Sometimes in football, a great player can get so tangled up in the ideals of longevity and success, that they lose sight of their capabilities. The mind may be willing, but the body may also be weak or not what it once was. This statement, unfortunately, applies to many players over the years.

However, it cannot be said for Barcelona legend, and current Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola. Back in 2018, he revealed in a press conference how he nearly made a Premier League switch to then-newly promoted Wigan Athletic in 2005. Unfortunately, we never got to see the managerial icon don the blue and white of Wigan and play alongside the likes of Jimmy Bullard and Leighton Baines. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT reflect on the story of Guardiola calling it quits at the right time.

Pep's Career up to 2005

A decorated history at FC Barcelona

To this point, Pep Guardiola had amassed a great reputation as one of Barcelona's most loyal sons. Guardiola joined La Masia at age 13 from Gimnastic de Manresa and rose through the ranks of the Blaugrana's youth academy before making his debut in 1990 against Cadiz.

In quite an incredible turn, Guardiola actually started as a winger, rather than his trademark deep-lying midfield role. The change arrived with revolutionary Dutch legend Johan Cruyff's first week at the club. It's something of a mythical tale - Cruyff turned up unannounced at the Mini Estadi, a venue used by Barcelona B, just down the road from Camp Nou.

Just before half-time of a youth team game, he wandered into the dug-out and asked Charly Rexach, the youth team manager at the time, the name of the youngster playing on the right side of midfield. "Guardiola – good lad," came the reply. Cruyff ignored the comment and told the coach to move him into the middle for the second half, to play as pivot. It was a difficult position to adapt to and one not used by many teams in Spain at the time. However, Guardiola adjusted immediately, as Cruyff had suspected, and when he moved to the first-team in 1990, he became the pivot of the fabled "Dream Team".

Guardiola became a first-team regular in the 1991–92 season, and at only 20 years old, he was an important cog in a side that won La Liga and the European Cup, with the latter being the first triumph in the competition in the club's history. Cruyff's stars were comprised of Spanish players and international talents, and included the likes of Jose Mari Bakero, Jon Andoni Goikoetxea, Miguel Angel Nadal (uncle of tennis legend Rafael), and Txiki Begiristain, as well as Ronald Koeman, Michael Laudrup, Romario, and Hristo Stoichkov.

This fine crop of players retained the La Liga title in the 1992–93 and 1993–94 seasons, before a new era after Cruyff's departure, saw more silverware under both Bobby Robson (the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, and the European Cup Winners' Cup), and Louis van Gaal (La Liga and Copa del Rey). However, after some injury hit terms limited his abilities as the years ticked over into the new millennium, Guardiola looked to the door after 17 years of service.

Relative Obscurity and a Failed Latics Move

Spaniard was close to moving to the DW Stadium

After leaving Barcelona, Guardiola's injury-struck twilight years saw his career peter out. He briefly played in Italy for Brescia (as Andrea Pirlo's replacement) and Roma, before playing in Qatar for Al-Ahli and ultimately retiring at Mexican club Dorados.

However, it's just before that sole season in Mexico in 2005, where Pep, who had 47 Spain caps to his name, nearly signed for Wigan Athletic. Speaking of his failed transfer to Greater Manchester when he was 34 years old, Guardiola explained in a press conference:

"I was not good enough, that is the truth. I was old, really old! "I knocked on the door, I tried to come here to play in English football, but I was not able. "The same happened here at Manchester City, when I came here with Stuart Pearce. They were so clever! I was not good enough."

Fortunately, he didn't come to the Premier League with Wigan, and instead played at Dorados for six months while at a management school in Axocopan in Puebla state. Ultimately, while the Latics finished that term in a reputable 10th place, the retiree's schooling while at Dorados was slightly more important as a basis for his future greatness at Barca, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, being branded as a "six-month spell in Mexico that set Pep Guardiola on road to coaching greatness" by the Guardian in 2016.

Quotes retrieved via 'Pep Guardiola reveals he almost joined Wigan as a player', Guardian article: "How a six-month spell in Mexico set Pep Guardiola on road to coaching greatness"