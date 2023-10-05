Highlights WWE is actively poaching talent from AEW, with Jade Cargill being the first of the company's trainees to join the wrestling giant.

A number of AEW contracts are set to expire at the end of the year, presenting an opportunity for WWE to strengthen its roster, with wrestling giant interested in several wrestlers

Ricky Starks, known for his charisma, has a high chance of joining WWE, according to a reliable Twitter insider. Cody Rhodes, his friend, may play a role in his potential move.

WWE has started to poach talent from AEW, and it's been suggested that Ricky Starks could be one of the next wrestlers to jump from Tony Khan's company to the wrestling giant.

In the last few weeks, the wrestling world has been abuzz with the news that Jade Cargill had officially crossed the divide and signed with WWE. She became the first official signee to the company since their sale to Endeavor, but significantly, she's also the first AEW trainee to move to Vince McMahon’s company.

Most people would agree that the acquisition of Cargill was a huge get as far as making a statement under the ownership of the TKO Group is concerned. Plus, Triple H and the rest of WWE’s creative team will likely be thrilled to have a star the level of Jade in their ranks.

Which AEW stars are going to be joining WWE?

The recent addition of the former TBS Champion means that WWE have officially signed two wrestlers upon the expiry of their AEW contracts, though despite being unconfirmed by the company, it’s worth noting that the USA Network recently confirmed that Brian Pillman Jr. will be making his way to NXT in the near future.

So, it seems as if WWE are becoming more willing to take a look at AEW's roster to potentially spot who would be worth taking a gamble on.

AEW as a company is very work rate-based while Raw and SmackDown typically focus more on characters than the in-ring quality, so perhaps there will be a few viable options currently signed by Khan that WWE may be interested in.

RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk returnThis is something which is likely to develop over the coming months, too. As according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are a number of AEW contracts that will be expiring at the end of this year, so it may be an opportune time for WWE to bolster its roster.

There are AEW contracts that are coming due at the end of the year. Several of them. Many of them, and WWE obviously will be pursuing all of them, or all the ones that are key ones that they could get.

Is Ricky Starks joining WWE?

In particular, Ricky Starks is someone who may fans consider to be more suited to WWE than AEW. That isn’t to say that he’s not being used correctly on Dynamite, as he is a former FTW Champion and recently had a great series of matches with Bryan Danielson, but his overwhelming charisma would likely be well-received on Raw and SmackDown more so than they are on Wednesday nights.

Recently, reliable Twitter insider BWE said that there's a 75% chance that Starks ends up in WWE, which will be music to the ears of Triple H considering the AEW star has earned comparisons to The Rock.

I’d give it a boos75% chance unless something happens.

While it’s true that there are some AEW contracts coming up, whether Starks is among them is unclear, with it unknown who exactly is nearing the end of their deal.

Real Name Richard Starks Ring Name Ricky Starks Date of Birth February 21, 1990 (age 33) Height 6ft Weight 194lbs Trained By Unknown Debut 2011 Titles Won 1x FTW Champion, 1x NWA World Television Champion & 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner

Starks is known for being good friends with former AEW EVP and current Raw star Cody Rhodes, so it’s possible that 'The American Nightmare' will know the ins and outs of Ricky’s current situation and may put in a good word to those in charge in WWE.

As always, should more come out about the prospect of Starks joining WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.