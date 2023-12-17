Highlights Manchester City and Chelsea will be present at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool and Manchester United will miss out.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have qualified automatically due to their Champions League triumphs, while others have also secured spots based on UEFA coefficient points.

Arsenal still have a chance to enter the tournament by winning the 2023/24 Champions League, joining Barcelona, RB Leipzig, and Juventus as contenders for the remaining European slots.

The first nine European teams to take part in a newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 have been revealed and some very big names miss out. 32 teams will participate in the tournament in total, with two teams from each nation being allowed to enter.

There will be 12 European clubs, six South American teams, four clubs from each of Asia, Africa and America, one team from Oceania and a final spot for a club from the host nation - which will be the USA.

This has led to a couple of Premier League giants being ruled out of the tournament completely. While only ninr teams have been confirmed as things stand, there are sure to be some other big clubs that miss out on the new competition that will be played every four years. But which Premier League clubs are certain to miss out on the Club World Cup in 2025, and which teams still have a chance to make it based on the 2023/24 Champions League?

Qualified clubs for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup UEFA Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Porto CONMEBOL Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense OFC Auckland City CAF Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca AFC Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds CONCACAF Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Club Leon

Manchester City and Chelsea Will Represent the Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester United miss out

Liverpool and Manchester United are to miss out on a newly-formatted tournament. Despite being known as the two biggest clubs in the country, the two juggernauts will miss out on the tournament with only two clubs from each nation permitted entry, as previously mentioned.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the two Premier League clubs that will make it into the competition. This is due to the fact that Pep Guardiola's treble-winning side from last season, and Thomas Tuchel's triumphant Blues in 2021 both lifted the Champions League in a dedicated period from 2020 that would see the winners of the biggest European trophy around automatically qualify.

The elephant in the room when discussing England's biggest clubs is Arsenal. The Gunners are still in with a chance of being the third English team to gain entry. To do so, Mikel Arteta's side will have the task of winning the 2023/24 Champions League. This makes it a very difficult task, but not an impossible one. Man United's early exit from European competition and Liverpool's failure to qualify for this season's Champions League are the reasons behind their definite exclusions.

The Other Six European Clubs Announced for the Club World Cup

Dortmund Dortmund the latest to qualify

Real Madrid also lifted the Champions League trophy in the specified years, meaning the Spanish giants gain automatic qualification. It is fitting that the most successful clubs in European history will be at the big tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid had won the Club World Cup more than any other team, lifting the trophy on five occasions.

The remaining spots are decided by the highest-ranking teams in terms of UEFA coefficient points. This means that Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Porto, and Benfica are the other five teams to have sealed a place in the Club World Cup.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were both vying for the ninth spot in the tournament but after the latter were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in March 2024, this left Dortmund as the only remaining Bundesliga outfit (beyond the already qualified Bayern Munich) in the competition. Leipzig needed to go as far as the semi-finals to have a chance of overtaking Dortmund in the UEFA four-year rankings.

Barcelona and Juventus are among the names in contention to complete the final four European slots available. Arsenal will take one of these places should they go all the way in the Champions League.

The current iteration of the FIFA Club World Cup came to an end in December 2023. Manchester City were the European representative in the competition. As the reigning European champions. Guardiola's men entered at the semi-final stage, beating Urawa Reds and then Fluminese to lift the trophy.

How The tournament Will Work

No third-place play-off

In a similar fashion to the Champions League format that fans will be familiar with, the Club World Cup will have a group stage that will be composed of eight groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the knockout rounds of the competition.

There is a significant difference from the top European competition, however, as there will be no double-legged games in the knockout rounds. A single match will decide who moves into the next round.

Unlike in the FIFA World Cup, no third-place play-off will be played. It will be interesting to see how the first version of the tournament plays out in 2025.