#
Team
P
W
L
D
GF
GA
GD
Points
|
Form
1
Leicester City
11
10
0
1
23
6
17
30
|
WWWWW
2
Ipswich Town
11
9
1
1
25
13
12
28
|
WWDWW
3
Preston North End
11
6
2
3
15
17
-2
20
|
WDLLL
4
Sunderland
11
6
1
4
20
12
8
19
|
WLWWL
5
Leeds United
11
5
4
2
17
11
6
19
|
DWLWW
6
Birmingham City
11
5
3
3
15
11
4
18
|
LDLWW
7
Norwich City
11
5
2
4
21
19
2
17
|
LLWLD
8
Cardiff City
11
5
2
4
17
15
2
17
|
WWWLD
9
Hull City
11
4
5
2
16
14
2
17
|
DWDLD
10
Southampton
11
5
2
4
17
21
-4
17
|
LLWWD
11
West Bromwich Albion
11
4
4
3
18
14
4
16
|
DDWWL
12
Swansea City
11
4
3
4
18
14
4
15
|
DWWWW
13
Coventry City
11
3
6
2
17
13
4
15
|
LDWWD
14
Bristol City
11
4
3
4
14
13
1
15
|
WLLWL
15
Millwall
11
4
3
4
11
13
-2
15
|
WDLWD
16
Middlesbrough
11
4
2
5
16
17
-1
14
|
DWWWW
17
Blackburn Rovers
11
4
1
6
17
21
-4
13
|
LLLLW
18
Plymouth Argyle
11
3
2
6
18
19
-1
11
|
LWDLL
19
Huddersfield Town
11
2
5
4
11
18
-7
11
|
DDDLD
20
Watford
11
2
4
5
14
16
-2
10
|
DLLLD
21
Stoke City
11
3
1
7
11
17
-6
10
|
DLWLL
22
Queens Park Rangers
11
2
2
7
8
20
-12
8
|
DDLLL
23
Rotherham United
11
1
3
7
10
22
-12
6
|
LDLLD
24
Sheffield Wednesday
11
0
3
8
5
18
-13
3
|
DLLLD
Last updated: 14th October 2023, 11:20am
Key
- Promotion: 1st, 2nd
- Play Off: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th
- Relegation: 22nd, 23rd, 24th
