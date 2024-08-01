Highlights John Arne Riise's playing career saw him win the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

But the Norway international was declared bankrupt in 2007.

Riise has turned things around in recent years, with financial support and punditry.

John Arne Riise's legacy on the pitch sees him remain a modern Norwegian great who has a number of distinguished honours under his belt, mainly from the 348 Liverpool appearances in his career. As well as infamy on Merseyside, the left-back, who was capped 110 times for Norway, boasts of a fine career that also stretched through France, Italy, and the outer reaches of the professional sphere.

However, as seen with other fine examples of footballers at the highest level, the money can dry up, and regardless of whether, like Riise, you've got a Ligue 1 title, an FA Cup, or a Champions League winners' medal - bankruptcy doesn't care for plaudits. This is the story of John Arne Riise's unfortunate bankruptcy after his fine playing career came to an end.

Riise's Struggles in Retirement

Rogue property investments and disputes

Since retiring as a player, John Arne Riise has been involved in various bankruptcies, not to mention the financial troubles that blighted him during his career, too. Those pertained to him, either came back to him directly or from companies owned or managed by him. Problems initially arose in 2007, just two years after Liverpool's Istanbul Champions League victory.

Although he was said to be earning £50,000 per week while on the books of the Anfield club, Riise's financial problems led to him being declared bankrupt at Liverpool County Court for an unpaid debt of around £100,000 back in his home country. As the Guardian reported at the time, legally, a bankrupt is a person who has debts they cannot pay. The government's Insolvency Service website named Riise, gave his then-address, but failed to list his occupation, instead just giving the status "Currently Bankrupt". At the time, Riise was involved in a legal battle with his former agent, Einar Baardsen, over how his money had been invested. Baardsen stopped representing the player in 2005.

To make matters trickier, the case was thought to be linked to an alleged £3million fraud investigation that was going through the courts in Norway. Riise's liability for debts stemmed from failed business enterprises, including a hotel. Additionally, it was also believed the player may not even have been aware he was being taken to court at the time - as he was away on international duty with his country.

While he struggled due to botched business plans, not to mention a luxurious lifestyle, Riise took a further hit in his personal life as he was embroiled in a conflict with his ex-wife. In 2017, Maria Elvegard alleged that the former Liverpool man had drained the bank account of one of their children who the ex-partners shared joint custody over. She sued Riise, and he ultimately had to seek financial aid. This is where his story turns a corner.

John Arne Riise's Liverpool Career Appearances 348 Goals 31 Assists 33 Honours 5

Light at the end of the Tunnel

Norwegian icon finds help and reroutes career

As Riise's career wound down, and he adapted back to normal life outside football, it was clear his prior life of luxury, among his plethora of court issues, had left his finances in ruin. In 2020, he received publicised financial assistance from Silje Sandmael, one of the main economists from the popular Norwegian TV-show "Luksusfellen", a reality-like programme that explored the hardships of people in difficult financial situations. Speaking about his appearance on the show and his lifestyle, Riise said:

"When I was a professional, the clubs did everything for me. This applied to mobile bills, daycare, other bills, school and so on. The only thing I had to do was bring a toiletry bag to training. That's how I felt from the time I was 17 until I was 36 years old. Then I have to admit that I was tempted and dazzled by seeing what all the other players had. I was young and dreamed of having their life. "Having a system for my bills when I returned home to Norway was difficult. That was my problem. I paid everything late, because I hadn't done it before and wasn't very good at admitting it to myself."

It is important to note that Riise, despite adding to his family with a fourth child in 2019, adapted well financially, and found work in punditry as well as coaching in Norway's lower divisions. Aforementioned presenter Sandmael, spoke of his attitude to fixing his ways:

"I think it is important to consider that he has been a professional footballer and has earned a lot since he was very young. Expensive cars, bags and high consumption have been normal for him. For Norwegians, that may not be normal. "Now that he earns less, it will be difficult to change habits. It won't be easy for him. But John Arne is a very determined person, and if he sets himself a goal, he goes through fire and water to reach it. He is a very competitive person."