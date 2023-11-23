The latest on how likely CM Punk is to return to WWE has been revealed in a well-connected journalist.

On November 25, WWE heads to the Allstate Arena in Chicago to put on the 37th annual Survivor Series. Currently set for the show are title matches such as GUNTHER defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz and Rhea Ripley defending the Women’s World Title against Zoey Stark, as well as both a men’s and women’s War Games match.

But, the thing that has gotten fans talking the most is the prospect of a CM Punk WWE return. The 45-year-old has been a free agent since his AEW contract was terminated with cause on September 2, and his in-ring future has remained unclear for many months.

A lot of fans still hope to see him back in action soon, and, given the obvious connection to this Saturday’s WWE Premium Live Event in Illinois, there is a legion of his supporters that are hoping that the static blasts over the speakers at the AllState Arena in just four days.

Triple H feels he has CM Punk in his 'back pocket'

We’ve seen multiple reports over the last few weeks pertaining to the former WWE Champion potentially making a comeback to the wrestling giant, including the idea that Triple H and co feel as if they have CM Punk ‘in their back pocket’ with regard to a return.

It’s also been said that the star is actively training to return to the squared circle in case he gets the call that WWE wants him to return, but as far as we know, that hasn’t happened to this point.

Someone who’s routinely been on top of the situation is Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who is yet to be told that a deal between Punk and WWE had been agreed. In fact, he has said Punk himself has been telling people that he won’t be at Survivor Series, and while the two-time AEW World Champion isn’t likely to admit that a return is imminent, we now have an indication on how likely a comeback really is.

There's a 50% chance CM Punk returns to WWE

On Fightful Select’s ‘Behind the Scenes’ podcast, Sapp talked openly about his feelings regarding a return for the Second City Saint, giving his honest thoughts on whether it will come to be. To start, he admitted that the likelihood that Cult of Personality plays this weekend at Survivor Series is around 25%, at least in his opinion.

Speaking more generally, Sapp claimed that he's of the belief that it's still 50/50 whether or not Punk returns to WWE at all, meaning that a deal isn't completely dead yet, at least as far as he's aware of.

RELATED: Smart reason Triple H announced Randy Orton's WWE return before Survivor SeriesOf course, Punk not coming back this Saturday isn’t the end of the line as far as a return is confirmed, as he could easily re-emerge at a different point. In particular, WWE may ask him to come in as a surprise entrant into the Royal Rumble, something that many fans feel would be more appropriate for his comeback than having it at Survivor Series.

However, WWE could also wait until WrestleMania season is in full flow before setting up a match for CM Punk on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All', something that it was reported Triple H might be more interested in.

As always, should more come out about the chances of CM Punk coming back to WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.