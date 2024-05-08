Highlights Cutting the net is a tradition in sports like basketball and it is now carried out by some footballers after the Champions League final.

It started in 1947 with basketball coach Everett Case, but it has since become popular in football, partially due to the link between Barcelona's football and basketball clubs.

Despite potential UEFA regulations, players continue the tradition post-match, creating lasting and iconic moments.

Pressure. Drama. Chaos. Three words which epitomise the importance of the Champions League final every year. It is one of the biggest matches in the football calendar — and every player dreams of walking away with the iconic trophy. Thinking of lifting the shiny, silver trophy is the closest most footballers will come to it, but - for the very elite - they can compete to win it.

In the match, the full focus is on winning, as is always the case for the most professional athletes around. Tension builds up, and sometimes it overflows, but naturally, only one team can ever win. When the full-time whistle blows, once organised patterns of play end, chaos ensues and fans go into tears. Champions of Europe; there's no better title. The trophy lift produces the most iconic pitches in the sport, with fireworks, confetti, fire cannons and anything else you could possibly name going off in the background. Families get involved in the celebrations as the fans celebrate all night long.

However, as those traditions take place, another one occurs, often in a quieter setting. Over the years, Real Madrid, Barcelona and countless other teams have seen their players cut the nets after the final. To some, it may seem pointless and incredibly unusual, but there is a tradition behind it. Originating from another sport, be prepared to see it happen again at the final in London.

Where Cutting the Net Began

The tradition originates from across the pond in America. Basketball players started the peculiar celebration, cutting away nets after they win big games or championships. Players and coaches from the championship-winning team climb a ladder, scissors in hand, and cut off parts of the net from the hoop used in the game. Iconic? Without a doubt, it certainly raises some eyebrows for those from the outside. The net is typically seen as a souvenir, not just in basketball, but also in football.

The practice was made famous by North Carolina State basketball coach Everett Case when he cut down the net after his team's Southern Conference title win in 1947. Case spent 23 years as a high school basketball coach in his home state of Indiana, where his team remarkably won four state championships. In 1946, he became the coach at North Carolina State, which saw him win the Southern Conference in 1947.

This is where it was boring, but it remains unclear if he did this for the first time with North Carolina or brought it from his time in Indiana. Whatever the true story is, the tradition has had a long and fruitful life. It's spread to the women's college basketball tournament and to high school basketball programs nationwide. In fact, they even have an official leader (Werner) and scissors (Fiskars) for the 'ceremony'.

Some might be wondering how basketball ties into football. Apart from both sports, bringing in viewership across the world and captivating audiences, there are very few similarities. Basketball is one of the highest-scoring sports in the world and it has got to a point where every point feels slightly insignificant. Meanwhile, football can be dull, but - once it gets going - it is one of the most dramatic sports in the world.

Even in an ownership sense, very few people own both a basketball and a football team. However, Barcelona - one of the most successful football clubs in the world - went against the grain, which helped start the tradition in the sport. It is always a souvenir, but now the ceremony is alive and well after every final.

Barcelona's Basketball Roots

Barcelona might be famous for their football team, but they also have a basketball team. It is part of their multi-sports system. Barcelona Basquet were founded in 1926 and it is the oldest club in Spain, whilst also being one of the most successful. They won the Triple Crown in 2003 and have become European champions twice. Over the years, they've had countless well-known players, including Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol.

This helped create the link between cutting the net in basketball and football. With the basketball team consistently winning trophies in the 2000s, football defender Gerard Pique was inspired to start doing it during the club's dominance. This came to mainstream media prominence in 2011 when the Catalan giants won the Champions League. It is widely considered one of the highest-quality matches of all time, as Pep Guardiola's side won 3-1. Goals from Pedro, David Villa and Lionel Messi, who was named Man of the Match, sealed victory, despite an early equaliser from Wayne Rooney.

As the club celebrated a second Champions League trophy in the space of three years, Pique stole the headlines post-match, cutting down the whole net at Wembley. It carried on a tradition that was born in basketball, but it kickstarted it in football. This might have never happened if it wasn't for Barcelona's multi-sport model.

Repeating the tradition

In 2015, Pique cut the net down again. This time, Barcelona had to wait four years for another title, making the celebrations even sweeter. They beat Juventus 3-1, with the iconic attacking trio of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar proving pivotal. It is widely seen as one of the greatest frontlines of all time. As the Spanish defender cut down the net this time, there was a more selfless reason for it. The legendary centre-back, who is one of the greatest of all time, gave it to a friend whose wedding he was missing due to international duty with his country. The groom proceeded to give it to his wedding guests in a heartfelt moment.

Two years later, Barcelona's bitter rivals won the Champions League. Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo helping seal victory. The final in Cardiff saw one of the greatest goals in the competition's history from striker

Mario Mandžukić, but it still wasn't enough. The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid needs no explanation.

It started as a political clash — and it has only grown since then. Therefore, as the celebrations started, defender Sergio Ramos decided to rub salt into the Catalans' wounds as they watched from home. He cut down the net to take home as a souvenir. Immediately, everyone could see why he was doing it. "It must be to wind Gerard Pique up," pundit Steven Gerrard said around the ceremony. "That's what he does [winds people up] isn't it?"

Since then, the tradition at the Champions League Final has kept its place. Dejan Lovren took it down as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the 2019 final, whilst one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, in the form of Manuel Neuer, took the net down for Bayern Munich in 2020, as they beat Paris Saint-Germain behind closed doors. It seems highly unlikely it will go away anytime soon, so - as the 2024 final takes place at Wembley - expect the winning team to get their scissors out post-match. In doing so, it produces some of the most iconic images around.

UEFA's Rules on Cutting the Net

UEFA are famous for having strict rules, and - although there is nothing specific saying players are not allowed to cut down the net - we can't imagine they are best pleased. Their regulations document outlines that: "All goals must be set up securely and in accordance with the IFAB Laws of the Game and UEFA's instructions. No additional structural elements or physical support may be used inside the net or in its immediate surroundings other than bars fixing the goal net to the ground and goal net stanchions behind and outside the net."

Clearly, their rules surrounding nets are strict, but considering it is the final game of the season, it is unlikely a player is ever going to be suspended or fined due to removing it. After all, most pitches are ripped up in the summer, the nets are removed, and a full-blown makeover takes place. UEFA don't even own the stadiums that the Champions League Final takes place in. The likes of Pique and Ramos have been suspended for countless issues, such as poor discipline, by governing bodies, but never for removing the nets.