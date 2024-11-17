Michael Chandler may have lost his first fight in nearly two years, but he was still determined to put on a show for the fans in the final moments of his UFC 309 clash with Charles Oliveira at Madison Square Garden. The 38-year-old was dominated throughout the first four rounds of the five-round co-main event, but almost pulled off a miraculous comeback in the final session of the bout.

'Iron' briefly looked as though he might secure an unlikely triumph when he got himself in a position to unleash a barrage of hammer fists. Oliveira appeared in trouble, but survived and was back on the offensive.

Hoping to secure a late submission to put an exclamation point on his performance, the Brazilian attempted a rear naked choke with a minute of the contest remaining. Chandler may have been under pressure for much of the previous 24 minutes, but he still found the strength to stand up with Oliveira clamped to his back.

Michael Chandler Goes Viral for Hilarious Moment at UFC 309

The American knew he couldn't win, but still entertained the fans

With less than 30 seconds remaining at this point, the former Bellator Lightweight Champion had to have realised that his chances of victory were gone. However, he still wanted to try and shake Oliveira off. Knowing he had nothing left to lose, Chandler loudly screamed: "F*** it," and then proceeded to dump himself and Oliveira backwards with a slam that would have looked more at home on WWE Raw than in the UFC Octagon.

It didn't work, as Oliveira was still clinging to him, but Chandler wasn't put off in the slightest. He simply got back up and did exactly the same thing again. It was an unreal effort from a fighter who must have been exhausted. The sold-out crowd in attendance lapped up the American's antics and fans online have been enjoying it too, with one post calling it 'the funniest UFC sequence of all-time'.

With three seconds to go, Chandler finally admitted defeat, classily tapping Oliveira on the arm as if to congratulate his foe. He was right to do so, as 'Do Bronx' won a wide decision verdict on the judges' scorecards.

Michael Chandler's professional MMA record (as of 17/11/24) 32 fights 23 wins 9 losses By knockout 11 4 By submission 7 1 By decision 5 4

Oliveira will now look for another opportunity at the UFC lightweight title, while Chandler still holds out hope of landing a fight with Conor McGregor, who he has been sat out waiting to fight since late 2022. He's now 1-4 in his last five UFC contests, but company CEO Dana White insists that the plucky veteran has no reason to fear for his job.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Chandler has won a post-fight bonus in five of his six UFC bouts.

Asked for his thoughts on Chandler's viral moment at the post-fight press conference, White chuckled: "That was awesome! Win, lose or draw, you're never bummed out at the end of a Michael Chandler fight! Michael Chandler will always have a home here!"

After a compliment like that, it's no surprise that Chandler took home a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus for his efforts in New York City.