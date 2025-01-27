Former Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez is open to returning to Old Trafford seven months after leaving for Benfica, journalist Sam Cohen has revealed.

The Portuguese left-back would reportedly be open to a return to Manchester under Ruben Amorim, having struggled for first-team opportunities during Erik ten Hag’s reign.

United inserted an €18m (£15m) buy-back option for Fernandez in their deal with Benfica last summer, though there has been no indication they are willing to trigger it this month.

The Red Devils are understood to be focusing on other targets, with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu now their priority to bolster Amorim’s backline in January.

Alvaro Fernandez ‘Open’ to Man Utd Return

After seven months at Benfica

According to Cohen, Fernandez would be open to a Man United return under Amorim, though it remains unclear whether the club would entertain a move:

Fernandez was sold by Man United for only £5m last summer, but his impressive performances have seen his value skyrocket in recent months.

The Portuguese full-back has been a key player for Benfica this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

No Benfica player has spent more time on the pitch than Fernandez, who has now accumulated close to 2,700 minutes for the Portuguese giants.

The 21-year-old never made a senior appearance for Man United in his four years at the club and was sent out on loan to Preston, Granada and Benfica, who made his move permanent after a promising six months.

Man United have completed their first transfer business by loaning out Antony to Real Betis and are expected to see further movement this week, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford’s futures still uncertain.

Alvaro Fernandez's Benfica Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 18 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,526

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Updates on Alejandro Garnacho Joining Chelsea and Tottenham Fabrizio Romano shares big updates on Alejandro Garnacho joining Chelsea from Manchester United and Tottenham's hunt for new signings.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.