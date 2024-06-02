Highlights The Champions League Team of the Season based on statistical information has been revealed by WhoScored.

Vinicius Jr. stood out as the top player in the campaign after scoring the final goal of the season and leading Real Madrid to glory.

Elite defenders like Mats Hummels and Antonio Rudiger excelled, highlighting the importance of solid defensive performances in knockout football.

The 2023/24 Champions League season came to an end with the familiar sight of Real Madrid lofting the prestigious trophy in the air. It's the 15th time the Spanish giants have been European champions, and it looks unlikely that their legacy will be threatened any time soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid haven't lost a European final since 1983, when they were beaten by Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen.

While Los Blancos have to go down as the best team unit after going unbeaten in the competition and ultimately winning it all, there are many individual players who put in wonderful displays for their teams that may feel slightly forgotten about.

That said, below is the best statistical XI of players based on WhoScored's rating system. In a 4-4-2 formation, the player in each position with the highest average rating for the Champions League campaign gets the nod. WhoScored's rating system is based on a 'unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game' which takes into account a number of statistical metrics.

WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Season (2023/24) Position Player Club WhoScored Rating Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund 7.20 Right-Back Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 7.07 Centre-Back Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund 7.21 Centre-Back Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 6.78 Left-Back Joao Cancelo Barcelona 7.61 Right Midfield Ousmane Dembele PSG 7.12 Central Midfield Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 7.63 Central Midfield Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 7.32 Left Mildfield Kylian Mbappe PSG 7.57 Striker Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 7.82 Striker Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 7.73

GK: Gregor Kobel

WhoScored Rating: 7.20

Gregor Kobel's 7.20 rating is more than justified as Borussia Dortmund relied heavily on their defenders and goalkeeper to keep opposing attackers out to give them a chance in games. The Swiss shot-stopper kept more clean sheets (6) than any other number one in the tournament.

His side fell short at the final hurdle, but Kobel can hold his head up high with his displays throughout the season. He will have been disappointed to not keep out Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior in the final, but there was little he could do about either goal.

RB: Joshua Kimmich

WhoScored Rating: 7.07

Joshua Kimmich is one of the most technically astute players on the planet. This was evidenced by his remarkable performances as a right-back. He previously played as a full-back in his younger years, but his many years in the middle of the park have elevated his game to the next level.

Reverting to his old position, the 29-year-old brings his composure and cool head on the ball with him. The importance of full-backs has risen in recent years and Kimmich could be seen as the greatest example of an inverted player with his masterful vision and passing range two of his biggest qualiites.

CB: Mats Hummels

WhoScored Rating: 7.21

Very few supporters would've seen the resurgence of Mats Hummels coming at the age of 35. The veteran centre-back has re-established himself as one of the top defenders in world football with some masterclasses at the heart of the Borussia Dortmund backline.

While most of his best work was done at the back, the German showed his leadership qualities throughout the tournament, scoring the vital goal to send his team to the final. Hummels was part of the Dortmund team that played in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium in 2013. He was unlucky to be on the losing side on that occasion, and this season was no different as his wonderful displays of rearguard action weren't rewarded with the iconic trophy.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

WhoScored Rating: 6.78

If only Julian Nagelsmann selected Hummels in his Euro 2024 squad, this could have been Germany's starting partnership at the heart of the Backline. Antonio Rudiger came out on top against his compatriot in the final as he lifted the Champions League trophy for the second time, with the first coming at Chelsea.

Real Madrid didn't lose a single game on their way to glory and a large part of that can be put done to the uncompromising defensive performances of Rudiger. His central defensive partner has changed multiple times and even the goalkeepers in the team have been inconsistent, but the German was a constant in Los Blancos' triumph.

LB: Joao Cancelo

WhoScored Rating: 7.61

Barcelona were one of the more disappointing teams in the knockout rounds as the Catalan giants crashed out of the competition at the quarter-final stage. However, attacking full-back Joao Cancelo still made his way into this team with an impressive rating of 7.61.

This was a higher score than any of the other defenders in this XI. He's known for his contributions going forward, but the Portugal star was actually solid defensively for Barca as he made the second-most tackles (32) and interceptions (19) in the Champions League.

RM: Ousmane Dembele

WhoScored Rating: 7.12

This may be one of the more shocking inclusions in the best-performing XI. Ousmane Dembele still hasn't hit the heights expected of him as a youngster due to both injury and consistency issues. However, the two-footed winger played a huge part in knocking his old club, Barcelona, out of Europe.

He netted in both legs as Paris Saint-Germain progressed past the Spanish opposition to reach the semi-final. Those were the only two goals he scored in the competition, however, meaning his rating of 7.12 is slightly baffling. His dribbling numbers were a huge contributor, as he ranked among the top 10 for dribbles made (23).

CM: Jude Bellingham

WhoScored Rating: 7.63

He's been listed as a central midfielder in this XI, but Jude Bellingham was far from a conventional member of the Real Madrid engine room during his debut season in the Spanish capital. The 20-year-old got his hands on domestic and continental silverware after putting in some wonderful displays.

Bellingham assisted the goal that wrapped up Los Blancos' historic 15th Champions League trophy on familiar turf at Wembley Stadium. Nine goal contributions in 11 appearances in the European campaign is an excellent return for the midfield, who racked up an average WhoScored rating of 7.63.

CM: Jamal Musiala

WhoScored Rating: 7.32

Another incredible young midfielder, who could have lined up next to Bellingham for England in another world, is Jamal Musiala. The Germany international is expected to be a player to watch when he takes to the field at Euro 2024.

The youngster proved he can handle the pressure and expectation that comes along with playing for Bayern Munich. As the Bavaria-based outfit stuttered throughout the season, Musiala's energetic performances remained constant. His driving runs with the ball at his feet were incredibly difficult for opposing midfielders and defenders to deal with as Bayern Munich made it to the final four.

LM: Kylian Mbappe

WhoScored Rating: 7.57

Kylian Mbappe's story with Paris Saint-Germain ended on a sour note in European competition as the Ligue 1 outfit exited the competition at the semi-final stage. The forward is set to join the winners of the tournament, Real Madrid, in the summer window. This will significantly increase Mbappe's chances of lifting the prestigious trophy in the future.

The 25-year-old was the joint-top goalscorer in the 2023/24 season with eight strikes to his name. This is a familiar tale of the explosive Frenchman being the talismanic figure trying to drag his underperforming teammates to glory. That pressure proved to be too much in the end, but Mbappe still ended the season with a 7.57 rating.

ST: Vincius Jr.

WhoScored Rating: 7.82

The man to score the final goal of the 2023/24 Champions League campaign was always likely to be one of the top performers in the competition. Vinicius Junior was, in fact, the best player of the continental tournament with his rating of 7.82.

Only Mbappe and Harry Kane netted more times in the European season than the Brazilian speed demon. His importance to Carlo Ancelotti's side cannot be understated as the tricky winger is burdened with extra responsibility in terms of output, as Los Blancos haven't been playing with a recognised centre-forward. Vinicius Jr has put himself into strong contention to win the Ballon d'Or at the end of the year.

ST: Antoine Griezmann

WhoScored Rating: 7.73

Atletico Madrid may have bowed out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion after surrendering their first leg lead against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals stage, but Antoine Griezmann was one bright spark of their run. The France international is widely recognised as one of the top forwards in world football and this solidifies his status among Europe's elite.

To beat Harry Kane into WhoScored's Team of the Season is no mean feat, and it goes to highlight the incredible performances of the versatile attacker. He scored six goals and registered one assist in his 10 appearances, including a group stage brace against Celtic.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored (Correct as of 02/06/2024)