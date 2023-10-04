Highlights Anderlecht in the 2004/2005 Champions League had a terrible group stage, failing to score a point against Inter Milan, Werder Bremen, and Valencia.

Maccabi Tel Aviv had a humiliating experience in the 2015/2016 Champions League, conceding 16 goals and scoring only one in six consecutive defeats.

Rangers had the worst performance in the Champions League, losing all six group stage matches, conceding 22 goals, and scoring only two. Their biggest defeat was a 1-7 thrashing by Liverpool.

The Champions League contains the real, crème de la crème of European football, with clubs boasting the finest, most expensive talents as well as trailblazing coaches at the helm. With the historic competition being infamously merciless when it comes to teams simply unprepared to cope with the arduous demands of playing the continent's very best, we have seen many a side capitulate during the group stages. Since the competition was redeveloped, and renamed in 1992, there have been a host of seriously incompetent sides taught a footballing lesson over the tournament's first six games. With that in mind let's take a look at the worst teams to ever play in the Champions League...All statistics included are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

12 Anderlecht - 2004/2005

A club famous for producing the likes of Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku, and Youri Tielemans, the Belgian side could have been quite the European presence had they held onto their talent. The Anderlecht side of the 2004-2005 season could certainly have done with the input of the likes of Lukaku and Tielemans in their terrible Champions League group stage offering, where they were pitched against Inter Milan, Werder Bremen, and Valencia. Failing to chart a point on the board, the most successful club in Belgium were sent back to domestic football with their tails between their legs.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest Defeat 0 6 -13 0 5-1

11 Debreceni - 2009/2010

Not the only side you'd be forgiven for never having heard of on this list. Hungarian outfit, Debreceni found themselves qualifying for Europe's major tournament in 2009, having won the country's top-flight title the season preceding. In what remains the club's first and only appearance in the competition, Debreceni were given ties with Fiorentina, Liverpool, and Lyon. Tasting defeat in every fixture, the seven-time Hungarian League winners were eliminated after match-day six following a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Lyon.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -14 0 5-2

10 Maccabi Tel Aviv - 2015/2016

As one of the dominant sides in Israeli football, Maccabi Tel Aviv along with Maccabi Haifa have been the two sides with the most appearances in the competition from Israel. In 2015, the club endured what can only be described as a humbling in Europe's foremost knockout competition. Picked out of the hat with Chelsea, Porto, and Dynamo Kyiv, there may have been initial optimism, although whatever positivity there was quickly diminished, and the side from Israel's capital would go on to ship 16 goals, and score just one during a run of six consecutive European defeats.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -15 0 4-0

9 Dynamo Kyiv - 2007/2008

The Ukrainians have produced a whole host of solid showings in the Champions League, but the 2007-2008 campaign was one the club would have hoped would be long forgotten. Drawn in a group with Manchester United (the competition's eventual winners), Roma, and Sporting Lisbon, Dynamo's chances were slim before a ball was even kicked. Conceding 19 goals, as well as shipping four in three instances, Kyiv were beaten comprehensively by their competition, landing nil pois for their paltry efforts.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -15 0 4-0

8 Dinamo Zagreb - 2016/2017

Another Dinamo, this time of a Zagreb kind, have frequently proved to be a force to be reckoned with domestically, and a team to be walked-over continentally. This isn't the only time the team from Croatia features in this article, nor was it the first time they had registered a measly 0 points. The club's 2016-2017 Champions League outing was a torrid experience for Modri, Plavi who were ousted convincingly by the big dogs in their group Juventus, Sevilla, and Lyon, who put Zagreb to the sword with relative ease. The three sides netted a collective 15 goals against Croatia's flagship side, with Zagreb failing to register a single goal.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -15 0 0-4

7 Besiktas - 2021/2022

The Turkish Super League has recently become the dumping ground for former European stars, with the likes of Galatasaray, Besiktas, Istanbul Basaksehir, and Fenerbahce acquiring an eclectic amalgam of slightly past-it stars. In Besiktas' case, they had Miralem Pjanic, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremain Lens, and Domagol Vida turning out for them during the 2021-2022 campaign. Sadly, for the Kara Kartallar, not even their once-highly-thought-of playing staff could save them from a Champions League group stage whitewash, where they'd capitulate, losing all six games. Scoring on just three occasions, and seeing the ball hit the back of their net on 19, Besiktas had to compete with Borussia Dortmund, Sporting Lisbon, and Ajax.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -16 0 5-0

6 Zilina - 2010/2011

One could dub "Zilina" over Accrington Stanley in the venerated Milk Marketing Board's 1980s ad, and it would have the same effect, such is the club's minnow status. Zilina, who are they? The Slovakians qualified for the 2010-2011 Champions League for the first and only time in the club's history. Having made it through the preliminary qualification rounds, the 2009-2010 Slovakian Champions were in the hat, and were allotted Group F alongside Chelsea, Marseille, and Spartak Moscow. By no means the most challenging group, Chelsea aside, Zilina were emphatically sent packing, losing all six games, scoring three, and gifting away 19. The most humiliating defeat came in the form of a 0-7 thrashing at home to Marseille.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -16 0 0-7

5 Levski Sofia - 2006/2007

The 2006-2007 campaign was Levski Sofia's one and only appearance in Europe's most prestigious tournament, and they made quite an impression. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons, channelling their inner yearning to make a name for themselves, the Bulgarians delivered one of the most embarrassing debut displays in competition history, by scoring just one goal in six games, and conceding 17, having been pitched against Chelsea, Barcelona, and Werder Bremen, with the reigning Champions, Barça tonking them 5-0 at the Camp Nou.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -16 0 5-0

4 Spartak Moscow - 2002/2003

Spartak Moscow remain the only side to have recorded the two extremes of winning every group stage game during the 1995/96 Champions League group stage campaign and losing every game during the 2002/03 edition. It's fair to say the Russian side's history with Champions League football has been rather underwhelming, with the 1990/91 semi-final the furthest the team have ever progressed in the competition. In the case of the 2002/03 campaign, Spartak were drawn alongside Liverpool, Valencia, and Basel, scoring a pathetic one-goal, while shipping 18.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -17 0 5-0

3 Dinamo Zagreb - 2011/2012

Croatian giants, Dinamo Zagreb have become somewhat of a Champions League regular in the years gone by, having qualified for the group stages six times in the last decade. While they have made a better go at it in recent years, the 2011-2012 group stage became the case study of what to avoid when competing with Europe's elite. Zagreb were placed in a group with the Galacticos of Real Madrid, Lyon, and Ajax, and conceded 22 goals in the process, including a 1-7 drubbing at home to Lyon, a game which included the fastest-ever hat-trick in the Champions League.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -19 0 1-7

2 Viktoria Plzen - 2022/2023

As you'll see below, the Czech side, Viktoria Plzen weren't the only side during the 2022/2023 Champions League to finish on a lamentable tally of zero points. Fortunately, the club narrowly missed out on the title as the worst Champions League side ever. That said, it is still little consolation for the side who scored just five times and conceded 24. The one form of redemption for then-head coach, Michal Bielek and his players, was that they were tasked with an almost impossible challenge, having been drawn in the 'group of death' alongside Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan. Conceding four or more goals in every game bar one, Plzen were defensively abysmal, and not much better going forward.

Wins Losses GD Points Biggest defeat 0 6 -19 0 5-0

1 Rangers - 2022/2023

A fact that will make Celtic fans collectively rub their hands together with glee, with bitter crosstown rivals, Glasgow Rangers occupying the unwanted mantle of the worst team to ever participate in the Champions League. After qualifying via the notoriously treacherous route of the play-offs, the Gers faithful could be forgiven for thinking the hardest part was behind them, with their first Champions League group stage campaign to look forward to in over a decade confirmed. After a tremendous run in the Europa League the previous season, where the Scots narrowly missed out on penalties in a final defeat to Frankfurt, there was naturally positivity going into their Champions League bow.



Drawn in a group with Liverpool, Napoli, and Ajax, Michael Beale's side appeared to have a mountain to climb if they were to have any hope of qualifying, or at the very least, attaining Europa League qualification. While more miraculous occurrences had happened in football, it seemed divine intervention was the only way Rangers stood any chance of making a go of the hand they had been dealt. Losing all six of their group stage ties, including a 1-7 thumping at home to Liverpool, the Scottish Premiership runners-up finished their campaign with a goal difference of -20, having conceded 22, and scoring just two. A dismal return of zero points will undoubtedly have damaged pride at Ibrox, with the Glaswegians hoping a team can quickly come along and outdo them.