The UEFA Champions League is Europe's premier football competition with the content's top sides facing off in a bid to be crowned the region's best.

The 2024/2025 season has seen the debut of a new format which has altered the suspension rules. We have already seen a number of high-profile names miss fixtures with sending-offs and yellow card suspensions starting to take their toll.

Now entering the knockout stages, some players are already missing big matches whilst others will need to be careful of picking up a booking which causes them to miss out on a crucial fixture.

Suspended Players for Champions League Last 16

Suspended Players Player Offence Return Date Return Match Jude Bellingham Three yellow cards 12th March Atletico Madrid (A) Givairo Reid Post-match altercation 11th March December Inter Milan (A)* Amara Nallo Dangerous tackle 11th March PSG (H) *pending UEFA confirmation

Jude Bellingham is the biggest name suspended for the Champions League round of 16 first legs after picking up his third booking of the competition in the play-off victory against Manchester City. The Englishman's caution for a late foul on Phil Foden means he will not be available for the match against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Bernabau stadium.

Feyenoord's Givairo Reid will miss the first leg against Italian side Inter Milan after being dismissed for a post-match altercation after the second-leg play-off round win over AC Milan.

Amara Nallo received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakoyoko. He will miss the first leg of Liverpool's tie against Paris Saint Germain, although the young defender would not have been expected to play a part in the fixture anyway.

Players at Risk of Suspension

Three yellow cards prior to the semifinals will result in a one-match ban

Three yellow cards prior to the semifinals will result in a one-match ban

If a player is shown three yellow cards before the first leg of the semifinal stage of the competition, then they will receive a one-match ban. Every subsequent odd-numbered caution they receive will lead to a further game suspension. For example, a player will receive a one-match ban for their third, fifth and seventh caution of the tournament. Yellow cards will be wiped after the second leg of the quarterfinal fixtures. The bans are automatic and cannot be appealed. Because the cautions are wiped after the quarterfinal stage, the only way for a player to miss the UEFA Champions final is to receive a red card in the semifinal second leg.

Champions League Players at Risk of Suspension Player Club Yellow Cards Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 4 Santiago Gimenez Atletico Madrid Alvaro Carreras Benfica Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2 Raheem Sterling Arsenal Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa Lucas Digne Aston Villa Angal Correa Atletico Madrid Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz Beyer Leverkusen Robert Andrich Bayer Leverkusen Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen Aleix Garcia Bayer Leverkusen Maximilian Beier Borussia Dortmund Marcel Sabitzer Borussia Dortmund Yan Couto Borussia Dortmund Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich Zeki Amdouni Benfica Fredrik Aursnes Benfica Orkun Kocku Benfica Alexander Bah Benfica Issa Kaboure Benfica Raphael Onyedika Club Brugge Christos Tzolis Club Brugge Joaquin Seys Club Brugge Hugo Vetlesen Club Brugge Michal Skoras Club Brugge Gernot Trauner Feyenoord Ibrahim Osman Feyenoord Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan Nicolo Barella Inter Milan Benjamin Pavard Inter Milan Kristjan Asllani Inter Milan Jonathan David Lille Thomas Meunier Lille Angel Gomes Lille Ibrahim Konate Liverpool Andy Robertson Liverpool Harvey Elliott Liverpool Ousmane Dembele PSG Fabian Ruiz PSG Luuk De Jong PSV Mauro Junior PSV Joey Veerman PSV Rick Karsdorp PSV Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid Luka Modric Real Madrid Endrick Real Madrid Eder Militao Real Madrid

Mac Callister and Real Madrid stars risk bans

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Callister risks his second ban of the competition after receiving four cautions in the league phase of the tournament.

Real Madrid survived their playoff round tie against Manchester City with only Bellingham receiving his third booking of the tournament. However, six Madrid players are one caution away from a suspension. Bayern Munich's opponents Bayer Leverkusen also have six players a caution away from a ban.

Barcelona are the only side in the last 16 without a player one caution from a one-match ban.

With cards not being wiped until after the quarterfinals, the impact of missing players could be pivotal to the Champions League knockout rounds.