Read update

#

Team

P

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

Points

Form

1

Leicester City

11

10

0

1

23

6

17

30

WWWWW

2

Ipswich Town

11

9

1

1

25

13

12

28

WWDWW

3

Preston North End

11

6

2

3

15

17

-2

20

WDLLL

4

Sunderland

11

6

1

4

20

12

8

19

WLWWL

5

Leeds United

11

5

4

2

17

11

6

19

DWLWW

6

Birmingham City

11

5

3

3

15

11

4

18

LDLWW

7

Norwich City

11

5

2

4

21

19

2

17

LLWLD

8

Cardiff City

11

5

2

4

17

15

2

17

WWWLD

9

Hull City

11

4

5

2

16

14

2

17

DWDLD

10

Southampton

11

5

2

4

17

21

-4

17

LLWWD

11

West Bromwich Albion

11

4

4

3

18

14

4

16

DDWWL

12

Swansea City

11

4

3

4

18

14

4

15

DWWWW

13

Coventry City

11

3

6

2

17

13

4

15

LDWWD

14

Bristol City

11

4

3

4

14

13

1

15

WLLWL

15

Millwall

11

4

3

4

11

13

-2

15

WDLWD

16

Middlesbrough

11

4

2

5

16

17

-1

14

DWWWW

17

Blackburn Rovers

11

4

1

6

17

21

-4

13

LLLLW

18

Plymouth Argyle

11

3

2

6

18

19

-1

11

LWDLL

19

Huddersfield Town

11

2

5

4

11

18

-7

11

DDDLD

20

Watford

11

2

4

5

14

16

-2

10

DLLLD

21

Stoke City

11

3

1

7

11

17

-6

10

DLWLL

22

Queens Park Rangers

11

2

2

7

8

20

-12

8

DDLLL

23

Rotherham United

11

1

3

7

10

22

-12

6

LDLLD

24

Sheffield Wednesday

11

0

3

8

5

18

-13

3

DLLLD

Last updated: 14th October 2023, 11:20am

Key

  • Promotion: 1st, 2nd
  • Play Off: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th
  • Relegation: 22nd, 23rd, 24th

Where to watch live EFL Championship matches | EFL Championship News