Highlights Robert Lewandowski almost joined Blackburn Rovers in 2010, but a volcanic eruption halted the deal.

The Polish striker's move to Lancashire was in final stages before Iceland's volcano eruption.

Lewandowski went on to enjoy success at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

There have been so many 'nearly' moments when it comes to football transfers up and down the years. Zlatan Ibrahimovic almost joined Arsenal, before Arsene Wenger offered the Swede a trial to which he responded: "Zlatan doesn't do trials." Or David De Gea was moments from joining Real Madrid from Manchester United but a faulty fax machine prevented his switch to the Spanish capital.

But perhaps one of the most curious of them all was Robert Lewandowski's failed move to Blackburn Rovers in 2010. A flight to visit the club had been arranged from his native Poland but an "act of God", as the striker put it, caused the move to fall apart. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT details exactly what went wrong.

The Emerging Prince in Poznan

Lewandowski was turning heads in Europe

Murmurs of Robert Lewandowski's talents in front of goal had been rattling around Poland's football system for a while before January 2010 rolled around. In 2005, a young gangly striker emerged for fourth division side Delta Warsaw and notched four goals at the end of the 2004-05 season. The term after, and following a brief jaunt with Legia Warsaw II, Lewandowski was lapping up any opportunity of game time, and joined the second team of Znicz Pruszkow. He played only two games, yet scored a ridiculous six goals before being thrust straight into the first team in the 2006-07 term.

It seemed that those two games for the second team were more than a suitable teaser for what was to come, and Lewandowski smashed home 15 goals in the third-tier, to secure promotion for Pruszkow as well as the Golden Boot. As if this promotion was simply a formality, he then ended the next season as the top scorer in the Polish second division with 21 goals. Now the big boys of Polish football were sniffing around, and Lewandowski joined Lech Poznan in June 2008, all the while La Liga club Sporting Gijon rejected the quick-thinking striker.

At Poznan, Lewandowski's goal-scoring ability just screamed for a higher level and the insatiable prospect of the next, greater challenge. In his first season in the Ekstraklasa, he was second in the goal-scoring charts with 18 goals in 42 matches. The next? You guessed it. Top. His consistency was key as he finished again with 18 goals, and the Polish Championship to boot as Poznan now knew how it felt to be a small fish in a big pond. The eyes from abroad had seen their precious gem, and he was there for the taking.

Robert Lewandowski's Lech Poznan Statistics Appearances 82 Goals 41 Assists 20 Honours 3

Botched Blackburn Transfer

Polish superstar met with Sam Allardyce

As the calendars flipped their pages to 2010, so did the excited club recruitment teams all across Europe. Thumbs were flicking through scout files and contacts. H, I, J, K, L - Lewandowski. One of these, in a growing fan club, were Blackburn Rovers. Jostling with the rumoured interest of Genoa and more, then-manager Sam Allardyce actually met with the forward - travelling to Poland to lure him to the county of the Red Rose and the gargantuan arena of Ewood Park.

Looking back at the nearly-transfer in 2023, Lewandowski spoke of his progressive chats with Big Sam:

"I had the opportunity to join Blackburn Rovers, but I wanted to see what Blackburn was like, the training ground. I met Sam Allardyce first. He was in Poland after a match. I thought he was a good guy, a very good coach. And Allardyce was willing to sign a young player, he thought I was something new and could be something special. He wanted to come to Poland to see me. "There were many offers to think about when I left Poznan. I think it would have been nice if I had gone to Blackburn. I couldn't go because of the cloud. It was the volcano."

The way Lewandowski said "the volcano" should have the cadence of a rubbish B-movie horror flick, yet Allardyce and co were actually going through their very own nightmare. Rovers nearly had their man, according to Lewandowski, and the move was in the final stages. However, Iceland's dramatic glacier - Eyjafjallajökull - erupted and shot up a huge ash cloud, cancelling all air travel.

"A week passed and no one could fly in Europe. The flight was booked, but we couldn't leave. That fact changed my life. If I had gone to Blackburn, maybe I would have stayed there."

M That statement could've been delivered with a dry, unblinking emptiness for all we know. Given the club's opposite trajectory to the Poland star, with financial and domestic issues ultimately seeing Blackburn relegated to the Championship in 2011-12 and have yet to return to the top flight, it seems like Mother Nature (and climate change) gets the assist on this one.

Lewandowski's sheer quality was clearly bound for bigger things and in the rest of the 2009/10 season at Lech Poznan, he finished the campaign with 21 goals in 34 games across all competitions - earning himself a move to Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund in June of that year. The rest is history.

Robert Lewandowski's Borussia Dortmund Statistics Appearances 187 Goals 103 Assists 42 Honours 4

