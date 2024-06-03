Highlights Kristaps Porziņģis and the Dallas Mavericks had an unhealthy relationship

The NBA Finals are finally here. After a grueling 82-game season and two-month postseason, only two squads remain to compete for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy - the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. While Kyrie Irving facing his former team in a hostile environment is rightfully generating a lot of storylines, another one is flying under the radar.

Former Dallas player Chandler Parsons said Kristaps Porziņģis and the Mavericks did not end their relationship on a healthy note.

While Celtics fans in TD Garden will certainly show hostility toward Irving, NBA fans might be shocked when Dallas fans boo Porziņģis whenever he touches the rock.

Dallas Did Not Get It Done With Porziņģis

Luka Dončić and Porziņģis did not always see eye to eye

After an impressive start to his career with the New York Knicks, the Mavericks thought pairing Porziņģis with Luka Dončić would lead the franchise back into contention. Porziņģis played in Dallas from 2019-2022 and averaged 19.9 points over three seasons, but the Mavericks suffered consecutive first-round exits in his first two seasons. Before the trade deadline in 2022, the Mavericks traded Porziņģis to the Washington Wizards for Dāvis Bertāns and Spencer Dinwiddie.

This move ultimately paid dividends for both parties. Ironically, Dallas made the Western Conference Finals later that season and is competing for a title this campaign. Porziņģis had a career year in his first full campaign in Washington D.C., leading to a sign-and-trade deal with the title-contending Celtics.

In December 2023, Porziņģis appeared on JJ Redick's podcast, The Old Man and the Three. The Latvian big man described why the situation in Dallas with him and Dončić did not work out.

"I think we both tried to make it work. I think maturity and communication on both of our parts should have been better...It's important to have a good dynamic between you... Honestly, it's not that hard when you are past a certain age." - Kristaps Porziņģis

In their first season in Dallas, Porziņģis was 24 and Dončić was 20. The former pointed out that young players often feel like they have to prove themselves, and it can take away from the main goal of winning as a complete team. He believes he and Dončić could have exemplified better leadership and team-mentality qualities. At 28 years old, Porziņģis understands winning is the most important goal.

"The older you get you're like, 'I just want to win, whatever we need...' It's not that complicated. We[Dončić and Porziņģis] complicated it, and there's some ego involved... Just have to make it simple." - Kristaps Porziņģis

Fast-forwarding a few years later, the two former teammates will face off in the NBA Finals. The first game is scheduled for June 6 in Boston at 8:30 p.m. ET.