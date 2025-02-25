The UEFA Champions League is Europe's premier football competition with the content's top sides facing off in a bid to be crowned the region's best.

The 2024/2025 season has seen the debut of a new format which has altered the suspension rules. We have already seen a number of high-profile names miss fixtures with sending-offs and yellow card suspensions starting to take their toll.

Now entering the knockout stages, some players are already missing big matches whilst others will need to be careful of picking up a booking which causes them to miss out on a crucial fixture.

Suspended Players for Champions League Last 16

Jude Bellingham celebration
Suspended Players
Player Offence Return Date Return Match
Jude Bellingham Three yellow cards 12th March Atletico Madrid (A)
Givairo Reid Post-match altercation 11th March December Inter Milan (A)*
Amara Nallo Dangerous tackle 11th March PSG (H)
*pending UEFA confirmation

Jude Bellingham is the biggest name suspended for the Champions League round of 16 first legs after picking up his third booking of the competition in the play-off victory against Manchester City. The Englishman's caution for a late foul on Phil Foden means he will not be available for the match against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Bernabau stadium.

Feyenoord's Givairo Reid will miss the first leg against Italian side Inter Milan after being dismissed for a post-match altercation after the second-leg play-off round win over AC Milan.

Amara Nallo received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakoyoko. He will miss the first leg of Liverpool's tie against Paris Saint Germain, although the young defender would not have been expected to play a part in the fixture anyway.

Players at Risk of Suspension

Three yellow cards prior to the semifinals will result in a one-match ban

champions league trophy If a player is shown three yellow cards before the first leg of the semifinal stage of the competition, then they will receive a one-match ban. Every subsequent odd-numbered caution they receive will lead to a further game suspension. For example, a player will receive a one-match ban for their third, fifth and seventh caution of the tournament. Yellow cards will be wiped after the second leg of the quarterfinal fixtures. The bans are automatic and cannot be appealed. Because the cautions are wiped after the quarterfinal stage, the only way for a player to miss the UEFA Champions final is to receive a red card in the semifinal second leg.
Champions League Players at Risk of Suspension
Player Club Yellow Cards
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 4
Santiago Gimenez Atletico Madrid
Alvaro Carreras Benfica
Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2
Raheem Sterling Arsenal
Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa
Lucas Digne Aston Villa
Angal Correa Atletico Madrid
Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen
Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen
Florian Wirtz Beyer Leverkusen
Robert Andrich Bayer Leverkusen
Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen
Aleix Garcia Bayer Leverkusen
Maximilian Beier Borussia Dortmund
Marcel Sabitzer Borussia Dortmund
Yan Couto Borussia Dortmund
Leroy Sane Bayern Munich
Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich
Zeki Amdouni Benfica
Fredrik Aursnes Benfica
Orkun Kocku Benfica
Alexander Bah Benfica
Issa Kaboure Benfica
Raphael Onyedika Club Brugge
Christos Tzolis Club Brugge
Joaquin Seys Club Brugge
Hugo Vetlesen Club Brugge
Michal Skoras Club Brugge
Gernot Trauner Feyenoord
Ibrahim Osman Feyenoord
Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan
Nicolo Barella Inter Milan
Benjamin Pavard Inter Milan
Kristjan Asllani Inter Milan
Jonathan David Lille
Thomas Meunier Lille
Angel Gomes Lille
Ibrahim Konate Liverpool
Andy Robertson Liverpool
Harvey Elliott Liverpool
Ousmane Dembele PSG
Fabian Ruiz PSG
Luuk De Jong PSV
Mauro Junior PSV
Joey Veerman PSV
Rick Karsdorp PSV
Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid
Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid
Luka Modric Real Madrid
Endrick Real Madrid
Eder Militao Real Madrid

Mac Callister and Real Madrid stars risk bans

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring for Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Callister risks his second ban of the competition after receiving four cautions in the league phase of the tournament.

Real Madrid survived their playoff round tie against Manchester City with only Bellingham receiving his third booking of the tournament. However, six Madrid players are one caution away from a suspension. Bayern Munich's opponents Bayer Leverkusen also have six players a caution away from a ban.

Barcelona are the only side in the last 16 without a player one caution from a one-match ban.

With cards not being wiped until after the quarterfinals, the impact of missing players could be pivotal to the Champions League knockout rounds.

Rodrygo Mbappe
Related
Who will win the Champions League after last-16 draw?

The Champions League draw has concluded with Liverpool facing Paris St-Germain in the last 16, while Arsenal take on PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa will play Club Brugge. Holders Real Madrid face rivals Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich play Bayer Leverkusen in an all-Germany affair.