Each club must also have at least two goalkeepers on List A, and three after combining List A and B. Every player must also follow specific examination rules as outlined below.

"All players must undergo a medical examination to the extent provided for in the UEFA Medical Regulations," UEFA's regulations say. "Each player must be duly registered with their national association as playing for the club concerned in accordance with the association’s own rules and those of FIFA, notably the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players."

Related New Champions League format explained in fascinating video The Champions League is going to look very, very different from the 2024/25 season.

Association-Trained Players in a Champions League Squad

Out of the 25 players on List A, eight places are reserved exclusively for "locally trained players" — commonly known as homegrown players. A homegrown player refers to an "association-trained player", which states that they played in the same country for three years, irrespective of the player's nationality, between the ages of 15 to 21. As part of this, only four players from this category will be counted among the eight local or homegrown players on List A.

The season immediately preceding a player’s 15th birthday may be counted if the player's birthday is after the last match of the relevant national championship but before the 30th June. Meanwhile, the season immediately following the player's 21st birthday may be counted if the player's birthday is on or after 1st July, but before the first match of the next relevant season. The rules were first introduced in the 2006/07 season and became fully enforced at the beginning of the 2008/09 season.

Club-Trained Players in a Champions League Squad

In an even bigger challenge for clubs, teams must have at least four "club-trained" players to make up the list of eight "locally-trained" players. This refers to players who were on the club's books, irrespective of the player's nationality and age, for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

This can often be a challenge for clubs to follow if they don't have a world-class academy, but not all hope is lost if they don't have four. If a team fails to fulfil the quota of eight players, then the squad size must be reduced accordingly. For example, if a club has named only seven locally trained players, then they are allowed to name only 24 players in List A. This only affects List A, so there is a loophole in using younger players on List B who have not yet qualified for the criteria.

January Signings in a Champions League Squad

The financial side of football means clubs are always looking to develop their squads throughout the season. In January, they are given the opportunity to bolster their squads to meet their goals, often causing a chaotic merry-go-round between teams across Europe as they look to make the best signings in the first month of the year.

If a team does opt to sign someone, they are usually able to register them for UEFA competitions. The organisation allows clubs to register a maximum of three new eligible players before the knockout rounds, but the club must communicate the decision to them by the 2nd February. The squad size in List A cannot exceed 25 by any means. Therefore, if a club has to register three new players, then an equal number must be replaced.

Before 2018, players were unable to play for two different teams in UEFA competitions. It was seen in the interest of promotion fair play, but in truth, it just led to transfers collapsing if they couldn't play in the biggest competition in the world — even if it was for only half a season. This was abolished in 2018, now allowing any player, even if they were fielded for another club in the qualifying phase, play-offs or group stage of the Champions League, to play for their new team after completing a move in the January window.

Related Every Premier League club’s best January signing From Martin Odegaard at Arsenal to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, Premier League clubs have made some great January transfers over the years.

Praise and Criticism of the Rules

As is the case with every aspect of football, it is always going to be loved by some and loathed by others. In particular, the homegrown rules epitomise this. It was brought in to help nations nurture young talent instead of signing players. This has worked in some instances, with Phil Foden, one of the best players in the world, in particular remarkably breaking through at Manchester City.

When it was introduced in 2008, it initially received praise from clubs across Europe. "Those players being developed will have a greater chance to demonstrate their talent at first team level," Football League chairman Lord Mawhinney said.

However, the most successful clubs in Europe have often resorted to signing academy players from 'smaller' clubs to fill the quota. This has created a pool of footballers who will never truly get the chance to break through — and it has seen some suggest the rules favour bigger clubs. Brendan Rodgers reiterated this statement before a Champions League match with Celtic in September 2023.

"My focus will always personally be on the homegrown players. But if it means that you can’t pick what would be your strongest squad because of it, then yeah, that can be a deterrent [to signing players]. I think it’s great that you have the players from your affiliated training who are able to be there. But at the same time, they have to be good enough as well. So, yeah, within the smaller countries it’s something that could be looked at."

Even in March 2023, a senior lawyer at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said the homegrown rules were partially incompatible with the European Union’s free movement laws. “It is a fact of life that the younger a player is, the more likely it is that that player resides in his place of origin. It is therefore necessarily players from other member states who will be adversely affected by the contested rules," ECJ Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said. "Though neutral in wording, the contested provisions place local players at an advantage over players from other member states.”

Information via UEFA Documents (correct as of 24/6/24)