The Champions League is one of the hardest competitions to win in world football. It requires immense skill, determination and even a slice of luck. Players dream of walking onto the pitch as merely athletes, but stepping off it as legends. Naturally, only very few can do that. It's the pinnacle of domestic football as fans from around the world tune in.

The dreams of one squad are accomplished as the full-time whistle blows. While the losing side walks away with disappointment, the winners are finally able to get their hands on one of the most famous trophies in the world. It has a gravitas that very few honours hold, as the players lift it into the air. The celebrations begin, the party unfolds, and it all gets slightly out of hand.

Despite winning the Champions League, teams are not typically allowed to keep hold of the trophy they lift on the pitch. That might sound crazy, but UEFA have strict rules in place for the post-match ceremony. We have outlined everything you need to know about the rules as Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid prepare for the final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. Only one team can walk away victorious, but neither may hold onto the big-eared pot for long.

Winning Club Does Not Keep the Real Trophy

Despite becoming champions of Europe, the trophy that is currently awarded during the post-match ceremony can not be kept by the teams permanently. Since 2009, they have not been allowed to keep it after it became named under UEFA's custody at all times. A full-size replica trophy is given instead with their name engraved on it. The team that wins the tournament is permitted to make replicas of their own, as long as they are clearly marked as such, and they can be a maximum of 80% the size of the actual trophy. Article 11.01 of the UEFA rule book says:

The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA's keeping and ownership at all times. A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Europa League winners' trophy, is awarded to the winning club.

Naturally, clubs always want to keep the main trophy, but that hasn't been possible since 1967. UEFA decided to award the original cup, which was given to them by the French newspaper L'Equipe, to Real Madrid for winning the first five editions of the tournament from 1956 to 1960. Due to this, the rules were changed to highlight which clubs would be allowed to keep the prestigious piece of silverware permanently up until 2009.

At a cost of 10,000 Swiss Francs, the original trophy given to Real Marid was 74cm high and it weighed 11kg. Any replacement trophies since have replicated this design, including the handles, which have the nickname of "big ears" in multiple languages. It was designed and made in Berne by Jurg Stadelmann. The Swiss jeweller ​​​​​​​explained the cosmopolitan trophy-making approach to UEFA:

My father Hans and I went along to Herr Bangerter's office and covered the whole floor with drawings. He made comments like: 'The Bulgarians would like the bottom of that. The Spaniards would like this, but the Italians would prefer that, and the Germans would go for this.' We put the design together like a jigsaw puzzle.

Which Clubs Have Kept the Champions League Trophy

As previously mentioned, no club can now permanently keep the main Champions League trophy despite winning the competition. However, over the years, several clubs have been given the honour. Up until 2009, UEFA stated that in order for them to hand over the iconic trophy, a team had to win it five times or three times consecutively. Only three clubs have ever won it three years in a row.

Real Madrid won it for five consecutive years, from 1956 to 1960. They are widely considered one of the greatest teams of all time for the achievement, which saw Alfredo Di Stefano, one of the best players ever, shine. From 1971 to 1973, the revolutionary Ajax side won the competition three years in a row. It was due to the total football system set up by Rinus Michels and Stefan Kovacs, whilst Johan Cruyff, arguably the greatest Dutch player of all time, executed it perfectly on the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid won Europe's premier club competition three times in a row between 2016 and 2018. They are the only club to defend their crown in the Champions League era.

Finally, from 1974 to 1976, Bayern Munich made history by winning the European Cup three years in a row. They were captained by Franz Beckenbauer, one of the most impressive defenders of all time, as they defied logic to conquer Europe consistently even while failing to maintain the same dominance domestically.

Due to their achievements of winning it three years in a row, these teams earned the right to have the trophy permanently. Alongside them, AC Milan, who won the competition for a fifth time in 1994, and Liverpool, who joined the elite club in 2005 after one of the greatest comebacks of all time in Istanbul, kept the trophy permanently. The Merseyside giants became the last side to keep the trophy forever as the rule change in 2009 meant it became UEFA's property. This meant that when Barcelona won the Champions League for a fifth time in 2015 after beating Juventus 3-1, they were unable to keep the trophy.

Champions League Winners Club Times Won Years Real Madrid 14 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 AC Milan 7 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 Bayern Munich 6 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020 Liverpool 6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019 Barcelona 5 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 Ajax 4 1971, 1972, 1973, 1995 Inter Milan 3 1964, 1965, 2010 Manchester United 3 1968, 1999, 2008 Juventus 2 1985, 1996 Benfica 2 1961, 1962 Chelsea 2 2012, 2021 Nottingham Forest 2 1979, 1980 Porto 2 1987, 2004 Celtic 1 1967 Hamburger SV 1 1983 Steaua Bucuresti 1 1986 Marseille 1 1993 Borussia Dortmund 1 1997 Manchester City 1 2023 Feyenoord 1 1970 Aston Villa 1 1982 PSV Eindhoven 1 1988 Red Star Belgrade 1 1991 *Teams in bold have kept the trophy permanently

UEFA Badge of Honour

Barcelona may not have been given a trophy to celebrate their honour in 2015, which they arguably won due to having one of the most legendary attacking trios of all time, but they did get to commemorate it with a 'badge of honour' - also commonly called the 'multiple-winner badge'. It was introduced at the start of the 2000/01 competition for clubs that kept the trophy permanently.

Initially, the badge was worn on the left sleeve of the team's shirt during Champions League matches. The original crest was a blue oval with the outline of the trophy and the number of times it had been won. Yet, from the 2012/13 season, it became grey with the traditional outline — a theme used until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, as is always the case with UEFA, they are always looking to change things, often just for the sake of it. The 'badge of honour' was no different, with the organisation abolishing the crest on the left sleeve to allow for sleeve sponsors to be placed there instead. "Money talks," it was said in reaction — and it's easy to see why.

Therefore, the governing body incorporated the design into the regular "starball badge", with the number of victories placed on top of the middle star. Teams who have not won the tournament the necessary number of times also wear the badge, simply without any number on it. This means that, although the trophy is no longer given, teams who have won the competition five times or in three successive years can have their number on the "starball badge". Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Ajax and Barcelona all qualify for this.

Alongside this, a separate 'titled-holder logo' is worn by the reigning champions in the following season in place of the regular patch worn by other teams. Styled as dark blue, this was introduced during the 2004/05 season — and Real Madrid or Dortmund will be hoping to wear it during the 2024/25 campaign if they can win at Wembley.

Information via UEFA. Stats correct as of 31st May 2024.