If a club loses in the Champions League play-off round, they will be knocked out permanently as well.

It is thought the process will help make the Europa League fairer for teams who start in the competition.

The Champions League is back for the 2024/2025 season — and this campaign there's a new format. The days of four-team groups are over, with a new 36-team league phase being implemented instead. It's been introduced by UEFA in an attempt to make the early stages of the competition more competitive.

With each team playing eight matches (two from each pot), it's been made as fair as possible, as the top eight automatically progress into the Round of 16. However, unlike previous years, teams who are eliminated from the Champions League will not drop into the Europa League, whilst sides who are knocked out of Europe's second-tier trophy will not go into the Conference League.

It means there is no 'second chance' for sides competing in one of the hardest competitions in the world, so the pressure is set to rise in the latter stages of the group stages. We have outlined exactly how elimination works and why they do not drop into the competition below.

How Elimination From the Champions League Works

League stage exit means going out of Europe

As previously mentioned, teams who finish in the top eight of the league phase will go into the Round of 16, whilst teams who finish between 9th and 24th will go into a knockout section, with the first half being seeded. Sides that finish between 25th and 36th will be automatically knocked out — and that will act as the end of their European journey, just like it was the case for anyone who finished fourth in the group stages in the old format.

In a two-legged format, the first knockout phase will be full of tension. It will see only the best teams in the world progress into the Round of 16 to join the remaining teams who finished in the top eight of the league phase — and the sense of disaster if their European journey comes to an end permanently will only add to the pressure. As the full-time whistles will be blown around Europe, the winners - which may be decided by extra-time and penalties - will progress into the next stage unseeded, whilst those who lose will be out. It's harsh and a change to the old system, but it should make matches more entertaining.

Why Clubs Don't Drop into the Europa League

UEFA yet to give official reason

UEFA have not officially announced why teams who are knocked out of the Champions League do not drop into the Europa League, but - logistically - there are a plethora of reasons. Naturally, with teams having eight matches in the league phase and then potentially having another two in the first knockout round, there is no time in the calendar. The football season is already too congested and there's a lack of care for players' welfare, so dropping into the Europa League would only worsen the issue.

Meanwhile, in previous editions, teams who finished third in the group went into the Europa League first knockout round. However, with there already being a first knockout round for teams who fail to finish in the top eight in the continent's second-tier competition, any potential 'relegation' into the tournament would not mathematically work.

Impact on the Europa League

It gives teams competing a better chance of winning the trophy

For teams competing in the Champions League, it increases the pressure and tension. They only have one chance to stay in European football for the season, so everyone will feel the nerves as they attempt to win one of the most prized trophies in the world.

However, for teams competing in the Europa League, it makes the competition fairer and more rewarding. In previous editions, clubs such as Sevilla - who have become famous for always winning the trophy - have dropped into it due to their poor performances in the Champions League. It meant you could never predict who would win the Europa League at the start of the campaign, as one of the best clubs in the world could soon turn up.

However, with poor performances now no longer rewarded, it gives sides a greater chance of winning the competition. In the 2024/2025 season, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are seen as the two favourites to walk away with victory in the Europa League; that will not change until the final few months of the season.