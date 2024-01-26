Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers have signed Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach, bringing in a proven leader and winner.

Harbaugh has a history of helping quarterbacks excel, and with Justin Herbert's talent, they could make a formidable duo.

While there are challenges ahead for the Chargers, this hiring is the best move of the offseason so far and signals their intention to contend.

On January 24, the Los Angeles Chargers made waves around the league, as they announced that they had signed former Michigan Wolverines' head coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach on a reported five-year deal. Safe to say the Chargers were pretty excited about the move.

The partnership was constantly rumored to be a possibility after Harbaugh won the National Championship in Ann Arbor, as the former San Diego Chargers' QB was reportedly enamored with the possibility of coaching quarterback Justin Herbert.

The two have had plenty of individual success (both in college and in the NFL), though Herbert has failed to get over the playoff hump, and Harbaugh had never won a championship before this year. Now set to lead the Chargers together for the next half-decade, can Harbaugh and Herbert return L.A. to the league's premier tier of contenders?

Related Jim Harbaugh agrees to terms to become Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh will make his long-awaited return to the NFL on a 5-year deal to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh is the leader L.A. needs

He demands respect as a proven winner, something the Chargers have lacked

On January 14, 2023, the Chargers had the Jacksonville Jaguars on the ropes in the AFC Wild Card Round, leading Trevor Lawrenece and company 27-7 at the half. It was all but over, and Justin Herbert's march towards a legacy-defining playoff run was just beginning.

Then, the second-half happened, and Brandon Staley happened, and Los Angeles' defense happened, and when combined with the voodoo-hex placed on the Chargers that prevents them from ever winning close games, all of that led to an unfathomable conclusion: the Jaguars won.

The Chargers blew a 27-point lead and plus-five turnover margin in one of the most shocking comebacks in NFL history. The narrative that Herbert was just an elite stat-padder gained its biggest piece of evidence, and Staley all but ensured his own future in L.A. was going to be short.

The Chargers finally pulled the plug on Staley after an embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 this past season. The move was a long time coming, as the Chargers had a bottom-three defense in nearly every metric, despite that being Staley's supposed forte.

The embattled head coach was immature and failed to take accountability for his shortcomings, which bled into the locker room as many of the team's stars stagnated or declined under Staley's watch.

It's safe to say that Harbaugh is not Staley. As a 14-year veteran in the NFL who started 140 games at quarterback, Harbaugh has been earning the respect of his locker rooms for decades, and he's been a head coach at three different universities (University of San Diego, Stanford, Michigan) and for the San Francisco 49ers.

At all of those stops, Harbaugh has led his teams to huge success, from his two consecutive Pioneer League titles at San Diego to three NFC Championship game appearances in four years with the 49ers. And of course, he's fresh off winning the National Championship at Michigan, persevering through controversies and outside noise to finally climb to the zenith of college football's Mount Everest.

Upon announcing the news that the team had hired Harbaugh to be their next head coach, owner Dean Spanos had nothing but effusive praise for him:

Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward. The son of a coach, brother of a coach and father of a coach who himself was coached by names like Schembechler and Ditka, for the past two decades Jim has led hundreds of men to success everywhere he’s been—as their coach. And today, Jim Harbaugh returns to the Chargers, this time as our coach. Who has it better than us?

After years of inexplicably blown leads and the degradation of superstar talent due to fluke injuries and poor coaching, the Chargers finally have the right guy to lead their roster.

Hebert is great, but Harbaugh can make him elite

Harbaugh has a history of helping quarterbacks play to their strengths

As a former quarterback himself, Harbaugh knows a thing or two about how to play the position. He's been at the forefront of numerous quarterback breakout and resurrection stories, including:

Todd Mortensen, University of San Diego

Josh Johnson, San Diego

Andrew Luck, Stanford

Alex Smith, 49ers

Colin Kaepernick, 49ers

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Outside of Luck, Herbert is more talented than every quarterback on that list, and he'll provide Harbaugh with the coach's most exciting quarterback project since turning Kaepernick into a two-way tour de force.

Herbert excels at creativity and playing outside of structure, something at which Harbaugh was also adept during his playing days. If the former NFL QB can reign Herbert in some and give him a scheme that plays to his strengths (downfield accuracy, play action, tight window throws over the middle), then the Chargers may have something better than they realized when they handed Herbert a five-year, $262.5 million contract last offseason.

Justin Herbert 2020-2023 NFL Ranks (Min. 1,000 Att.) Category Herbert NFL Rank Yards/Game 277.8 3rd Completion % 66.6 T-11th Yards/Attempt 7.1 T-17th TD 114 4th INT % 1.7 4th Passer Rating 95.7 13th GW Drives 14 3rd Wins 30 13th Losses 32 T-1st

His stats are already that of an elite quarterback, but that playoff choke job and overall losing record will continue to follow the Oregon product until he proves he can win something of value. Though he isn't exactly in need of a "quarterback whisperer", Herbert is about to be coached by one of the best offensive minds of this generation.

That combination of talent should make the Chargers' starting quarterback a favorite for individual awards next season, and it puts the rest of the league on notice that the Chargers intend to pry open their window of contention for a while longer.

Though nothing is guaranteed in the NFL—and the Chargers have their flaws, including the fact that they're a whopping $44 million over the projected salary cap at the start of the new League Year—there won't be a better hire this offseason than the one the Chargers just made.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.